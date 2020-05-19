 Skip to content
(MSN)   Brazil is now number three   (msn.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god, what is Trump going to do when they are #1? You know he won't stand for it.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go for the bronze Brazil.  Second loser.  We're Number one!

/Breaks out big foam finger and nacho dip hat.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Oh god, what is Trump going to do when they are #1? You know he won't stand for it.


He's already working on it by pushing everything to open up already.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Same plan as the US: let it kill the blacks.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know Brasil has mild winters... but it is still winter, which will start in June.  Cases will probably still be going up for them... but mainly due to their right wing idiotic president they have.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And Italy breathes another sigh of relief.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If Brazilian hospitals don't go over max capacity I will be surprised.  I hope I am surprised.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1....2....3 bats. Hahahaha
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Oh god, what is Trump going to do when they are #1? You know he won't stand for it.


LOL, he'll declare it as him winning big for Team US. And half the US will swallow it whole.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There must be over a brazilian infections down there.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And this is a surprise ?   Heeere,s Covid !  See ya when you come out !    Hopefully, you are one of the people that has a mild or no reaction.  Everyone will have to deal with it, in one way or another.  The myth that hiding will protect you is dangerous, instills a false sense of security, which is shot down when you emerge... amazing how this is not understood.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: He fired the first after publicly battling over stay-at-home measures, and the second resigned last week after less than a month on the job, reportedly over the president's insistence on widespread use of the controversial and unproven malaria drug chloroquine to treat the disease.

What am I missing about this drug that makes it so appealing to far-righters? I don't get it. It doesn't work, everyone says it doesn't work, studies prove it doesn't work... so why the fark are they so insistent to use it? And why is it so universal? How did "use this weird drug" become a right-wing solution and "wear a mask and social distance" become a left-wing solution instead of just "Do what the farking researchers tell you is most effective" becoming an everyone solution?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a lot
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bolsinaro is practically patient zero (in Brazil at least) and seems to be doing his best to spread the love around
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FTFA: He fired the first after publicly battling over stay-at-home measures, and the second resigned last week after less than a month on the job, reportedly over the president's insistence on widespread use of the controversial and unproven malaria drug chloroquine to treat the disease.

What am I missing about this drug that makes it so appealing to far-righters? I don't get it. It doesn't work, everyone says it doesn't work, studies prove it doesn't work... so why the fark are they so insistent to use it? And why is it so universal? How did "use this weird drug" become a right-wing solution and "wear a mask and social distance" become a left-wing solution instead of just "Do what the farking researchers tell you is most effective" becoming an everyone solution?


Well... they're stupid and have no redeeming values. Hope that helps.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: And this is a surprise ?   Heeere,s Covid !  See ya when you come out !    Hopefully, you are one of the people that has a mild or no reaction.  Everyone will have to deal with it, in one way or another.  The myth that hiding will protect you is dangerous, instills a false sense of security, which is shot down when you emerge... amazing how this is not understood.


Because EVERYTHING is f*cking political now.

1)  Stay home flatten the curve!!!
2)  Curve flattens (depending on area, of course)
3)  OK, it's flattened, Helter Shelter did what it's supposed to so let's start cautiously opening up
4a)  OMFG WE CAN'T OPEN UNTIL EVERYONE IS TESTED WITH UNICORN-FART-BASED-TESTS!  AND F*CK TRUMP!!!!
4b)  OMFG THIS IS AGAINST OUR RIGHTS AND IT ALL BEING USED TO MAKE TRUMP LOSE THE ELECTION!

/Fine fucdup people on both sides who blindly follow political party lines
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meanmutton: What am I missing about this drug that makes it so appealing to far-righters? I don't get it.


If it works for malaria which comes from mosquitos it will work for Covid 19, since bats eat mosquitos and Covid 19 came from bats.

Check-mate
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh and vampires are immune too, since they can turn into bats.
 
