In what is quickly becoming a cliche, pastor who held in-person services tests positive for the coronavirus
    Mother's Day livestream service, pastor of a northern California church  
posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 3:47 PM



Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do churches carry liability insurance?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or is he actually faking it while asking his flock to open their wallets juuust a bit more to help him through this test of "faith"?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair he might have contracted it from the gay escorts
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, at least stop sharing the same cup for the sacramental wine...

That herpes outbreak within the congregation didn't teach you your lesson?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with people? Have your goddamn service on Twitch. God doesn't mind. Or at the very least do it outdoors.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can only mean that Jesus no longer loves him
 
atedogonce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers, covidiots.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanted to see Hulk's wife
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: What is wrong with people? Have your goddamn service on Twitch.


God got bored of testing nothing but faith all the time and decided to throw them a curveball with an intelligence test in the form of COVID-19.

He is disappointed with the results.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do churches carry liability insurance?


If they do, I doubt any operation that would insure a church like this would honor the policy much any more than the church does for the well-being of others.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Bowen: What is wrong with people? Have your goddamn service on Twitch.

God got bored of testing nothing but faith all the time and decided to throw them a curveball with an intelligence test in the form of COVID-19.

He is disappointed with the results.


Or maybe he's just tending to the flock by culling the rejects
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a garbage sentence:

"The northern California church confirmed that its pastor was diagnosed with the virus on social media after participating in person with the service, the county said."

I keep blinking and shaking my head a little, literally.

Too bad/so sad, though.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with people? Have your church service in Second Life or some of your congregation will get an early release of the upcoming expansion, After Life*.

* Just kidding. After Life is vaporware!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a cliche if it's just the predictable outcome of someone's actions.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get these people who put themselves directly in harm's way and then declare that God will save them. Listen dumbass, God gave you intellect* and free will. In other words, use your brain, make a rational decision, and follow through. THEN thank God for giving you the ability to make the right decision.

*offer may be void in all 50 states
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do churches carry liability insurance?


Yes. However, like all liability insurance it would have an explicit exclusion for Acts of God.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: I mean, at least stop sharing the same cup for the sacramental wine...

That herpes outbreak within the congregation didn't teach you your lesson?


I knew a girl in HS, very nice girl too. We joked around a lot. She had a great sense of humor. Any way, she had a cold sore.

One day we're talking and she brought up the subject of her cold sore as she put Blistex on it.

"I dunno what this is, but it keeps coming back, the Blistex helps" She puts the ointment back in her pocket.

I think that's a cold sore, and I think it's contagious. You must've gotten it from somewhere. I said.

"Now that I think of it, I might've gotten it at church." She said.

"Giving out blow jobs again in the church rec room?" I asked jokingly. She didn't get the joke though.

"No, you idiot, from drinking communion wine"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's just like South Korea, all of our super spreader events are going to be centered around christian weirdos.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pastor of a northern California church has been diagnosed with the coronavirus after holding a Mother's Day livestream service with singing, according to officials.

A health order issued by the county had specifically restricted singing during church services due to the high risk of spreading the virus through air droplets.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


"Well...you're gonna."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think now is a good time to nail a rusty bell to a stick and start proclaiming the Word of Lorgar.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They didn't come to church intentionally."

...
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got nothing to add other than a cute cat meme I haven't seen in a while.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why didn't they report his name?  Feeling a little god shy?
 
Cubs300
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Matthew 4: 5-7

5Then the devil took him to the holy city and had him stand on the highest point of the temple. 6"If you are the Son of God," he said, "throw yourself down. For it is written:
"'He will command his angels concerning you,
and they will lift you up in their hands,
so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.' c "
7Jesus answered him, "It is also written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.' d "

Every time I see stories of church leaders defying this virus, I think of that last verse. Don't put God to the test. You're in for a surprise if you do.
 
Mouser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

patrick767: WTF is wrong with people? Have your church service in Second Life or some of your congregation will get an early release of the upcoming expansion, After Life*.

* Just kidding. After Life is vaporware!


I've been on Second Life long enough to know that (1) folks actually do hold worship services there, and (2) I have no interest in attending a worship service that's likely to be interrupted by flocks of flying penises.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do churches carry liability insurance?

Yes. However, like all liability insurance it would have an explicit exclusion for Acts of God.


Is this legally an act of God though? I mean, a hurricane (or, since we're talking about my home state, an earthquake) is an act of God, so you're not responsible if your roof blows off and takes out your neighbor's porch, or your building collapses, catches fire and damages another structure (assuming everything else was up to code). But IMO this church blew their legal cover when they opened before the government gave its approval. They knew the risks, held services anyway, and violated a shelter-in-place order. And by doing so, they willingly created an attractive nuisance.

I doubt anyone in the congregation would sue, but could they?

Meh, personally, I don't care. I hope those people who got infected recover without serious repercussions down the line. But it is interesting to think of this church--or any secular business that violated the shelter-in-place order--facing legal and financial problems and having to shut down permanently because of it.
 
arcgear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: meanmutton: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do churches carry liability insurance?

Yes. However, like all liability insurance it would have an explicit exclusion for Acts of God.

Is this legally an act of God though? I mean, a hurricane (or, since we're talking about my home state, an earthquake) is an act of God, so you're not responsible if your roof blows off and takes out your neighbor's porch, or your building collapses, catches fire and damages another structure (assuming everything else was up to code). But IMO this church blew their legal cover when they opened before the government gave its approval. They knew the risks, held services anyway, and violated a shelter-in-place order. And by doing so, they willingly created an attractive nuisance.

I doubt anyone in the congregation would sue, but could they?

Meh, personally, I don't care. I hope those people who got infected recover without serious repercussions down the line. But it is interesting to think of this church--or any secular business that violated the shelter-in-place order--facing legal and financial problems and having to shut down permanently because of it.


doubtful that people who congregate to absolve their fears of death and loneliness would bite that same plague-bearing hand that feeds them their reassurances

just goes to show what they're more afraid of in life
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: meanmutton: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do churches carry liability insurance?

Yes. However, like all liability insurance it would have an explicit exclusion for Acts of God.

Is this legally an act of God though? I mean, a hurricane (or, since we're talking about my home state, an earthquake) is an act of God, so you're not responsible if your roof blows off and takes out your neighbor's porch, or your building collapses, catches fire and damages another structure (assuming everything else was up to code). But IMO this church blew their legal cover when they opened before the government gave its approval. They knew the risks, held services anyway, and violated a shelter-in-place order. And by doing so, they willingly created an attractive nuisance.

I doubt anyone in the congregation would sue, but could they?

Meh, personally, I don't care. I hope those people who got infected recover without serious repercussions down the line. But it is interesting to think of this church--or any secular business that violated the shelter-in-place order--facing legal and financial problems and having to shut down permanently because of it.


That is not, in any way, how act of god works in insurance.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The pastor of another church mentioned in the article says: "They didn't do it intentionally," Jacobsen said. "They didn't come to church intentionally. It was never (in) my heart to put our church in harm's way. That has never been my desire."

Liar.  You violated the statewide ban on in person services and encouraged 180 people to attend.  That was all a big misunderstanding?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Link tests positive for trying to determine my location
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Mitch Taylor's Bro: meanmutton: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Do churches carry liability insurance?

Yes. However, like all liability insurance it would have an explicit exclusion for Acts of God.

Is this legally an act of God though? I mean, a hurricane (or, since we're talking about my home state, an earthquake) is an act of God, so you're not responsible if your roof blows off and takes out your neighbor's porch, or your building collapses, catches fire and damages another structure (assuming everything else was up to code). But IMO this church blew their legal cover when they opened before the government gave its approval. They knew the risks, held services anyway, and violated a shelter-in-place order. And by doing so, they willingly created an attractive nuisance.

I doubt anyone in the congregation would sue, but could they?

Meh, personally, I don't care. I hope those people who got infected recover without serious repercussions down the line. But it is interesting to think of this church--or any secular business that violated the shelter-in-place order--facing legal and financial problems and having to shut down permanently because of it.

That is not, in any way, how act of god works in insurance.


Okay, how does it?
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mouser: I've been on Second Life long enough to know that (1) folks actually do hold worship services there, and (2) I have no interest in attending a worship service that's likely to be interrupted by flocks of flying penises.


lol... I did not know there were flying penises in Second Life. Or church services. I'd have bet against the latter because I thought people playing a game would want to skip the boring stuff.

What about having church services in Minecraft?

Bible / small group study in Counterstrike? You can read God's word and get shot and teabagged by some asshole.

I may be overthinking this...
 
