Well, the internet, electricity, farming, and coming down from the trees was all a mistake. Time to start rooting for Covid-19
    Masturbation, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Orgasm, Placebo, Human sexual behavior, ex-husband, sexual expressiveness  
•       •       •

akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
I have started indulging one of my fantasies. I keep Boris' ejaculate in my mouth, discreetly spit it into a kitchen glass, then (usually the next morning), I use the dehydrator and spice grinder to dry and grind his semen into a fine powder. I later ingest the semen dust, using a straw to snort it.

Alright, which one of you Farkers wrote this?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something teenager's sock drawer, might die of an overdose...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it through the question. I couldn't bring myself to stay for the answer.

Maybe some odd variation of PICA?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not weird.
I used to date a girl who would place my ejaculate into a Civil War era lead bullet mold and then place the slug into a brass cartridge and then load the cartridge into a musket that she would then use to hunt and kill gay werewolves.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Many were increasingly of the opinion that they'd all made a big mistake in coming down from the trees in the first place. And some said that even the trees had been a bad move, and that no one should ever have left the oceans."
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume everything like this is a 4chan based troll.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. I thought I'd heard it all. I mean, I knew a gal who, before she went out with her friends and not her by/hubby, that wanted to be filled up below the belt to mark herself as his, sloppy panties and all. I knew a gal who'd spread the bf's semen on her food. Snorting it after drying it... Ok then...
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it gets her there.

media.giphy.com
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would pay my wife to do this.

Well..I would.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: I knew a gal who, before she went out with her friends and not her by/hubby, that wanted to be filled up below the belt to mark herself as his, sloppy panties and all.


That's kinda hot, I'm not gonna lie.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird, but as far as the guy is concerned he's getting regular blowies.  So.  Who cares?

Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma?!?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this can't be real.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I would pay my wife to do this.

Well..I would.


Funny, she always cashes my checks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look honey, once it's in your mouth it's no longer my business what you do with it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
veale728 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep Boris' ejaculate in my mouth, discreetly spit it into a kitchen glass, then (usually the next morning), I use the dehydrator and spice grinder to dry and grind his semen into a fine powder. I later ingest the semen dust, using a straw to snort it.

media.giphy.com
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
mrrichierich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's enough internet for today I guess
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cum Snorting Sluts is name of my Pussycat Dolls tribute band.
 
Tannax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: this can't be real.


I hate the law of large numbers. I'm with you on this, but with 7 billion people on the planet you never know when you sneak down to the kitchen for a late night snack and there's your GF with the food dehydrator drying a couple racks of apple slices and a tray of "mayo" and now reality isn't real.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: steklo: I would pay my wife to do this.

Well..I would.

Funny, she always cashes my checks.


I thought the euphemism was hauls my ashes? Not that I get that one either, mind you.

Must be a regional thing.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Guess what I just learned isn't my fetish.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I use the dehydrator and spice grinder to dry and grind his semen into a fine powder. I later ingest the semen dust, using a straw to snort it.

It's the new street drug kids are using these days.

i.imgflip.com
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: It's weird, but as far as the guy is concerned he's getting regular blowies.  So.  Who cares?

[Fark user image 225x225]


Put me into the "I don't care what happens after it comes out" camp.  Show some gratitude.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My satire meter just blew up so this
media.tenor.com
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There was a news story from the UK not too long ago about a women who would save her bf's semen and then make smoothies with it later.

There were photos and everything.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
bossip.files.wordpress.com
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 474x474]


THAT.  That illustration perfectly describes me this morning.

/And it's only 10:30am.

//And it's only Tuesday.

///And I'm only on my first farking cup of farking coffee, ffs!

I really need this day week year to end, already.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's not so weird.  But this:

thumbs.gfycat.com

This is weird.


This is weird.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: inglixthemad: I knew a gal who, before she went out with her friends and not her by/hubby, that wanted to be filled up below the belt to mark herself as his, sloppy panties and all.

That's kinda hot, I'm not gonna lie.


I think I saw a film on the internet about this.
 
Tannax
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I use the dehydrator and spice grinder to dry and grind his semen into a fine powder. I later ingest the semen dust, using a straw to snort it.

It's the new street drug kids are using these days.

[i.imgflip.com image 850x475]


"It's not Jenkem sweetie, it's Jeff's Cum." (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Jenkem)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Boris really comes out ahead in all of this. BJ with CIM and then intercourse the next morning after she snorts it? He's doing alright.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somacandra: think I saw a film on the internet about this.


I saw an interesting one the other day.

There's a remote control vibrator that's been out for a while, but it was the first time I heard of them.

Anyway a girl loads one up and her and the BF head off to go shopping. You can imagine the high jinx it caused.

I've got to get one of those for my wife....how fun!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Boris really comes out ahead in all of this. BJ with CIM and then intercourse the next morning after she snorts it? He's doing alright.


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


I can just imagine the filmed commercial....
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: That's not so weird.  But this:

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x180]

This is weird.


Why is he drinking sperm out of his nose, and how does it end up in his eyes?
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back in high school, there was a girl who kept the condoms.  She'd tie a knot and put them in a box.  When this story came up on a BBS a decade or so down the road, a user's wife confirmed the story.  She'd been the girl's best friend and knew all about it.  The female BBS users were disgusted at us for some reason because we knew about it which made us responsible.  All but one stopped logging in and she never logged in again after 9/11.  Her last post was, "I just saw a farking plane fly into the World Trade Center!"  Someone tracked her down at her mom's house a week later and confirmed she wasn't dead.  The BBS lives on in a knockoff NUC in my entertainment center.
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well folks we have reached the end of the internet time we turn around and go home.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Snorting dried semen sounds like a frat hazing.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Look honey, once it's in your mouth it's no longer my business what you do with it.


I mean, I don't want it back, but this.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was pro-death before it was cool.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Somacandra: Boris really comes out ahead in all of this. BJ with CIM and then intercourse the next morning after she snorts it? He's doing alright.

media-amazon.com

I can just imagine the filmed commercial....


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want to say that's not the weirdest kink I've ever heard of.  I really do.  I think I can. Honestly say that, that is.

But you better believe it's in the top 5.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Look honey, once it's in your mouth it's no longer my business what you do with it.


If she saves it and impregnates herself after you've broken up, the court says it's your business.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trocadero: SpectroBoy: Look honey, once it's in your mouth it's no longer my business what you do with it.

If she saves it and impregnates herself after you've broken up, the court says it's your business.


So THAT's why she had that dewar of liquid nitrogen!
 
