(Fox 35 Orlando)   Next up in stupid social distancing experiments - the Road Rave   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they expect people to take a squirt?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is worth trying I guess.   I hope there is someone from the county health department in one of those cars watching.

guh.   having chaperones at raves.  this is going to be a weird few years until we get a vaccine.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An oontz of prevention is worth a pound of The Cure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Oontz, oontz, oontz...
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJ Carnage is one of the organizers.
Apt.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Basically, it's like a parking lot and I'm going to be DJ-ing a parking lot,"

I can still remember being high as fark on E one night in SF and hearing music coming from somewhere near Market street.  I followed the sound and discovered a school bus with it's back doors open and a guy DJing in the Safeway parking lot.  Good times.
 
baorao
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎵woah-ohh oh oh
woah-ohh oh oh
woah-ohh oh oh. oh-oh oh. oh-ho ohho🎵
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apparently parking lot birthday parties are a thing now too. My friend lives right next to a school and I've seen 3 of them so far.
 
Somme One
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This gay-ass pandemic won't last forever, people, and eventually things will go back to more-or-less normal, believe it.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sure they'll have face masks, but the MDMA will really discourage social distancing.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope they succeed in having a safe event for all.
 
