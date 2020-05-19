 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Well, would you look at that. Traffic is way, way down because Americans just aren't driving anymore, but air pollution has been basically unaffected. So I guess they were lying to us about not buying gas guzzlers, huh? Cool, I'm getting a Hellcat   (npr.org) divider line
61
    More: Interesting, Air pollution, air pollution measurements, NPR analysis, United States, Ground-level ozone, pollution declines, air quality, Los Angeles  
•       •       •

1536 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 9:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, the whole 'buy green to save the planet' thing was always bullshiat.  Does it hurt? No.  But it's a tiny drop in the bucket compared to industrial pollution.

Think of it this way: you're a company whose production creates X millions of $ of pollution.  Is it cheaper to invest in green energy, or to invest in a PR campaign and lobbying to get regulators to look the other way?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So in summary, the pandemic has allowed scientists to re-evaluate their variables on the causes of ozone, and are starting to realize we are even more farked than we previously believed.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby: "basically unaffected"
TFA: "smaller than expected"

Go fark yourself, dickmitter
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: Factories, refineries, power plants and diesel trucks are still dominant sources of pollution in many places.

OTOH, I wouldn't call a 14% drop in Los Angeles ozone in just a couple months is nothing.

It isn't a 40% drop matching the drop in driven-miles but why would we expect that?

Personal vehicles have been aggressively redesigned to reduce pollution emissions. You would not expect those cars to be pumping ozone like they did 30-40 years ago.

It is proof that industrial polluters are still working to kill us even when production is down.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars are more loud than terrible for the environment. I don't miss my noisy, dusty street and kinda dread the day things get back to normal... I like the quiet.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's odd, there's been less freeway traffic here in the Twin Cities, but the city street traffic is insane.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this was written by the liberal NPR I must conclude that air pollution is good for us.

It was already well known that passenger vehicles don't cause as much pollution as they once did and aren't the largest contributor to air pollution. Coal, cement, diesel trucks are all part of the issue.

The real point of the article should be that reduction in some types of vehicle traffic, I.e. passenger vehicles allows us to better determine percentage of pollution from passenger vehicles and other sources.

Reductions in pollution of any sort is a good thing.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ozone pollution, which everyone knows is on the rise due to all the CPAP cleaning machines on the market now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is about ozone only. India, China, and LA provided visual proof that pollution decreased.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Subby: "basically unaffected"
TFA: "smaller than expected"

Go fark yourself, dickmitter


Fark is rapidly approaching click bait status yet Drew wonders why the number of users is declining.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: This article is about ozone only. India, China, and LA provided visual proof that pollution decreased.


Psssst, that famous brown LA smog was caused by an ozone reaction. Otherwise, yeah, "smaller decrease" isn't "no decrease," but oil is cheap, and will be forever and ever, better get me that Excusrion.
/whaddya mean they don't make those anymore?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would also be interesting to see how the erosion of the EPA since (surprise!) 2017 has affected the data.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reflects how well cars have been cleaned up (in the USA) in the last 50 years.  Their contribution to pollution is a tiny fraction of what it was in the 1960s when controls were first implemented.  It also illustrates that there is little to be gained from more stringent controls on cars, when there are much large sources of pollution to focus on.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my eyes and nose tell me that's a steaming load of bullshiat.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the pristine air quality unseen since pre-historic times that Kimmel and Maher were commenting about on their show?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but air pollution has been basically unaffected

in the vast majority of places, ozone pollution decreased by 15% or less

Subby needs to go back and read TFA again.  Or maybe go to school to learn how percentages work.  It may not be as much as they expected given the initial sharp drop, but it wasn't "unaffected".
 
I'm an excellent driver [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only took a small dump in the swimming pool - everyone OK with that?

/Post the Orange Farkface's reign of ineptitude I've lost my ability to spot irony.  Subby might be funny or mentally bereft.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: FTFA: Factories, refineries, power plants and diesel trucks are still dominant sources of pollution in many places.

OTOH, I wouldn't call a 14% drop in Los Angeles ozone in just a couple months is nothing.

It isn't a 40% drop matching the drop in driven-miles but why would we expect that?

Personal vehicles have been aggressively redesigned to reduce pollution emissions. You would not expect those cars to be pumping ozone like they did 30-40 years ago.

It is proof that industrial polluters are still working to kill us even when production is down.


Exactly. Instead of 2015, compare it to 1985.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before some idiot right-winger comes in to claim that what we do about pollution doesn't matter because China and India are far worse. All the while ignoring the fact that China and India's industrial development is almost completely driven by Western civilization's demand for cheap goods. We created that monster. If India and China had the similar human rights and environmental laws as the West, they would be comparable in terms of pollution. Of course, who cares about the environment and human rights when our we get slightly cheaper goods and CEOs are making bank?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: What happened to the pristine air quality unseen since pre-historic times that Kimmel and Maher were commenting about on their show?


California's air quality has improved, it's the rest of the country dragging the average down.
 
Element65 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One pollutant out of many that are caused by burning hydrocarbons is up a bit. All others are down, including other oxidants and small particulates. The only reason this one makes the news is because it's unexpected. Anyone screaming "omg environmental science is a farce!" is a cherry picking asshat.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
driving less isn't going to reduce the pollution that's already there*, it's just going to reduce the amount of pollution being added

*in some rally bad cities, with a vehicle with good emissions, the exhaust is cleaner than the ambient air

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x​p​m-2004-jun-09-hy-neil9-story.html
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That analysis is up there with a 2 pack a day smoker who quits, and wonders why they aren't running a 5k two weeks later.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's surprising is it took four reporters to write this article.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, one more term of the Fanta Menace and his defanged EPA, and we'll be back to this soon enough.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: driving less isn't going to reduce the pollution that's already there*, it's just going to reduce the amount of pollution being added

*in some rally bad cities, with a vehicle with good emissions, the exhaust is cleaner than the ambient air

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xp​m-2004-jun-09-hy-neil9-story.html


Excellent, then test your hypothesis with one of those cars in a closed garage.

Hint: you're full of shiat.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, go buy a Hellcat, turn off the traction control, and go nuts, subby.

If you're lucky, you'll get one of those little roadside memorials after you wrap yourself around a tree.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: FTFA: Factories, refineries, power plants and diesel trucks are still dominant sources of pollution in many places.

OTOH, I wouldn't call a 14% drop in Los Angeles ozone in just a couple months is nothing.

It isn't a 40% drop matching the drop in driven-miles but why would we expect that?

Personal vehicles have been aggressively redesigned to reduce pollution emissions. You would not expect those cars to be pumping ozone like they did 30-40 years ago.

It is proof that industrial polluters are still working to kill us even when production is down.


I would think that it's primarily a regional issue - ozone from auto emissions is worse where there's a geographic bowl, temperature inversions, and air stagnation.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: diesel trucks


Yep, the "Not-To-Exceed" pollution standards for heavy trucks are a joke: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N​ot-To-E​xceed

Also, we've got thousands of diesel locomotives 30+ years old still cruising the rails indefinitely, because railroads rebuild them instead of buying new locomotives.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: petec: driving less isn't going to reduce the pollution that's already there*, it's just going to reduce the amount of pollution being added

*in some rally bad cities, with a vehicle with good emissions, the exhaust is cleaner than the ambient air

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xp​m-2004-jun-09-hy-neil9-story.html

Excellent, then test your hypothesis with one of those cars in a closed garage.

Hint: you're full of shiat.


FTA linked:

"PZEV vehicles actually pollute less than electric vehicles, if you account for the source-point pollution of the power plants recharging them. In some atmospheric conditions -- a brown day in San Bernardino, for instance -- PZEV vehicles actually clean the air, which is to say, their emissions are cleaner than the air sucked into the engine"
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Subby: "basically unaffected"
TFA: "smaller than expected"

Go fark yourself, dickmitter


I live in L.A. - anybody who tries to tell me there's been no effect would get laughed out of the room.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drop is offset by Karens out in their bigass SUVs prowling for managers to assault.  Fewer managers available means more Karen driving.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest problem I've seen is drivers that think a 50% drop in traffic volume means they can drive 50% over the speed limit.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars are not the only source of ozone pollution, and somehow, against all odds, a 40% reduction in traffic has shockingly led to less than a 40% reduction in ozone.

I knew the entire discipline of environmental science must be a big hoax dreamed up by people who want to inconvenience me for no reason.

Excuse me, I have coal to roll and libs to stiggit to.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Yes, the whole 'buy green to save the planet' thing was always bullshiat.  Does it hurt? No.  But it's a tiny drop in the bucket compared to industrial pollution.

Think of it this way: you're a company whose production creates X millions of $ of pollution.  Is it cheaper to invest in green energy, or to invest in a PR campaign and lobbying to get regulators to look the other way?


Early anti-littering campaigns (including the famous crying indian one) were pushed by corporations to deflect attention from systemic issues that would require government action to individual responsibility.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In residential and urban areas, the main source of air pollution is automobiles and households. Outside, especially in poor areas, the main source is factories, power plants and other industriial or agricultural sources. In rural areas the fertilizers, pesticides, fungigides and so forth are in your face and in your workplace.

Nothing new, although the data provided by the shut-down will prove very instructive nonetheless because it gives new baselines for polutants of several kinds, mostly NOx and SOx and Carbon dioxide. The decline in the pollution of the air that people breathe in suburbs, towns and cities is significant and points to the continued need to ship all this air pollution off to Asia where Asians are aready trained to wear face masks all day long. Or you can bring home the jobs and the pollution, the low standards, the corruption, the no-holds barred pollution and crime and violence and let Americans and other Westerners pay their own farking externalities.

Trump has promised to do the later but will not be able to deliver. Greens and liberals and moderates and Democrats hope to keep the moral hazards and benefits to themselves of the inconvinient status quo.

I say make America Great Again. Kill the rich, the super-rich and the political classes and let the workers, peasants and slaves sort socialist paradise out for themselves.

You only have to kill less than 1%, so put the nuclear hazardous materials in Bel Air and the hazardous smoke stacks in Palm Beach and offshore them on Jupiter and Long Island. Those who profit from the activities should pay for the externalities and not dump them on somebody who does not profit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill all humans and let God sort out the ones he wants for his own. The Devil take the rest.

This is exact and perfect divine justice, aka Dharma or Karma according to dialect.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are robots for if not to replace humans as producers, workers, consumers and polluters?
 
eagles95
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The biggest problem I've seen is drivers that think a 50% drop in traffic volume means they can drive 50% over the speed limit.


So you have been on 95 around Philadelphia lately
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

petec: eddie_irvine: petec: driving less isn't going to reduce the pollution that's already there*, it's just going to reduce the amount of pollution being added

*in some rally bad cities, with a vehicle with good emissions, the exhaust is cleaner than the ambient air

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xp​m-2004-jun-09-hy-neil9-story.html

Excellent, then test your hypothesis with one of those cars in a closed garage.

Hint: you're full of shiat.

FTA linked:

"PZEV vehicles actually pollute less than electric vehicles, if you account for the source-point pollution of the power plants recharging them. In some atmospheric conditions -- a brown day in San Bernardino, for instance -- PZEV vehicles actually clean the air, which is to say, their emissions are cleaner than the air sucked into the engine"


The article is bullshiat. Look up the writer and his journalistic integrity problems. Or, better yet, go rent one of those cars, go into a closed garage, turn it on and sit in it for a while.

Link to a peer-reviewed scientific study about it, then I'll be less skeptical.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is precisely why converting semis over to natural gas was a big pillar of the Pickens Plan. You get bigger gains with smaller adjustments.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Newsflash: Air pollution is made up of a lot of components, some dissipate very quickly. Others take longer to dissipate. See also: The sources of air pollution are numerous and complex, so reducing just car traffic doesn't reduce all air pollution components proportionally.
 
1funguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Since this was written by the liberal NPR I must conclude that air pollution is good for us.

It was already well known that passenger vehicles don't cause as much pollution as they once did and aren't the largest contributor to air pollution. Coal, cement, diesel trucks are all part of the issue.

The real point of the article should be that reduction in some types of vehicle traffic, I.e. passenger vehicles allows us to better determine percentage of pollution from passenger vehicles and other sources.

Reductions in pollution of any sort is a good thing.


But...In an effort to maintain their government funding, NPR promotes this information. Dons auto manufacturing buddies want more emission standards rolled back, so they use a government funded media organization to do it.
We are living in dark times when the government funded media is used to brainwash liberals such as yourself.

Dark
Times...
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: What's surprising is it took four reporters to write this article.


Do you wonder if they each had their own pen, or if they took turns writing every fourth word?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eagles95: bighairyguy: The biggest problem I've seen is drivers that think a 50% drop in traffic volume means they can drive 50% over the speed limit.

So you have been on 95 around Philadelphia lately


DC Beltway actually.  At least they got the semis to slow down on one stretch that had four crashes over a few days.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dodge as a brand exists to fund subprime car loans. It's what strippers make payments on.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: In before some idiot right-winger comes in to claim that what we do about pollution doesn't matter because China and India are far worse. All the while ignoring the fact that China and India's industrial development is almost completely driven by Western civilization's demand for cheap goods. We created that monster. If India and China had the similar human rights and environmental laws as the West, they would be comparable in terms of pollution. Of course, who cares about the environment and human rights when our we get slightly cheaper goods and CEOs are making bank?


Your computer was made in China.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

petec: driving less isn't going to reduce the pollution that's already there*, it's just going to reduce the amount of pollution being added

*in some rally bad cities, with a vehicle with good emissions, the exhaust is cleaner than the ambient air

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xp​m-2004-jun-09-hy-neil9-story.html


You do realize that air circulates, right?

One good hurricane, and places like Elizabeth, NJ suddenly have amazingly clear air - like stunning views of NYC quality air.

What's more, in the LA area, you have this thing called the Pacific Ocean that actually flushes the bad air up and away from LA proper.
 
bisi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it just me or is ozone, a reaction product of NOx (which is not a terribly big issue since the widespread use of catalytic converters) and O2 under the influence of UV radiation, a really roundabout way of measuring the pollution caused by cars?
I mean, the NO2, SO2 and CO2 data is right there on the EPA website where they pulled the ozone numbers.

WTF?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bthom37: Yes, the whole 'buy green to save the planet' thing was always bullshiat.  Does it hurt? No.  But it's a tiny drop in the bucket compared to industrial pollution.

Think of it this way: you're a company whose production creates X millions of $ of pollution.  Is it cheaper to invest in green energy, or to invest in a PR campaign and lobbying to get regulators to look the other way?


The plastics industry is similar. The whole idea that you can recycle plastic and use it over and over is a PR campaign by plastics industry. To make you feel good about a product that is seldom recycled and usually downcycled at that.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.