(Twitter)   Sixty-three arrests at Go Topless weekend on Texas beach   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
If you had to picture the face of the male reporter sent out to cover the "Go Topless" story... I'd imagine it would look JUST LIKE THIS ^^^
 
Dude sounds like a strip club DJ.
 
And just short by six.
 
Donate to my local foodbank?

I think these people need clothes.
 
1) "Go Topless Weekend" does not refer to the tops females wear, but to the tops of Jeeps, so that's a meh.
2) The party used to only include Jeeps, but now it's open to anyone, which is why a news report on Go Topless Weekend only featured a few Jeeps in it.
3) Opening it up to everyone is what caused it go from a chill weekend to the crazy mess you see today with dozens of arrests and injuries (I think a few people were run over last year).
4) Jeep people are up there with vegans and Crossfitters. They consider it a lifestyle. We've lost a couple friends because they got a Jeep and all they do now is hang out with other Jeep enthusiasts (Jeepists?).
 
The cop they interviewed looks like Tommy Lee Jones fatter brother.
 
scottydoesntknow: 1) "Go Topless Weekend" does not refer to the tops females wear, but to the tops of Jeeps, so that's a meh.


YOU JUST RUINED THE FANTASY FOR ME!!!
 
So was this some sort of bust?
 
Just think, an actual TV station called him and told him that was going to be his assignment for that day...
 
Weight watchers conventions have skinnier people than in that newscast.
 
If there is one immutable, universal truth in this world of ungovernable nature and human emotion it is this: The person you randomly see naked in public will never be the person you want to randomly see naked in public.
 
scottydoesntknow: Jeep enthusiasts (Jeepists?).


Jeeple?
 
Super Chronic: scottydoesntknow: Jeep enthusiasts (Jeepists?).

Jeeple?


WAKE UP!
 
That's enough internet for me, and I just logged on.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm all gravy, baby."
 
