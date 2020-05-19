 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   This story is Peak Missouri :"4 white Missouri cops sued for alleged brutality on 68-year-old black woman and son in a Sam's Club" Bonus: the woman and her son were arrested for stealing a TV the store employees TOLD the cops was paid for   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of crazy Missouri stories on Fark in the last 24 hours. Is the state getting stupider/redder?

/same thing
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A lot of crazy Missouri stories on Fark in the last 24 hours. Is the state getting stupider/redder?

/same thing


Or it's being talked about more.. though the other stories were about specific political actions.

A Sams Club in Des Peres?  Just being black in south county can be risky.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri is trying to beat Georgia for cracker-ass cracker paradise.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.


/honestly, it's a miracle they didn't just execute her for Existing While Black right then and there
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Walker: A lot of crazy Missouri stories on Fark in the last 24 hours. Is the state getting stupider/redder?

/same thing

Or it's being talked about more.. though the other stories were about specific political actions.

A Sams Club in Des Peres?  Just being black in south county can be risky.


Sounds like the Son had grown up, gotten out of that hellhole and forgot that Black aren't allowed to have Nice Things in Missouri

Derek, who lives in Virginia and works in security, reportedly took a leave from his job to care for his mom at her home in Creve Coeur, Missouri, another St. Louis suburb.
At the Sam's Club, Derek purchased a 65-inch Sony Bravia flat-screen TV for his mother, along with other items, Stroth said.
When they tried to load the massive TV in their 2018 Lexus SUV and realized it wouldn't fit, they asked the store to hold it until Derek could retrieve it later.
A Des Peres Police officer in the store mistakenly thought he was stealing the TV when he returned later. The officer followed Derek to his SUV and voiced his suspicion before a store employee intervened and explained the TV was paid for, the lawsuit said.
Despite receiving this information, the officer still called the Des Peres Police Department and "falsely reported that he had 'witnessed Gray steal a TV and place it in the parked vehicle,'" the lawsuit states.
When Derek reported the incident to his mom, they decided to return the TV due to the experience with the false allegations, the lawsuit states.
While the Grays were at the store seeking a refund, the four officers, including the one who made the emergency call, "violently and physically seized Marvia Gray and Derek Gray, throwing them to the floor, beating them, handcuffing them, then arresting them," the paperwork states.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I'm like "meh" when I hear about cops getting shot and killed.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You get paid leave! And you get paid leave! And you get paid leave! And you get paid leave!"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.


You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SVR?
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We aren't getting the whole story.
There must be more to this.
This is probably one of those Jussie Smollet things where the Media tries to make it look like white people are racist.
Why couldn't they have been more cooperative?
I'm always cooperative, and I never have these kinds of problems with the police!

Did I miss any?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The real crime is not theft. It is a black or poor person with a TV. Necessities are for the rich and their comfortably pewed and fed minions. Anything that costs more than love and fresh air and water (minus the love, the air and the fresh water) is a luxury for the poor and therefore an abomination in the eyes of the Lord.

Bailiff, fetch me the law for the rich.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe:

How the hell does a state not even on the Pacific have more coastline

Coastline® Is a strictly California© brand which is a subsidiary of RHCP Ltd.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that as Son of Sam's Club?

/but that would be the paradise known as NYC, not wacky Missouri
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A poor man with a refrigerator: crime and sin. A rich man with 20 walk-in freezers and 40 giant refrigerators in 10 different houses? Normal and just. Middle classes with a refrigerator: a begrudged necessity to keep them fit and working, producing about five times as much as they consume for their Masters and Mistresses.

Economics 101, Bubba and Bubbette.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California


You count riverfront as coast?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jso2897: We aren't getting the whole story.
There must be more to this.
This is probably one of those Jussie Smollet things where the Media tries to make it look like white people are racist.
Why couldn't they have been more cooperative?
I'm always cooperative, and I never have these kinds of problems with the police!

Did I miss any?


I'm sure some asshole will come along in a minute and let us know what nuance of the story you missed here that makes this NOT appalling and farking embarrassing for law enforcement.

Maybe they'll dig up a video from years ago when the old lady gave someone the stinkeye for no good reason.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California


Yeah, but when you cross those coasts, you're still in farking Missouri.
 
TheGrayCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prosecutors are still reviewing whether to file charges against Derek Gray, according to Harms.

For what? Buying a TV?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 JFC, start taking the judgement from the lawsuits out of the cop's pension funds and I'd bet these incidents go right away.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This is why I'm like "meh" when I hear about cops getting shot and killed.


I'm baffled by the lack of extra-legal retribution to be honest.  If cops beat my elderly grandmother right in front of me for no reason or shot my girlfriend in her sleep on a no-knock raid and were back on the job the next day earning a paycheck, I'm not sure what I'd be willing to do.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This should be a fairly straight-forward cases.

Security footage inside. Security footage outside.

It'll get settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, paid for by insurance.
 
the_colors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Glad I moved the fark out of that state. Even when I go back home to KC I'm on high alert until I leave again.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California


Nice try, but no.  Lake side land isn't coastline.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their though process: "Black people can't possibly afford anything. Better taze/shoot/arrest them."
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California


No it doesn't.

If you are going to count riverbanks in Missouri, you have to count riverbanks in California too.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California

You count riverfront as coast?


And lakefront, I'm assuming...

\St. Louisan here. We're not ALL stupid Republican hicks...
 
eiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: We aren't getting the whole story.
There must be more to this.
This is probably one of those Jussie Smollet things where the Media tries to make it look like white people are racist.
Why couldn't they have been more cooperative?
I'm always cooperative, and I never have these kinds of problems with the police!

Did I miss any?


He was probably arrested at 15 for shoplifting, thus making this all ok.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the_colors: Glad I moved the fark out of that state. Even when I go back home to KC I'm on high alert until I leave again.


HOAX!!

Everyone knows KC is in Kansas!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus, I farking hate pigs.
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The phrase "asshole cops" was just re-charged for another year or two.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheGrayCat: Prosecutors are still reviewing whether to file charges against Derek Gray, according to Harms.

For what? Buying a TV?


Resisting arrest (never mind they never had a right to arrest him period) and "assaulting a police officer", of course, because the prosecutor is SUCH a nice guy, and they'd hate for Gray to have a record, and thus Unable to pass a security check to carry a gun and keep his security job, they will "do him a favor" and drop all charges.  In exchange, of course for Gray signing a little piece of paper waiving all his rights to sue the cops for misconduct, because we're all friends here and it was just a simple misunderstanding right?

/Yes I am serious
//Happens ALL THE TIME
/// Should be illegal but it's not
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California


Oh absolutely.

I definitely go down every week to watch the bikini babes dippin' their toes in the Big Muddy during the summer.

Oh yes, the beach scene along the Missourah River is hawt!

Lived here >40 years, never heard ANYONE claim we have "coastline." What a needy, insecure thing to claim.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: We aren't getting the whole story.
There must be more to this.
This is probably one of those Jussie Smollet things where the Media tries to make it look like white people are racist.
Why couldn't they have been more cooperative?
I'm always cooperative, and I never have these kinds of problems with the police!

Did I miss any?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California


Actual beaches are desirable property where people want to be, whereas anyone with experience with the lovely STL area knows that you never go down onto the river frontage roads because they are a cesspool of mutants and savagery.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheGrayCat: Prosecutors are still reviewing whether to file charges against Derek Gray, according to Harms.

For what? Buying a TV?


It's a pretty common scam is the old "come back to pick it up later" and then come back a couple of times to see if you can get an extra, often returning the extra for cash. I've seen it done first hand with a lawnmower when I worked in retail.

Is that what happened here? I have no idea. It comes down to reviewing the security footage to see if they made any return trips.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California

Actual beaches are desirable property where people want to be, whereas anyone with experience with the lovely STL area knows that you never go down onto the river frontage roads because they are a cesspool of mutants and savagery.


There's some largish artificial lakes, that power hydroelectric dams, and also double as summer tourist locations for fishing and waterskiing.
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Although the mistake was made by the police, if the story in the link is 100% true, I'm sure
the suspect(s), were 100% polite, and understanding, made no vulgar mentions to the
officer(s). LOL.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California

You count riverfront as coast?


Dirt edged with water is not "coastline", Missourah.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess mental health exams for police are no longer required. Meaning, he is obviously of a mental capacity of a farking shoe... And a racist because what other explanation is there.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California

Actual beaches are desirable property where people want to be, whereas anyone with experience with the lovely STL area knows that you never go down onto the river frontage roads because they are a cesspool of mutants and savagery.


Mutants?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: TheGrayCat: Prosecutors are still reviewing whether to file charges against Derek Gray, according to Harms.

For what? Buying a TV?

It's a pretty common scam is the old "come back to pick it up later" and then come back a couple of times to see if you can get an extra, often returning the extra for cash. I've seen it done first hand with a lawnmower when I worked in retail.

Is that what happened here? I have no idea. It comes down to reviewing the security footage to see if they made any return trips.


If you cannot articulate that the crime of theft has been committed then you should not perform an arrest.

Especially after the employee stated that no theft occurred, because then you not only gave no evidence a crime was committed but you have evidence that no crime was committed.

So the officer should have investigated prior to arrest.

But go on with "just asking questions".
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wejash: Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California

Oh absolutely.

I definitely go down every week to watch the bikini babes dippin' their toes in the Big Muddy during the summer.

Oh yes, the beach scene along the Missourah River is hawt!

Lived here >40 years, never heard ANYONE claim we have "coastline." What a needy, insecure thing to claim.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I just made it up and didn't hear it last week on a wildly popular show, prolly
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alphax: noitsnot: Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California

Actual beaches are desirable property where people want to be, whereas anyone with experience with the lovely STL area knows that you never go down onto the river frontage roads because they are a cesspool of mutants and savagery.

There's some largish artificial lakes, that power hydroelectric dams, and also double as summer tourist locations for fishing and waterskiing.


They also double as a floating version of Sodom and Gomorrah.
 
TheGrayCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: TheGrayCat: Prosecutors are still reviewing whether to file charges against Derek Gray, according to Harms.

For what? Buying a TV?

It's a pretty common scam is the old "come back to pick it up later" and then come back a couple of times to see if you can get an extra, often returning the extra for cash. I've seen it done first hand with a lawnmower when I worked in retail.

Is that what happened here? I have no idea. It comes down to reviewing the security footage to see if they made any return trips.


No, that is not what happened here. If you had RTFA, the store employee TOLD the cops that the TV was paid for. The cops phoned it in as a possible theft anyway. Or do you think the store employee was in on the "theft"?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: TheGrayCat: Prosecutors are still reviewing whether to file charges against Derek Gray, according to Harms.

For what? Buying a TV?

It's a pretty common scam is the old "come back to pick it up later" and then come back a couple of times to see if you can get an extra, often returning the extra for cash. I've seen it done first hand with a lawnmower when I worked in retail.

Is that what happened here? I have no idea. It comes down to reviewing the security footage to see if they made any return trips.


See? He reports, you decide. Why actually know what the fark you're talking about when you can speculate in such a way that always implies the black person is at fault.

America, land of the free, blah blah blah.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: wejash: Giant Clown Shoe: mainsail: Looking at the history, Missouri's always been a horrible place for POC and other minorities. It's also Florida, without the coastline.

You know how I know you didn't watch Ozark?

/Missouri has more coastline than California

Oh absolutely.

I definitely go down every week to watch the bikini babes dippin' their toes in the Big Muddy during the summer.

Oh yes, the beach scene along the Missourah River is hawt!

Lived here >40 years, never heard ANYONE claim we have "coastline." What a needy, insecure thing to claim.

[Fark user image image 850x225]

I just made it up and didn't hear it last week on a wildly popular show, prolly


That sounds about right.

Our tourism commercials do sound kind of needy and insecure.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe:
I just made it up and didn't hear it last week on a wildly popular show, prolly

Shoreline and coastline are two different things, definitely.
 
