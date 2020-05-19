 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday, Dog-tor Moose the therapy dog receives an honorary degree from Virginia Tech after years of helping students   (huffpost.com) divider line
65
    More: Woofday, Atlantic Coast Conference, Dog, 8-year-old Labrador retriever, Maryland, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, Labrador Retriever, Medicine, Dog breed  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 20 May 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


how you and Salem doing?
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Coco has been enjoying the extra hikes out here on the West coast.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

red230: Coco has been enjoying the extra hikes out here on the West coast.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x637]


nice!
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Coco's sister has been getting some treats.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

red230: Coco's sister has been getting some treats.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x637]


Thank it might be a while for her to get that finished
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?


He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DIL shared this with me on FB
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.


Sometimes the medical stuff is just stupid. I hope you're doing OK
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

Sometimes the medical stuff is just stupid. I hope you're doing OK


I wasn't too surprised about the osteoporosis diagnose, though, because I suspect my paternal grandma had it too, but was never formally diagnosed. She broke an ankle in bed FFS. She got it tangled in the covers and it broke when she turned over. When the tech was going through the long questionnaire I told her this and she said that was a very good indication she had osteoporosis.

It's also possible my maternal grandma had it too as she fell and broke her hip. However, she was 95 at the time, so her advanced would have been a factor too.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

Sometimes the medical stuff is just stupid. I hope you're doing OK

I wasn't too surprised about the osteoporosis diagnose, though, because I suspect my paternal grandma had it too, but was never formally diagnosed. She broke an ankle in bed FFS. She got it tangled in the covers and it broke when she turned over. When the tech was going through the long questionnaire I told her this and she said that was a very good indication she had osteoporosis.

It's also possible my maternal grandma had it too as she fell and broke her hip. However, she was 95 at the time, so her advanced would have been a factor too.


well we need you here so take care!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.


The osteoporosis part sucks, but if you keep up with your meds (and ask re: physical therapy/resistance-style exercise to help the muscles shore up the bones and strengthen the bones themselves, if it isn't too late for that at this stage), they should really help. I'm already on the Calcium/D supplements myself and need to get off my big butt to do the needful re: exercise - so far, only my teeth have broken :-p

May I also recommend that you ask about some gentle exercises meant to improve your balance?  The best way to take a fall is not to take a fall in the first place, and with delicate bones that becomes even more important. Again, ask your doc and maybe get a referral for an appt. with a phys. therapist; mine knew how to treat or prevent practically every injury out there and was a huge help.

Finally, grats on the good news from the boob squeeze and getting Medicare to behave - bet I know which one was more painful....
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?


Time to get that beautiful gold C2 out for some exercise.

/(your farkie is -> that beautiful C2)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

The osteoporosis part sucks, but if you keep up with your meds (and ask re: physical therapy/resistance-style exercise to help the muscles shore up the bones and strengthen the bones themselves, if it isn't too late for that at this stage), they should really help. I'm already on the Calcium/D supplements myself and need to get off my big butt to do the needful re: exercise - so far, only my teeth have broken :-p

May I also recommend that you ask about some gentle exercises meant to improve your balance?  The best way to take a fall is not to take a fall in the first place, and with delicate bones that becomes even more important. Again, ask your doc and maybe get a referral for an appt. with a phys. therapist; mine knew how to treat or prevent practically every injury out there and was a huge help.

Finally, grats on the good news from the boob squeeze and getting Medicare to behave - bet I know which one was more painful....


I was advised by my primary's office to walk for exercise and also do dumbbell exercises using canned goods as a substitute.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

The osteoporosis part sucks, but if you keep up with your meds (and ask re: physical therapy/resistance-style exercise to help the muscles shore up the bones and strengthen the bones themselves, if it isn't too late for that at this stage), they should really help. I'm already on the Calcium/D supplements myself and need to get off my big butt to do the needful re: exercise - so far, only my teeth have broken :-p

May I also recommend that you ask about some gentle exercises meant to improve your balance?  The best way to take a fall is not to take a fall in the first place, and with delicate bones that becomes even more important. Again, ask your doc and maybe get a referral for an appt. with a phys. therapist; mine knew how to treat or prevent practically every injury out there and was a huge help.

Finally, grats on the good news from the boob squeeze and getting Medicare to behave - bet I know which one was more painful....

I was advised by my primary's office to walk for exercise and also do dumbbell exercises using canned goods as a substitute.


That's a very good start!  Make sure you have good walking shoes that don't make you feel wobbly - they don't have to be expensive, either.  I'm odd in that I do terribly in walking/running/crossfit type sneakers, but investing in a pair of SAS brand sandals with a ton of straps got me through an average of 8-10 miles/day when I was in Italy, no problems.  Just find what works for you, whether it be sneakers or even hiking boots (support for your ankles).  Then look for sales (yay - online comparison shopping!!)

/I think I'm done with the unsolicited advice now
//Hell, who am I kidding?
///I mean well....
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

assalon5: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

Time to get that beautiful gold C2 out for some exercise.

/(your farkie is -> that beautiful C2)


been on a couple of take out runs. But rains came back. It will be out again soon!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

The osteoporosis part sucks, but if you keep up with your meds (and ask re: physical therapy/resistance-style exercise to help the muscles shore up the bones and strengthen the bones themselves, if it isn't too late for that at this stage), they should really help. I'm already on the Calcium/D supplements myself and need to get off my big butt to do the needful re: exercise - so far, only my teeth have broken :-p

May I also recommend that you ask about some gentle exercises meant to improve your balance?  The best way to take a fall is not to take a fall in the first place, and with delicate bones that becomes even more important. Again, ask your doc and maybe get a referral for an appt. with a phys. therapist; mine knew how to treat or prevent practically every injury out there and was a huge help.

Finally, grats on the good news from the boob squeeze and getting Medicare to behave - bet I know which one was more painful....

I was advised by my primary's office to walk for exercise and also do dumbbell exercises using canned goods as a substitute.

That's a very good start!  Make sure you have good walking shoes that don't make you feel wobbly - they don't have to be expensive, either.  I'm odd in that I do terribly in walking/running/crossfit type sneakers, but investing in a pair of SAS brand ...


Can't wear boots nor high-top sneakers because of the compression wrap on my left leg as it goes from just slightly above the ankle to just below the knee, but I plan on looking for something a bit more supportive next time I'm at Walmart.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Buckwheat on the beach (Oregon Coast visit/July, 2017)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]
Buckwheat on the beach (Oregon Coast visit/July, 2017)


miss you buckwheat, Hope you and Jackson are having fun and causing trouble together :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Hello, Woofday folks! Hope you're all well.

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.


Sorry about the diagnosis, but at least you don't have to worry about the mammogram and medicare came through for you--eventually.

Fark that Pixel: well we need you here so take care!


This! :-)
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Picked up my beautiful little boy this weekend. Deku ❤
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday folks! Hope you're all well.

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

Sorry about the diagnosis, but at least you don't have to worry about the mammogram and medicare came through for you--eventually.

Fark that Pixel: well we need you here so take care!

This! :-)


My only concern, as with any new med I start, is side effects. I've already looked up Fosamax's side effects.

Not concerned about the price, though, since my Medicare Advantage prescription plan helps low income seniors pay for their meds and in most cases I don't have to pay more than $1.30 co-pay per new prescription or refill.

Obviously the calcium & Vitamin D tablets will be out of pocket, but if they're similarly priced like the Vitamin C & iron tablets I had to take earlier this year (Had some post-hospital anemia because I had no appetite), then they're quite affordable since I can buy store brands.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
All 3 really need a grooming.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Picked up my beautiful little boy this weekend. Deku ❤


What an adorable puppy!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday folks! Hope you're all well.

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

Sorry about the diagnosis, but at least you don't have to worry about the mammogram and medicare came through for you--eventually.

Fark that Pixel: well we need you here so take care!

This! :-)

My only concern, as with any new med I start, is side effects. I've already looked up Fosamax's side effects.

Not concerned about the price, though, since my Medicare Advantage prescription plan helps low income seniors pay for their meds and in most cases I don't have to pay more than $1.30 co-pay per new prescription or refill.

Obviously the calcium & Vitamin D tablets will be out of pocket, but if they're similarly priced like the Vitamin C & iron tablets I had to take earlier this year (Had some post-hospital anemia because I had no appetite), then they're quite affordable since I can buy store brands.


Don't know if this will be helpful or not, but I started taking Citrical 1200 Slow Release for my calcium/D vitamin.  You can take both of the 2 pills at the same time since they're time-released.  I already have to micro-manage the timing of 3 other meds so they get absorbed properly, so I found it helpful.  Dunno if they have the dosages you need or if they're too pricey to be worth it for ya - and they're freaking horsepills, bigger than a multivitamin - but it might be worth a look.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Picked up my beautiful little boy this weekend. Deku ❤


OMG THOSE EYES!!!  And that sweet little grin! SQUEEEEE!!! Congrats on your precious new baby <3
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday folks! Hope you're all well.

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how you and Salem doing?

He's doing great, me not so much. Just got officially diagnosed with osteoporosis and primary will be calling in a prescription for Fosamax today. I take that once a week, plus 1,200 mg of calcium daily & 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin D (also daily).


On the plus side, mammogram results came back clear. No signs of the bad stuff. And after months of back-and-forth with them repeatedly denying the claim, Medicare finally paid for medically necessary compression wrap for my left leg. If they hadn't I would have had to pay the medical supply company $120.

Sorry about the diagnosis, but at least you don't have to worry about the mammogram and medicare came through for you--eventually.

Fark that Pixel: well we need you here so take care!

This! :-)

My only concern, as with any new med I start, is side effects. I've already looked up Fosamax's side effects.

Not concerned about the price, though, since my Medicare Advantage prescription plan helps low income seniors pay for their meds and in most cases I don't have to pay more than $1.30 co-pay per new prescription or refill.

Obviously the calcium & Vitamin D tablets will be out of pocket, but if they're similarly priced like the Vitamin C & iron tablets I had to take earlier this year (Had some post-hospital anemia because I had no appetite), then they're quite affordable since I can buy store brands.

Don't know if this will be helpful or not, but I started taking Citrical 1200 Slow Release for my calcium/D vitamin.  You can take both of the 2 pills at the same time since they're time-released.  I already have to micro-manage the timing of 3 other meds so they get absorbed properly, so I found it helpful.  Dunno if they have the dosages you need or if they're too pricey to be worth it for ya - and they're freaking horsepills, bigger than a multi ...


I'll check that out, but I'm kind of hesitant to add another horsepill to my daily regime. I'm already taking 2 doses of prescription potassium daily plus a multivitamin & all three are horsepills & all are equally hard for me to swallow.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Picked up my beautiful little boy this weekend. Deku ❤


♥♥♥♥
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


Glad things (aside from the osteo) mostly turned out okay for you.

red230: Coco has been enjoying the extra hikes out here on the West coast.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x637]


Such happy!

red230: Coco's sister has been getting some treats.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x637]


More than one? That thing's massive!

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Picked up my beautiful little boy this weekend. Deku ❤


Love those eyes.

BadReligion: All 3 really need a grooming.
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]


Happy poofy floofs!
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
And here's Zeke this week (sorry for the pic spamming but he's still a relatively new doggo to me), first trying to acclimate to a raincoat
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some outdoor training
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

His first pupper-cino
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hiding from the sun at the dog park
Fark user imageView Full Size

And finally his first bath
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: And here's Zeke this week (sorry for the pic spamming but he's still a relatively new doggo to me), first trying to acclimate to a raincoat
[Fark user image 425x425]
Some outdoor training
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x425]
His first pupper-cino
[Fark user image 425x424]
Hiding from the sun at the dog park
[Fark user image 425x425]
And finally his first bath
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x425]


Good pictures
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: And here's Zeke this week (sorry for the pic spamming but he's still a relatively new doggo to me), first trying to acclimate to a raincoat
[Fark user image 425x425]
Some outdoor training
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x425]
His first pupper-cino
[Fark user image 425x424]
Hiding from the sun at the dog park
[Fark user image 425x425]
And finally his first bath
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x425]


Awww, what a handsome young dog he is! I especially like the last one in the bath - he looks like he's actually enjoying it.  What's your secret?

When Katie needs a bath it's always the same routine:

1.  Try hiding in the bedroom, as far from the door as possible
2.  Try hiding under either Mommy or Daddy's desk
3.  Try hiding under the dining room table
4.  Be betrayed by stomach when offered a treat
5.  Realize #4 has just happened; sulking, cowering, and even shaking begins
6.  Finally gets into the bathroom tub (I usually take this time to chant "She's walkin' the mile! She's walkin' the Green Mile! We got a dead man walkin' here!" since I'm a Stephen King fan.)
7.  Bath completed, runs around the entire house like a lunatic, rubbing up against every piece of furniture she can reach until exhausted.

I swear on my very life I check the water temp like I'm checking a newborn baby's bottle (not too hot, not cold), and I even bought her a shower head designed for dogs with little massage thingys on it.  We use shampoo for sensitive skin and ditto for conditioner for her ruff and tail.  She has more brushes and combs and grooming mitts than I do, for heaven's sake!  (Okay, she likes the grooming part, just not the bath part.)

What is up with dogs, anyway???
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Awww, what a handsome young dog he is! I especially like the last one in the bath - he looks like he's actually enjoying it.  What's your secret?


1. He's part Labrador, so likes water (though he's still unsure about baths) and also

2. Bribing him with chicken nuggets.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sophie post morning belly rub.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
LucklessWonder: Djelibeybi: Awww, what a handsome young dog he is! I especially like the last one in the bath - he looks like he's actually enjoying it.  What's your secret?

1. He's part Labrador, so likes water (though he's still unsure about baths) and also

2. Bribing him with chicken nuggets.

HAHAHAHA!!!

I wish I could bribe our Kate with those, but it took years (literally) to find what she could eat and tolerate.  Good news:  we found some treats (the brand is Woofables) [via VetRxDirect.com]) that she loves (esp. the "honey oat bears" and the "Pnutbutters") [Never trust my spelling: check the website :-) )

Our erstwhile Maxie was part Retriever and would leap instantly into any river, lake, you-name-it with no hesitation, but our Kate has no "water dog" genes, apparently. She did not enjoy our family trip to Mammoth/Silver Lake, unfortunately.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: LucklessWonder: Djelibeybi: Awww, what a handsome young dog he is! I especially like the last one in the bath - he looks like he's actually enjoying it.  What's your secret?

1. He's part Labrador, so likes water (though he's still unsure about baths) and also

2. Bribing him with chicken nuggets.

HAHAHAHA!!!

I wish I could bribe our Kate with those, but it took years (literally) to find what she could eat and tolerate.  Good news:  we found some treats (the brand is Woofables) [via VetRxDirect.com]) that she loves (esp. the "honey oat bears" and the "Pnutbutters") [Never trust my spelling: check the website :-) )

Our erstwhile Maxie was part Retriever and would leap instantly into any river, lake, you-name-it with no hesitation, but our Kate has no "water dog" genes, apparently. She did not enjoy our family trip to Mammoth/Silver Lake, unfortunately.


that's sad, Mammoth/Silver Lake is awesome!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
therandomvibez.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [therandomvibez.com image 400x531]


Yeah...I probably have had that same look for a while now.  I can commiserate with that pupper.

I have some small news concerning HRH The Princess KatieBoo's cancer treatment plan:  Friday, May 29th, we head to Bakersfield for her multiple CTscans.

It's a bit of a Catch-22:  If Katie does not have a brain lesion or any maxillofacial bone involvement due to her facial tumor, then the surgeon can debulk the tumor prior to further treatment.  If, however, she does have a brain lesion due to her cancer, surgery is right out and any anesthesia is much riskier for her.

Of course, there is no other way to determine whether or not she has a brain lesion without having the CT scans which, of course, require anesthesia.  *screams internally*

If the best outcome turns up and she not only makes it through the extensive CT scans but it also turns out she has not developed cancerous lesions in her brain, bones, or sinuses, then our surgeon can proceed with debulking  what has become a rather large tumor faster than expected.  If surgery isn't an option, then we proceed straight to Ontario, CA, to an oncologist who is ready to go ahead with radiotherapy sessions and, possibly, metronomic chemotherapy as well.

It feels like every hour is a week long right now, but our little girl is a fighter. She was giving us hell just a few hours ago because she wanted her dinner RIGHT THIS MINUTE, even though she had half-an-hour to go.  We ended up playing fetch with her favorite ball for a while, then giving her tummy skritches until her dinner time. Then she demanded treats and would not let up until she got as much as she wanted.  God, I love this little stinker!

Wish us all luck with her diagnostics?  I'm pretty sure she'll be okay, but the hubby is worried half to death. Funny, it's usually the other way around!

(for some reason, FARK isn't allowing my to post photos like I could before - I keep getting "URL missing" messages which I didn't get before now - am I doing something wrong, or has something changed I just haven't learned about yet?)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Welp, friends and furballs, off to bed. Goodnight and sweetest dreams, all <3
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [therandomvibez.com image 400x531]

Yeah...I probably have had that same look for a while now.  I can commiserate with that pupper.

I have some small news concerning HRH The Princess KatieBoo's cancer treatment plan:  Friday, May 29th, we head to Bakersfield for her multiple CTscans.

It's a bit of a Catch-22:  If Katie does not have a brain lesion or any maxillofacial bone involvement due to her facial tumor, then the surgeon can debulk the tumor prior to further treatment.  If, however, she does have a brain lesion due to her cancer, surgery is right out and any anesthesia is much riskier for her.

Of course, there is no other way to determine whether or not she has a brain lesion without having the CT scans which, of course, require anesthesia.  *screams internally*

If the best outcome turns up and she not only makes it through the extensive CT scans but it also turns out she has not developed cancerous lesions in her brain, bones, or sinuses, then our surgeon can proceed with debulking  what has become a rather large tumor faster than expected.  If surgery isn't an option, then we proceed straight to Ontario, CA, to an oncologist who is ready to go ahead with radiotherapy sessions and, possibly, metronomic chemotherapy as well.

It feels like every hour is a week long right now, but our little girl is a fighter. She was giving us hell just a few hours ago because she wanted her dinner RIGHT THIS MINUTE, even though she had half-an-hour to go.  We ended up playing fetch with her favorite ball for a while, then giving her tummy skritches until her dinner time. Then she demanded treats and would not let up until she got as much as she wanted.  God, I love this little stinker!

Wish us all luck with her diagnostics?  I'm pretty sure she'll be okay, but the hubby is worried half to death. Funny, it's usually the other way around!

(for some reason, FARK isn't allowing my to post photos like I could before - I keep getting "URL missing" messages which ...


I'm pulling for KatieBoo and you guys!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [therandomvibez.com image 400x531]

Yeah...I probably have had that same look for a while now.  I can commiserate with that pupper.

I have some small news concerning HRH The Princess KatieBoo's cancer treatment plan:  Friday, May 29th, we head to Bakersfield for her multiple CTscans.

It's a bit of a Catch-22:  If Katie does not have a brain lesion or any maxillofacial bone involvement due to her facial tumor, then the surgeon can debulk the tumor prior to further treatment.  If, however, she does have a brain lesion due to her cancer, surgery is right out and any anesthesia is much riskier for her.

Of course, there is no other way to determine whether or not she has a brain lesion without having the CT scans which, of course, require anesthesia.  *screams internally*

If the best outcome turns up and she not only makes it through the extensive CT scans but it also turns out she has not developed cancerous lesions in her brain, bones, or sinuses, then our surgeon can proceed with debulking  what has become a rather large tumor faster than expected.  If surgery isn't an option, then we proceed straight to Ontario, CA, to an oncologist who is ready to go ahead with radiotherapy sessions and, possibly, metronomic chemotherapy as well.

It feels like every hour is a week long right now, but our little girl is a fighter. She was giving us hell just a few hours ago because she wanted her dinner RIGHT THIS MINUTE, even though she had half-an-hour to go.  We ended up playing fetch with her favorite ball for a while, then giving her tummy skritches until her dinner time. Then she demanded treats and would not let up until she got as much as she wanted.  God, I love this little stinker!

Wish us all luck with her diagnostics?  I'm pretty sure she'll be okay, but the hubby is worried half to death. Funny, it's usually the other way around!

(for some reason, FARK isn't allowing my to post photos like I could before - I keep getting "URL missing" messages which ...


Fingers/paws crossed that all goes well! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Howdy Bathia, how doing? Did we get a simo? Don't know why but my damn hip is hurting really bad which sucks. Hope things are going good for you guys
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark that PixelBathia_Mapes :

Thank you both, loves ❤❤❤❤❤
Your good thoughts and wishes are deeply appreciated, as is your friendship

/hmm...
//"friendship in furdom" ?
///uhh...wait...that might come across wrong (nttawwt)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Picked up my beautiful little boy this weekend. Deku ❤


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Howdy Bathia, how doing? Did we get a simo? Don't know why but my damn hip is hurting really bad which sucks. Hope things are going good for you guys


Looks like you were 6 seconds ahead of me.

Sorry to hear about your hip. :(

Lower back is twinging a tad, but that's because Salem was taking a bath on top of my computer chair and lost his balance. I was leaning forward to read something on my laptop screen, so he fell between the chair & my lower back, giving it a good thump. Startled the heck out of both of us.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
buzzsharer.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: LucklessWonder: And here's Zeke this week (sorry for the pic spamming but he's still a relatively new doggo to me), first trying to acclimate to a raincoat
[Fark user image 425x425]
Some outdoor training
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x425]
His first pupper-cino
[Fark user image 425x424]
Hiding from the sun at the dog park
[Fark user image 425x425]
And finally his first bath
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x424]
[Fark user image 425x425]

Awww, what a handsome young dog he is! I especially like the last one in the bath - he looks like he's actually enjoying it.  What's your secret?

When Katie needs a bath it's always the same routine:

1.  Try hiding in the bedroom, as far from the door as possible
2.  Try hiding under either Mommy or Daddy's desk
3.  Try hiding under the dining room table
4.  Be betrayed by stomach when offered a treat
5.  Realize #4 has just happened; sulking, cowering, and even shaking begins
6.  Finally gets into the bathroom tub (I usually take this time to chant "She's walkin' the mile! She's walkin' the Green Mile! We got a dead man walkin' here!" since I'm a Stephen King fan.)
7.  Bath completed, runs around the entire house like a lunatic, rubbing up against every piece of furniture she can reach until exhausted.

I swear on my very life I check the water temp like I'm checking a newborn baby's bottle (not too hot, not cold), and I even bought her a shower head designed for dogs with little massage thingys on it.  We use shampoo for sensitive skin and ditto for conditioner for her ruff and tail.  She has more brushes and combs and grooming mitts than I do, for heaven's sake!  (Okay, she likes the grooming part, just not the bath part.)

What is up with dogs, anyway???


To a dog, their smell is their identity.  They hate to lose it, and when they do they have to run around rubbing themselves on traces of their old scent so the pack won't reject her from your lair.

The moar belleh rubs you give her, the moar you'll reassure her she belongs.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [therandomvibez.com image 400x531]

Yeah...I probably have had that same look for a while now.  I can commiserate with that pupper.

I have some small news concerning HRH The Princess KatieBoo's cancer treatment plan:  Friday, May 29th, we head to Bakersfield for her multiple CTscans.

It's a bit of a Catch-22:  If Katie does not have a brain lesion or any maxillofacial bone involvement due to her facial tumor, then the surgeon can debulk the tumor prior to further treatment.  If, however, she does have a brain lesion due to her cancer, surgery is right out and any anesthesia is much riskier for her.

Of course, there is no other way to determine whether or not she has a brain lesion without having the CT scans which, of course, require anesthesia.  *screams internally*

If the best outcome turns up and she not only makes it through the extensive CT scans but it also turns out she has not developed cancerous lesions in her brain, bones, or sinuses, then our surgeon can proceed with debulking  what has become a rather large tumor faster than expected.  If surgery isn't an option, then we proceed straight to Ontario, CA, to an oncologist who is ready to go ahead with radiotherapy sessions and, possibly, metronomic chemotherapy as well.

It feels like every hour is a week long right now, but our little girl is a fighter. She was giving us hell just a few hours ago because she wanted her dinner RIGHT THIS MINUTE, even though she had half-an-hour to go.  We ended up playing fetch with her favorite ball for a while, then giving her tummy skritches until her dinner time. Then she demanded treats and would not let up until she got as much as she wanted.  God, I love this little stinker!

Wish us all luck with her diagnostics?  I'm pretty sure she'll be okay, but the hubby is worried half to death. Funny, it's usually the other way around!

(for some reason, FARK isn't allowing my to post photos like I could before - I keep getting "URL missing" messages which ...


Best wishes to KatieBoo and her humans for a positive outcome!
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.