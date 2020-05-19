 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Woman's desire to go topless outside her home has unintended consequence of raising neighborhood property values   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    Vero Beach, Florida, Indian River County, Florida  
posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 10:02 AM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the ACLU (or some organization) helps her push this through the courts. If a man were doing the exact same thing, there would be no legal trouble at all.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deputy arrested her, taking her to jail on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

So do the Florida lawbooks officially recognize breasts as sexual organs?
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, won't someone please think of the children!

This lady probably shooed her kids inside and told them to go back to playing Call of Duty or something to hide from the boobies. Get on with the murdering, but God forbid you see breasts.

And for the record, two pleasant moments in my life were when women I didn't know decided to spontaneously show me their breasts, one of them was when I was 12. I somehow survived and only have fond memories of those incidents. Thank you, Patty the babysitter and anonymous semi-drunk 20-year-old girl in the crosswalk.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When boobies are outlawed only outlaws will have boobies.

/or something
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The deputy arrested her, taking her to jail on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

So do the Florida lawbooks officially recognize breasts as sexual organs?


No the entire breast, just parts of it.  Because Florida has weather on the warm side and lots of coastline, they can't criminalize the entire tiddy because bikinis are a thing.  So there are descriptions of how far from the edge of the areola is illegal breast and how much is legal breast.  There is also a similar language about butt-cheeks and the vulva with regards to illegal and legal.  Florida - the dichotomy of slatterns and fundiban.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies on May 1 encountered the 56-year-old woman


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The deputy arrested her, taking her to jail on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

So do the Florida lawbooks officially recognize breasts as sexual organs?


milk comes from them. that's sexy
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will we have nipple equality?
Are not a man's nipples nipply enough?
Some of them even yield milk

NIPPLES JUST WANT TO BE FREE!
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Deputies on May 1 encountered the 56-year-old woman


[Fark user image 359x269] [View Full Size image _x_]


The question isn't "Do we want to see 'em?" We can each answer that question for ourselves, and can turn away or shut our eyes if it bothers us.

The question is "Is it fair to arrest women for something that is legal for men?" That answer is definitively "No."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The deputy arrested her, taking her to jail on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

So do the Florida lawbooks officially recognize breasts as sexual organs?


I must be doing it wrong. Or so I've been told, numerous times.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: When will we have nipple equality?
Are not a man's nipples nipply enough?
Some of them even yield milk

NIPPLES JUST WANT TO BE FREE!


Free the boobies!
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: Oh, won't someone please think of the children!

This lady probably shooed her kids inside and told them to go back to playing Call of Duty or something to hide from the boobies. Get on with the murdering, but God forbid you see breasts.

And for the record, two pleasant moments in my life were when women I didn't know decided to spontaneously show me their breasts, one of them was when I was 12. I somehow survived and only have fond memories of those incidents. Thank you, Patty the babysitter and anonymous semi-drunk 20-year-old girl in the crosswalk.


When my kid was like 7 or 8 our family spent a week at a resort in the Caribbean.  The beach was boobies as far as the eye could see.  I don't think he even noticed.

Of course Karen's kids are going to need years of expensive therapy.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


OOPS my 90's are showing!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: milk comes from them. that's sexy


I hear it goes great with a hot cup of coffee too.

st3.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Technically, her _desire_ to go topless isn't the point.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This bullshiat again?

Fark you America, in your stupid, puritan, hypocritical facehole.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cleaning her garage

I sincerely hope that is not a euphemism for anything.
 
JNowe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zang: Of course Karen's kids are going to need years of expensive therapy.


By definition.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: When boobies are outlawed only outlaws will have boobies.

/or something


Relevant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zang: JerkStore: Oh, won't someone please think of the children!

This lady probably shooed her kids inside and told them to go back to playing Call of Duty or something to hide from the boobies. Get on with the murdering, but God forbid you see breasts.

And for the record, two pleasant moments in my life were when women I didn't know decided to spontaneously show me their breasts, one of them was when I was 12. I somehow survived and only have fond memories of those incidents. Thank you, Patty the babysitter and anonymous semi-drunk 20-year-old girl in the crosswalk.

When my kid was like 7 or 8 our family spent a week at a resort in the Caribbean.  The beach was boobies as far as the eye could see.  I don't think he even noticed.

Of course Karen's kids are going to need years of expensive therapy.


When I was 13, orchestra stayed at hotel for some competition.  I was in the pool and a girl from another school jumped in the pool in her street clothes.  She was wearing a white top and braless.  When she popped up, I got my first look at free-range titties.

No therapy was needed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Muta: I was in the pool and a girl from another school jumped in the pool in her street clothes. She was wearing a white top and braless. When she popped up, I got my first look at free-range titties.No therapy was needed.


Age 16. Similar story. Susan, the girl around the block had a pool and invited me over to go swimming one summer. She was wearing a white t-shirt, no bra and a pair of bikini bottoms. Soon as she dived in and popped out, nothing left to the imagination. She even mentioned it.

"mom and dad don't let me swim with my t-shirt on, but since they're not home..."

'twas a good summer, indeed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blatz514: Deputies on May 1 encountered the 56-year-old woman


[Fark user image image 359x269]


The Worst Boobs | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube NtB_jvznaNM
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: This bullshiat again?

Fark you America, in your stupid, puritan, hypocritical facehole.


I bet they even made her cover that facehole. Stupid puritan trikinis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: I bet they even made her cover that facehole. Stupid puritan trikinis.


oh but the fun part is taking them off, one by one...
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

OMG Boobies call the cops.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blatz514: Deputies on May 1 encountered the 56-year-old woman


[Fark user image 359x269] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, really - who would want to look at a 50-plus woman's boobs?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rcain: When will we have nipple equality?
Are not a man's nipples nipply enough?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On bright lining of this pandemic is that it will free nudists of all sorts.  We now know that being forced by the government to wear a piece of cloth over your face holes is the exact definition of tyranny literally just like Nazi Germany or Japanese internment.  Those brave patriots all over that nation that took part of the reopen rallies have rightly pointed out what a burden it is to wear.  Sure they may be talking about face masks, but why stop there.  It only stands to reason that it applies to anything the government will force you wear.  Women should be able to go topless.  Men should be able to Donald Duck around town, letting the bits swing free and breezy.  Anythings less that being allowed to walk the streets garbed solely in my loafers is exactly the same as Stalin sending dissenters to the gulags in Siberia.
 
roc6783
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: blatz514: Deputies on May 1 encountered the 56-year-old woman


[Fark user image 359x269] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, really - who would want to look at a 50-plus woman's boobs?
[Fark user image image 850x1009]


Me?
 
OldJames
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can put a boob in a babies face and have it suck on it, but they shouldn't be able to see them? That makes a lot of sense. To an idiot.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Z-clipped: This bullshiat again?

Fark you America, in your stupid, puritan, hypocritical facehole.

I bet they even made her cover that facehole. Stupid puritan trikinis.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Yeah, really - who would want to look at a 50-plus woman's boobs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: blatz514: Deputies on May 1 encountered the 56-year-old woman


[Fark user image 359x269] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, really - who would want to look at a 50-plus woman's boobs?
[Fark user image 850x1009]


I know you're being funny, but some rando Florida woman?  Pass.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image image 256x320]


I'd still tap that knee-pit.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
.... two boobs and a country western singer.
 
