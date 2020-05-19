 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man said he was an Army hero, MIT professor and bitcoin millionaire with top secret clearance. Florida company hired him without checking   (tampabay.com) divider line
1680 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, he just padded his resume a bit. No biggie
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Hey, he just padded his resume a bit. No biggie


Seriously.  It's not like they made a dangerously unqualified liar president or anything.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also ate the last mango in Paris, and took the last plane out of Saigon
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: He also ate the last mango in Paris, and took the last plane out of Saigon


No mention of the Train to Clarksville?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. That also applies to people.  Learned that the hard way at work.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's married to Morgan Fairchild.

thedailygouge.comView Full Size
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL! Most rock hounds aren't this dumb.
People with top secret security clearance don't go around declaring so.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I said I was a nationwide coordinator for a multibillion dollar company.

I shipped garage doors to Costco customers in Canada.

Let  they who have not inflated their resume cast the first stone.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he didn't have room to list his astronaut and porn star experience.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Hey, he just padded his resume a bit. No biggie


Understandable. Not everyone is a millionaire cowboy astronaut like me.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the idiot lied to the paper.  Even in this day and age of lax journalism, if you are accused of lying on your resume and you make assertions of fact to a paper, they will check them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: No mention of the Train to Clarksville?


It's leaving in the morning I can be there by 4:30.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. That also applies to people.  Learned that the hard way at work.


In my experience if someone has a PhD and insists that you call them "Doctor", they may not have gone to a top school...or even an accredited school.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treasure hunter? I guess he was looking for top men.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treasure hunters are an interesting personality type. They have to have unlimited amounts of positive attitude and optimism. They are usually con men, or good people easily conned by con men.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: 4seasons85!: If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. That also applies to people.  Learned that the hard way at work.

In my experience if someone has a PhD and insists that you call them "Doctor", they may not have gone to a top school...or even an accredited school.


Wait. Did you work with my former coworker? She has a PHD and ten years of experience yet doesn't even know the basics. And don't even think about correcting her!!! She knows more then everyone else! Anyone who says anything negative about her is a liar!!
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: 4seasons85!: If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. That also applies to people.  Learned that the hard way at work.

In my experience if someone has a PhD and insists that you call them "Doctor", they may not have gone to a top school...or even an accredited school.


... or has a PhD in education, our local school system is lousy with Doctors  acting as elementary and middle school principals.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody has questioned me being a porn star astronaut yet.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something similar happened at a company I worked for in the early 2000.  The VP of engineering was hired without a good background check.   I spoke with him a couple times before I realized he had no software development experience, even though I was told he had worked in silicon valley as a development lead at Sun (I think it was Sun, anyway).

Turns out he lied about nearly everything - his name, his background, everything.  He also burned down, for the insurance money, his house in PA.

He was finally caught embezzling millions by having an accomplice invoice the company for non-existent work.

It was the worst place I have ever worked because of him, and that's saying something.  I hated that man.  He eventually took the cowards way out.

You may be tempted to think I'm making this up.  Nope: https://www.multichannel.com/ne​ws/adel​phia-swindler-dies-prison-cell-138168
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That photo?  He's not even good at cosplay.
 
veale728 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also want him to return his 61 million shares of Seafarer stock.

That's a lot of shares.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This kind of shiat drives me crazy as it is so easily preventable if a little due diligence is exercised and it should have been in this case especially.   The guy's too good to be true qualifications and claims should have sent every red flag for a hundred miles flying.
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"A Melbourne man is accused of claiming to be an Army hero, millionaire aerospace engineer."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dadburns: CaptainSpaceJohnny: 4seasons85!: If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. That also applies to people.  Learned that the hard way at work.

In my experience if someone has a PhD and insists that you call them "Doctor", they may not have gone to a top school...or even an accredited school.

... or has a PhD in education, our local school system is lousy with Doctors  acting as elementary and middle school principals.


My first experience with this was my high school vice principal.  I went to a small non-denominational Christian school.  This guy insisted you call him "Doctor" and told everyone within earshot that he had a PhD.  All documentation with his name on it had to have Dr. before his name.

Turns out he got the PhD from a religious correspondence school that had been shut down by the state a few years after it opened.  His "PhD" was in divinity.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, my decades-old transportation company employer has occasionally lost out on hires because they took too long doing the background investigation.

I know they check references because all three of mine told me they called them. And I had to submit a degree transcript before they made their provisional offer (had to pass a rudimentary physical, a online math test, and a drug screen).
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: This kind of shiat drives me crazy as it is so easily preventable if a little due diligence is exercised and it should have been in this case especially.   The guy's too good to be true qualifications and claims should have sent every red flag for a hundred miles flying.


bingo! Mrs SS is a business woman. she says "trust yet verify". i've heard that 100 times.
 
shaggai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like a latter day L Ron Hubbard.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good rule of thumb:  if someone volunteers that they were in any of the Special Forces or has any sort of
security clearance, they are lying.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It amazes me how so many people in this world have no functioning BS detector.
 
dababler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.chzbgr.com image 564x647]


There's been 3 in this thread.
I need more.
Please?
 
