(USA Today) The latest Covid-19 symptom? Tingling
Walker [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"The latest Covid-19 symptom? Tingling"

It makes you write and publish niche gay fiction online?
 
EbonyCat
35 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  
Geralt
31 minutes ago  
My batty senses are starting to tingle.
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
29 minutes ago  
When it tingles, that's how you know Formula Covid19 is working, reducing embarrassing dandruff.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  
Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
28 minutes ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
26 minutes ago  

Alcaste: Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.


That is scary. Wishing you a speedy full recovery.

/I live in Texas, so...
//I didn't want to ever go out again anyhow
 
Lance Robdon
25 minutes ago  
doomjesse [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  

Alcaste: Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.


God that sucks.  Get better.

/now I'm worried about tingly sensation in hands.  Thought it was carpal tunnel
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

Alcaste: Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.


You didn't read the article, did you?
 
Evildead4 [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
This might explain the weird symptoms I had back in mid February. Massive sinus pain, tingling in the left side of my face, left hand, foot, elbow and knee.
Never developed a fever or any other symptoms associated with Covid-19 though.
/still get tingling and loss of sensation in my left thumb sometimes...
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
dwrash
21 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze
20 minutes ago  
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  

Alcaste: Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.


You had a confirmed case?  How bad was it?

Hope you're doing better now!!
 
brenteverett
19 minutes ago  
I sound fat
17 minutes ago  
Ah, remember back in the day, like march, when people who didint have a fever, shortness of breath AND the right kind of cough were refused testing and unleashed back onto the world to infect others while being told that masks didnt help?  Some of them onto the new york city subway?

I wonder if that official health policy helped kill anyone.
 
Tannax
16 minutes ago  
FFS - I'm Type I with Diabetic Neuropathy. How in the fark am I to ever get sleep again wondering if it is the Beetus or the Covid?
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

Alcaste: Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.


Ohh and welcome to being TotallyFarked.  Gives you something to amuse while you recover.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  
StarshipAngel
12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: And sometimes the symptom is a lack of symptoms. So to be safe we should execute everybody. Eliminate the hosts to eliminate the virus. Nothing barbaric. We have everybody que up at the local IMAX, They take some painless euthanasia, then they are strapped to a bed, and get to watch some nature shows while classical music is playing as they drift off into the void. All painless and peaceful. And no interruptions from roommates.


I would guess that the processing to make the Soylent Green wafers likely kills the virus.
 
AmbassadorBooze
8 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: AmbassadorBooze: And sometimes the symptom is a lack of symptoms. So to be safe we should execute everybody. Eliminate the hosts to eliminate the virus. Nothing barbaric. We have everybody que up at the local IMAX, They take some painless euthanasia, then they are strapped to a bed, and get to watch some nature shows while classical music is playing as they drift off into the void. All painless and peaceful. And no interruptions from roommates.

I would guess that the processing to make the Soylent Green wafers likely kills the virus.

I would guess that the processing to make the Soylent Green wafers likely kills the virus.


Who needs Soylent?  We are going to have to euthanize everybody.  100% of the population.  They have the symptoms.  Everybody does.  We have to stop the virus, at any cost.  Sure I guess if the ques are too long, and we need to feed people in them, then soylent is a good solution.
 
Juc
8 minutes ago  
Oh cool, it's not a symptom of covid-19 itself it's a symptom of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which covid can give you?

cool I guess the disease causes paralysis now. jfc.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: When it tingles, that's how you know Formula Covid19 is working, reducing embarrassing dandruff.


Fano [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
Nintendo has the therapy
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

Juc: Oh cool, it's not a symptom of covid-19 itself it's a symptom of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which covid can give you?

cool I guess the disease causes paralysis now. jfc.

cool I guess the disease causes paralysis now. jfc.


You mean makes people stiff? Old news
 
semiotix
4 minutes ago  
It should be safe to go back to movie theaters now, as long as there are registered nurses present to treat the symptoms of... THE TINGLER!

/Scream, ladies and gentlemen! Scream for your lives!
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: "The latest Covid-19 symptom? Tingling"

It makes you write and publish niche gay fiction online?


Yes, but be responsible about it

Psylence [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Alcaste: Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.

God that sucks.  Get better.

/now I'm worried about tingly sensation in hands.  Thought it was carpal tunnel


Which fingers? Ring and pinky mean cubital tunnel syndrome.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
chucknasty [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

OldRod: Alcaste: Can confirm. Tingly feeling in fingers and toes before the other symptoms hit. It's because it attacks your circulation.

After a week and a half I can move my left foot again. Kind of.

You had a confirmed case?  How bad was it?

Hope you're doing better now!!


not OP. I had a mild case. it wasn't fun. started with a sore throat and dry, painful cough. then a fever and extreme fatigue and loss of smell. because of that everything tasted bad (even water) so I didn't eat for days and slept a lot.  could barely drink and the dehydration caused headaches. not eating made me shaky and weak. there was a disorientation that was scary, it was like going insane.
that lasted about a week and it was bad but I have had worse flu (I had a mild case of COVID - fever never got too high and breathing was never bad enough to worry me). I locked myself in for three weeks after the symptoms went away just to be sure. there is a lingering issue that is a lot like walking pneumonia. for weeks even minimal physical activity just exhausted me. it has been five or six weeks since the symptoms went away and I am getting better (not to be gross but I have a productive cough) but I am still not right.
work has been cool about it and I am working from home. so that helps.

zero of five stars. would not recommend.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
less than a minute ago  
