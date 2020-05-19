 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Salvage firm can recover Titanic telegraph machine stop strong salvage to follow stop   (mynews13.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, RMS Titanic, federal judge, Titanic ocean liner, salvage firm, desperate fate, federal court, previous judge's order, Marconi wireless telegraph machine  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who the hell spends a gazillion dollars to retrieve a single artifact?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Who the hell spends a gazillion dollars to retrieve a single artifact?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Who the hell spends a gazillion dollars to retrieve a single artifact?


People who have gazillions to spare apparently.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stop stop
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Who the hell spends a gazillion dollars to retrieve a single artifact?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Romulans?
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Leave the wreck the hell alone. It's a grave site
 
neofonz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone must have serious re-Morse to go to these depths.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rcain: Leave the wreck the hell alone. It's a grave site


I thought it was marked as a grave site and thus protected?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But what about Mrs. Astor?!  Has anybody heard anything about Mrs. Astor?!?!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: But what about Mrs. Astor?!  Has anybody heard anything about Mrs. Astor?!?!


In other news, Lord Grantham found a heir and a husband for Lady Mary.

content.internetvideoarchive.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rcain: Leave the wreck the hell alone. It's a grave site


I agree, someone should tell them to stop stop start respecting history stop go somewhere else stop
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They getting any deck chairs?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: rcain: Leave the wreck the hell alone. It's a grave site

I thought it was marked as a grave site and thus protected?


Nope.  It should be but it isn't.

And there's nothing to say the telegraph itself isn't corroded to hell already, although it's probably brass.
 
