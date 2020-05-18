 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Realizing that there is nothing they can release that will shock Trump supporters, law firm hackers turn their ransom attention towards Madonna. Oh those sweet innocent children of summer   (pagesix.com) divider line
    Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, The Apprentice, Bruce Springsteen  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
REvil revealed the Trump documents were off the market, stating, "Interested people contacted us and agreed to buy all the data about the US president. It is not known what was in the alleged Trump trove, but sources who viewed a sample on the hackers' site said it related to snarky mentions of Trump in emails from Grubman's clientele.

The only person who would care about snark is Donald J Trump.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A video of Trump making out with Hillary would do it. Especially if he called her his queen.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
these people are morons.

the info of WHO PAID TO SUPPRESS THE TRUMP INFO is 10 times more valuable than the actual trump info.  they should have pivoted directly to selling that.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: A video of Trump making out with Hillary would do it. Especially if he called her his queen.


That wouldn't even do it.  Half the Trumpers would believe it to be a fake, and the other half would just change their tune about Hillary; "We've loved her all along."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: REvil revealed the Trump documents were off the market, stating, "Interested people contacted us and agreed to buy all the data about the US president. It is not known what was in the alleged Trump trove, but sources who viewed a sample on the hackers' site said it related to snarky mentions of Trump in emails from Grubman's clientele.

The only person who would care about snark is Donald J Trump.


Who do you think the buyers represent?
 
