 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   What's an "Amphan"? Asking for 14 million friends   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1616 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 3:01 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing they're a ramshackle collection of volunteer Phish roadies.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is you g to be one gigantic cluster-fark, between the storm and the pandemic.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth + tryptophan. Also known as Nebraska Thanksgiving.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Super Cyclone Amphan becamethestrongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal

"We have a super duper missile we could shoot at it"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I hope it doesn't hit Drambuie off the Barbary Coast.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the world is angry my friends. we have overstayed our welcome. karma is a biatch
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Han Solo, amplified. Amphan.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
IIRC, and I probably don't, Bengali speakers are the 5 largest language group in the world. A combination of two disasters at once, COVID ongoing, and a week of storms that knocks down physical infrastructure, will ruin global trade. And India, too? That's gonna hurt the whole world's manufacturing and deign.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP AMPHAN
 
crinz83
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
let's all calm down a bit. the latest trajectory hasn't even been sharpied yet
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know, but I know what a Trans-Amphan is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: IIRC, and I probably don't, Bengali speakers are the 5 largest language group in the world. A combination of two disasters at once, COVID ongoing, and a week of storms that knocks down physical infrastructure, will ruin global trade. And India, too? That's gonna hurt the whole world's manufacturing and deign.


India is a giant country.  The big cities other than Kolkata will be fine.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Han Solo, amplified. Amphan.


Dammit.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Super-cyclone... yeah, no thanks

Damn, this is going to be bad
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Distant cousin i think
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

12349876: Bennie Crabtree: IIRC, and I probably don't, Bengali speakers are the 5 largest language group in the world. A combination of two disasters at once, COVID ongoing, and a week of storms that knocks down physical infrastructure, will ruin global trade. And India, too? That's gonna hurt the whole world's manufacturing and deign.

India is a giant country.  The big cities other than Kolkata will be fine.


True, but the Kolkata area has a lot of pharmaceutical industry. The world kinda wants that right now..


Hell, we were short on bags of Saline in the states after PR got wiped out for a while.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe the literal translation is "Boned."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's and anagram lover's ham pan.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ToughActinProlactin: 12349876: Bennie Crabtree: IIRC, and I probably don't, Bengali speakers are the 5 largest language group in the world. A combination of two disasters at once, COVID ongoing, and a week of storms that knocks down physical infrastructure, will ruin global trade. And India, too? That's gonna hurt the whole world's manufacturing and deign.

India is a giant country.  The big cities other than Kolkata will be fine.

True, but the Kolkata area has a lot of pharmaceutical industry. The world kinda wants that right now..


Hell, we were short on bags of Saline in the states after PR got wiped out for a while.


If the ports in India have to close while the world is waiting for pharmaceuticals and equipment, then that will be a problem, too.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.