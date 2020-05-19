 Skip to content
(Morganton News Herald)   Non-violin offender charged for running naked in Fiddler's Run   (morganton.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, North Carolina, Flood, McDowell County, North Carolina, South Carolina, HEAVY RAINFALL, FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS, BURKE MOUNTAINS, Asheville, North Carolina  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1, LOL'd
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is music to my ears.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Well, we're wating .gif


There's another section, but it has some strings.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*aggressive fiddling*
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
