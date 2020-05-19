 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Unsure of how to practice social distancing? Here's the Social Distancing Skunk Ape to the rescue   (clickorlando.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Google, United States, Gatorland Orlando, social distancing, Social Distancing Skunk Ape, Park officials, Gatorland's YouTube show, park  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 3:30 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For our Canuckistani and Mainer Farkers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How could this possibly go wrong?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
South Park: The Island of Misfit Mascots
Youtube Is0M_fPwKfw
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                    Keep on truckin'
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This will end poorly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They could use this signage as well.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Corona virus actually originated from Florida Man farking a skunk ape that he thought was his cousin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Heh my girlfriend has been calling me skunk ape for a week or two now.
I really need to go back to work.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: Heh my girlfriend has been calling me skunk ape for a week or two now.
I really need to go back to work.


For the last time, women you chase around swamps are NOT your "girlfriends"...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guestguy: SumoJeb: Heh my girlfriend has been calling me skunk ape for a week or two now.
I really need to go back to work.

For the last time, women you chase around swamps are NOT your "girlfriends"...


Well, yeah. Not yours until you catch them.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.