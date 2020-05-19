 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Officials find lots of drugs/ Meth, heroin and fentanyl/ They made a rate/ It's the largest bust to date/ On this... Burma Raid   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Heroin, Morphine, Methamphetamine, seizure of synthetic drugs, lawless Kutkai area of Shan state, south-east Asia, Myanmar police, high pressure  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 10:46 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

200m tablets of meth??? You gonna have to confess that...

Ken Copeland's Confess That REMIX - WTFBRAHH
Youtube xfSEKTlua3g
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice headline subby! Hoty material.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my weekend..
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope this doesn't cut into Donnie's supply of ephedrine.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's the largest bust to date

Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mantour: .200m tablets of meth??? You gonna have to confess that... [Ken Copeland remix]


Well that was sure deeply disturbing. But I got to admit well produced and catchy
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
200 Meth Tablets is the name --

/look, dripping faces
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.