(Guardian)   Nanny-state to make alcohol-fueled crime offenders wear 'sobriety tags'; adulterers wear a red alphanumeric symbol   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Crime, Criminal justice, sobriety tags, Punishment, Criminal law, drink-related crimes, North Yorkshire, successful pilot projects  
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The initiative follows successful pilot projects including one carried out in London when Boris Johnson was mayor.

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A miscommunication between a group of scouts and infantrymen speaking different languages caused the Austrian army to fight itself at the Battle of Karansebes

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would they actually stand out?

Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Guardian has been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, we could go with the scarlet A...

...but I was thinking more along the lines of this...

MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it some sort of scarlet letter?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about one of these on a pin?

Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bother helping the situation. Nope. Convict them of crimes and get 'em in a cell.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, are we pretending the U.S. doesn't already do this?

https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com​/​resources/criminal-defense/crime-penal​ties/the-cost-of-a-scram-bracelet-situ​ations-used
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prisons and jails are odd.  For most of history we didn't have anything that we would, nowadays, consider to be a prison or jail.  You'd have a holding cell to hold someone until trial.  But that'd be it.  Most societies would not waste their resources (which includes an able bodied person who can perform work for the community) on imprisoning a person.  If the offense wasn't grave enough to warrant hanging, then the offender would be put in the stocks and publicly shamed.

The point is, shame has historically been the glue that has kept society together.  It has been the greatest tool at curbing abberant behavior.  Unfortunately, we seem to be moving further and further away from shame, and the only result is that society will fray and crumble even more.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: If the offense wasn't grave enough to warrant hanging, then the offender would be put in the stocks and publicly shamed. driven out.


We ran out of frontiers in which to disappear people.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the Adulterers wear this?

dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: RussianPotato: If the offense wasn't grave enough to warrant hanging, then the offender would be put in the stocks and publicly shamed. driven out.

We ran out of frontiers in which to disappear people.


Well, there is the vinyl frontier.....

Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: RussianPotato: If the offense wasn't grave enough to warrant hanging, then the offender would be put in the stocks and publicly shamed. driven out.

We ran out of frontiers in which to disappear people.


apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! Jackasses should have to wear a sign. "I'm bad at life"
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I know that when I'm violently attacking someone while I'm in an alcohol fueled rage, it's because the one and only real god - the god of Abraham has put it in my heart to do so. Which means my victims had it coming.
Our lives should be lived like the wild west times,
Every man for himself and violence solves any problem.

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 90s, Braves star Chipper Jones was caught cheating on his wife--with a Hooters waitress, if memory serves--and they made him play the rest of his career with a red "A" on his uniform.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: Good! Jackasses should have to wear a sign. "I'm bad at life"


Meh.  They already have TotalFark.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: The point is, shame has historically been the glue that has kept society together.  It has been the greatest tool at curbing abberant behavior.  Unfortunately, we seem to be moving further and further away from shame, and the only result is that society will fray and crumble even more.


Shame was completely dead once we elected a President who has no fear of it.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farking vodka man!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skyotter: Wait, are we pretending the U.S. doesn't already do this?

https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com/​resources/criminal-defense/crime-penal​ties/the-cost-of-a-scram-bracelet-situ​ations-used


Some places call it SCRAM, and some places TAD.

Long story short, if you drink, it detects it in your sweat.  It works, works very well, is accurate, and if you cut it off, they know.  Like a house arrest anklet.

Where I'm at, they're only using it for 3rd time DUI offenders, and as an option.  Third DUI carries a mandatory 6 month jail sentence.  After about 2 weeks in jail, if you want to get out and serve the rest of the time at home, you can agree to the alcohol monitoring.

But, you have to agree to it.  You can always take your lumps and do the jail time.  Either way, by the time you get there it's only applied in conjunction with a court order.

If I were retired, or worked a seasonal job like as a roofer or a construction worker, I would take the 6 months in jail.  You're not working anyway, and it's 3 hots.  You're usually not mixed in with the hard core inmates, and it's usually dorm style.  Food at the County jail in these parts is much better than the stuff they serve at the state prisons.

If I worked a "professional" job where taking 6 months off would kill me financially or career wise, I would opt for the TAD so I could work.
 
rcain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Prisons and jails are odd.  For most of history we didn't have anything that we would, nowadays, consider to be a prison or jail.  You'd have a holding cell to hold someone until trial.  But that'd be it.  Most societies would not waste their resources (which includes an able bodied person who can perform work for the community) on imprisoning a person.  If the offense wasn't grave enough to warrant hanging, then the offender would be put in the stocks and publicly shamed.

The point is, shame has historically been the glue that has kept society together.  It has been the greatest tool at curbing abberant behavior.  Unfortunately, we seem to be moving further and further away from shame, and the only result is that society will fray and crumble even more.


You left out transportation. A good many got shipped off to hell holes like Australia, and never allowed to return

That might be where the notion of life imprisonment came from, just that the colonial era ended so we needed to find new ways to remove people from society

This is likely also where we first decided we could stop dealing with people and treating the underlying societal issues. Much easier to lock them up than address why crime happens to begin with
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thats probably offensive to people that get sex by way of beer goggles
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't several states already have Whiskey Plates?
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The point is, shame has historically been the glue that has kept society together.


If shame is so effective, how come it's never stopped your dumb ass from posting?
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: RussianPotato: The point is, shame has historically been the glue that has kept society together.

If shame is so effective, how come it's never stopped your dumb ass from posting?


that is one hell of cringe inducing post you shat out Gomer
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skyotter: Wait, are we pretending the U.S. doesn't already do this?

https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com/​resources/criminal-defense/crime-penal​ties/the-cost-of-a-scram-bracelet-situ​ations-used


Shhhh, farkers are feeling attacked about their drinking problems.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Prisons and jails are odd.  For most of history we didn't have anything that we would, nowadays, consider to be a prison or jail.  You'd have a holding cell to hold someone until trial.  But that'd be it.  Most societies would not waste their resources (which includes an able bodied person who can perform work for the community) on imprisoning a person.


This changed when governments realized they could sell criminals to anyone with a boat to take them far far away. The government looks merciful for not hanging someone that deserved it and rich people in the colonies could rent people.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rcain: You left out transportation. A good many got shipped off to hell holes like Australia, and never allowed to return

That might be where the notion of life imprisonment came from, just that the colonial era ended so we needed to find new ways to remove people from society

This is likely also where we first decided we could stop dealing with people and treating the underlying societal issues. Much easier to lock them up than address why crime happens to begin with


We never did any of that.  You're talking about a time when capital punishment was the norm for pretty mundane stuff.  If you were lucky, you got put in the stocks.  We started locking people up when we took the moral high ground and said we shouldn't hang people for things like stealing a horse.  And no point have we ever thought to address the reason why crime happens.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rcain: I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: RussianPotato: The point is, shame has historically been the glue that has kept society together.

If shame is so effective, how come it's never stopped your dumb ass from posting?

that is one hell of cringe inducing post you shat out Gomer


I don't know who pissed in your Cheerios, but you can get bent, right along with Comrade Tuber.

I'll call out that asshole whenever I have time and inclination.
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: rcain: You left out transportation. A good many got shipped off to hell holes like Australia, and never allowed to return

That might be where the notion of life imprisonment came from, just that the colonial era ended so we needed to find new ways to remove people from society

This is likely also where we first decided we could stop dealing with people and treating the underlying societal issues. Much easier to lock them up than address why crime happens to begin with

We never did any of that.  You're talking about a time when capital punishment was the norm for pretty mundane stuff.  If you were lucky, you got put in the stocks.  We started locking people up when we took the moral high ground and said we shouldn't hang people for things like stealing a horse.  And no point have we ever thought to address the reason why crime happens.


"Decided not to" means we made an active choice to do one thing, wether or not we made choices to do other things is immaterial
 
MasterPython
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We started locking people up when we took the moral high ground and said we shouldn't hang people for things like stealing a horse.  And no point have we ever thought to address the reason why crime happens.


They started locking people up for stealing when America and Australia stopped buying indentured servants and started using Africans.
 
simkatu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: If I were retired, or worked a seasonal job like as a roofer or a construction worker, I would take the 6 months in jail...If I worked a "professional" job where taking 6 months off would kill me financially or career wise, I would opt for the TAD so I could work.


So you'd take the 6 months in jail with the expectation that you can return to a life of excessive drinking that is so bad that you've been arrested 3 times for DUI and sentenced to 1/2 a year of jail?

Seems like after all that you might think a program that keeps you from drinking might be better than an alcohol fueled daily depression.
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a strange mix of people with agendas, people being snarky, and three people who actually read the article and figured out it was an ankle bracelet just the same as we use here.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skyotter: Wait, are we pretending the U.S. doesn't already do this?

https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com/​resources/criminal-defense/crime-penal​ties/the-cost-of-a-scram-bracelet-situ​ations-used


Yeah, I uh, know a guy that had to wear one of those for a while.....they are SUPER sensitive, and you're not getting one single drink past it.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rcain: Jeebus Saves: rcain: You left out transportation. A good many got shipped off to hell holes like Australia, and never allowed to return

That might be where the notion of life imprisonment came from, just that the colonial era ended so we needed to find new ways to remove people from society

This is likely also where we first decided we could stop dealing with people and treating the underlying societal issues. Much easier to lock them up than address why crime happens to begin with

We never did any of that.  You're talking about a time when capital punishment was the norm for pretty mundane stuff.  If you were lucky, you got put in the stocks.  We started locking people up when we took the moral high ground and said we shouldn't hang people for things like stealing a horse.  And no point have we ever thought to address the reason why crime happens.

"Decided not to" means we made an active choice to do one thing, wether or not we made choices to do other things is immaterial


"Decided we could stop" means we were previously doing something else.  In this case, you contend in the past we were looking at the cause of crime and dealing with societal issues that caused it.  If I said I decided to stop bathing, that means I was previously bathing.  English motha farker.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nanny-state to make alcohol-fueled crime offenders wear 'sobriety tags'; adulterers wear a red alphanumeric symbol

What came first the child behavior or the nanny to care for a child?


I mean kinda seems to me that if the "adults" can't actually adult all on their own, then they will in fact need a nanny. And not so much so for their own benefit, but more to protect the rest of us from their lack of judgement.


If someone won't or can't keep a grip om themselves under the influence of alcohol, did you really believe we all just have to tolerate the risks to our own safety for them? Did you think it was better if each and every person out on the street was expected to be the nanny to such people on their own?


My own take is, act like a kid, get treated like one. My version is, the nanny state has to protect the irresponsible a-holes, because the other version is lawless vigilantism where anyone that felt their immediate safety was being threaten by a ranging drunk does arbitrarily whatever it is they feel they need to do in the moment to protect themselves.


So I'm pretty sure the nanny state is a way way better version, for the irresponsible drunks, than rolling the dice on rando peeps taking the POV of "standing their ground" or not, all on their own, if they are left to cope all on their own with such dangers.


If the state is acting the Nanny, are we sure that's not what the behavior of the citizens demeaned?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will Vampires be given the option to wear the Black Ribbon?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: The initiative follows successful pilot projects including one carried out in London when Boris Johnson was mayor.

Welcome to Obama's America.


Because Bojoke is an accomplished respected leader who plans carefully and had a plan for pandemics. Put on your redcap. I hear there's a MAGATfest and covid party coming up
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shiboleth: What a strange mix of people with agendas, people being snarky, and three people who actually read the article and figured out it was an ankle bracelet just the same as we use here.


That's just Fark for ya.

Plus, you can kind of tell the class differences on this site just in this thread.  A few people who have direct or secondhand experience with this (me, had a friend who had one for her third DUI even though she was on opioids, not drinking), some who have apparently never heard of ankle monitors at all somehow (white and at least middle class), and loons who see nanny state and a red mist descends.  And then the worst sort of all: people who RTFA.
 
