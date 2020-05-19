 Skip to content
(Hudson Valley Post)   Drunk man claims to be shot in buttocks, but crack detectives find otherwise   (hudsonvalleypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Butt.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was he on the game show " Stabbed in the Butt?"
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's some real fine police work there. Did it never occur to them that it could've been a hole in one?
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is one of those rare advantages of my tiny bottom.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a PITA.
 
fark account name
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Program User
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drunk man claims to be shot in buttocks, but crack detectives only find an asshole.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

>>insert cavity search joke here<<
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rcain: That's some real fine police work there. Did it never occur to them that it could've been a hole in one?

Jack was buried out of town
Six feet underground
They couldn't pin his murder on a soul
Because he was tying up a knot
In his shoelace when he was shot
And the sheriff never found the bullet hole


Courtesy of Benny Hill.
 
