(Business Insider)   Another consequence of the pandemic: The number of sexually transmitted diseases is skyrocketing; in part because health care workers normally assigned to STD cases have been redeployed to the coronavirus   (businessinsider.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a lot of social distancing rules are getting broken.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?

These days, you need to be very selective in who you HUG or KISS, and people are having sex without condoms?!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, now seems like a great time to have unprotected sex with strangers.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Really?

These days, you need to be very selective in who you HUG or KISS, and people are having sex without condoms?!


And just like that I'm hearing Moe Sizzlack in my head.


... I need Amanda Huginkiss...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im married, so i cant remember what sex was like.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess there likely has been some of that going on at my hotel lately.

'Evening.  You want a room?  One bed.. two people.. the other person is still in their car outside, arrived separately..'
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, it's most certainly the increase in tractors being ridden while wearing a bathing suit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a theoretical concern for farkers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I enjoy the stories where a spouse cheats, gets an STD and brings it home and shares it with the other spouse.

I mean, how does one explain that?

cdn-static.sidereel.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did anyone see any actual evidence that this is true?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yep, woman I know caught the herp two months ago.  Turns out having unprotected sex with a soldier is, in fact, a bad idea.

/I manfully resisted the urge to mock her
//Too badly, that is
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: I enjoy the stories where a spouse cheats, gets an STD and brings it home and shares it with the other spouse.

I mean, how does one explain that?

[cdn-static.sidereel.com image 440x640]


Heaters?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Heaters?


oh its a god awful show...

someone suspects their SO is cheating, so they call into the show, and they hire private investigators to follow the SO around and sure enough they spot them cheating and tell the first SO and then they arrange a meet up with everyone and then everyone starts yelling and screaming and throwing punches and slaps and pushing and shoving...

worst 30 mins I've ever spent.

if only people were just honest with one another.

"Sorry, this isn't working out. I'm out of here"
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
protip: 'Business Insider' = garbage = shouldn't be your first source for news
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by dipping my wick in some Clorox or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the weener and it does a tremendous number on the weener, so it'd be interesting to check that, so that you're going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
[fast clap]
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

question_dj: Sure, now seems like a great time to have unprotected sex with strangers.


If you're willing to take a risk you could figure out if you want to meet somebody.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [fast clap]


it sure is.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only thing I'd be catching an STD from is my hand...then again, my hand is a dirty whore.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What the fark was that article?

Headline: "STD Rates are Skyrocketing!"
Article: "Screenings and contact tracing are lower than health organizations would like, as workers get reassigned and don't make their usual rounds. Also, the number of partners people are having has probably gone down."
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Just say No"

See how that feels??
My late teens in the 80s, messed up

Welcome.
 
