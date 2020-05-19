 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Pennsylvania school director believes we should stand our ground against those who refuse to wear a mask   (pennlive.com) divider line
73
    More: Interesting, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, United States Constitution, Pandemic, Facebook post, Facebook, Mask, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, Protest  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 9:05 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RyogaM [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you are afraid of getting shot for not wearing a mask in public, you are free to stay in your home.  Isn't that the advice all those not wearing a mask have for those who wish to go out of their home and shop for essentials?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She didn't threaten to shoot someone.  It sounded more like a heartfelt promise.
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the fark should she resign? Why did she even apologize? These assholes can say and do whatever they want, but the moment someone on the left uses their same tactics it's demonized. Blast away Doc! Kill 'em all I say!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alitaki: Why the fark should she resign? Why did she even apologize? These assholes can say and do whatever they want, but the moment someone on the left uses their same tactics it's demonized. Blast away Doc! Kill 'em all I say!


Agreed.  If anyone needs to apologize, it's the people not wearing masks.  They're a clear and present danger.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better not get anywhere near my husband. He is in no mood for these covidiots and he would definitely go off on them. So be careful, you idiotic bastards, you might get shot, which is just fine with you all, right? I mean, you're the ones who told us an armed society is a polite society, right? So don't go crying about getting shot when you are acting so fu*king impolite by trying to infect people with the virus!
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyogaM: If you are afraid of getting shot for not wearing a mask in public, you are free to stay in your home.  Isn't that the advice all those not wearing a mask have for those who wish to go out of their home and shop for essentials?


Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I predict that this thread will be strangely free of Fark Covidiots.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harlee: I predict that this thread will be strangely free of Fark Covidiots.


They're safe here.  .45 ACP doesn't fit through an IP connection.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm all for wearing masks, but that's a bit much.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She feels threatened. She could shoot. All legal you know. 2A for the win!!!!

If you can shoot a black guy because he scares you it's certainly reasonable to shoot disease-ridden zombies.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

proteus_b: so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.


Normal people are wearing a mask.  It's a dead give-away.

/if you want to live
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

proteus_b: so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.


People refusing to wear masks because "freedom" aren't "normal".
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hero tag too busy making dank memes about Trump taking unapproved medications?
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I told my wife I'd do this 2 weeks ago. It's a reasonable and legally sound idea. fark trying to be nice and reconcile. That ship has long since sailed. Time to fully Balkanize this biatch!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

proteus_b: so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.


what goes around comes around.

/we learned from watching you
 
booger42
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: I told my wife I'd do this 2 weeks ago. It's a reasonable and legally sound idea. fark trying to be nice and reconcile. That ship has long since sailed. Time to fully Balkanize this biatch!


#BadLegalTakes
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"As a concerned carry-permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within 6 feet of me or my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you."
...
The medical doctor who last year ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state House seat that became vacant when Republican Fred Keller was elected to Congress on Monday issued this statement: "I would like to publicly apologize to anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns."

That's a spectacular non-apology apology.

Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns. Probably because those other people are filth poors.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

alitaki: Why the fark should she resign? Why did she even apologize? These assholes can say and do whatever they want, but the moment someone on the left uses their same tactics it's demonized. Blast away Doc! Kill 'em all I say!


He/She's right, you know.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's about time these armed covidiots got a taste of their own medicine.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have to admit, this isn't an argument I expected to see in Selinsgrove.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: I have to admit, this isn't an argument I expected to see in Selinsgrove.


No, definitely more of a Shamokin Dam argument.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: "As a concerned carry-permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within 6 feet of me or my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you."
...
The medical doctor who last year ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state House seat that became vacant when Republican Fred Keller was elected to Congress on Monday issued this statement: "I would like to publicly apologize to anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns."

That's a spectacular non-apology apology.

Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns. Probably because those other people are filth poors.


Fark user imageView Full Size


red-hats can sure dish it out but are remarkably bad at taking it. curious.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns. Probably because those other people are filth poors.


It seems like you missed her point:  the maskless plague-rats aren't the only ones with guns.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: This text is now purple: "As a concerned carry-permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within 6 feet of me or my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you."
...
The medical doctor who last year ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state House seat that became vacant when Republican Fred Keller was elected to Congress on Monday issued this statement: "I would like to publicly apologize to anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns."

That's a spectacular non-apology apology.

Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns. Probably because those other people are filth poors.

[Fark user image 297x283]

red-hats can sure dish it out but are remarkably bad at taking it. curious.


Is your argument that you're better, or just angry about a different end of the scale?

Regardless, hers is a terrible argument politically, in that it will catch heat from both sides of the aisle and gain her nothing. It's both tactically and strategically disastrous.

Which is why it's so popular with pol tab.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This might be the first D in a while to embrace using a non-liberal solution to a liberal problem.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: "As a concerned carry-permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within 6 feet of me or my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you."
...
The medical doctor who last year ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state House seat that became vacant when Republican Fred Keller was elected to Congress on Monday issued this statement: "I would like to publicly apologize to anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns."

That's a spectacular non-apology apology.

Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns. Probably because those other people are filth poors.


You sound... conflicted. Is the whataboutism getting to you? Occupational hazard. but I don't think they pay Disability for it.

Though they should.
 
floydw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

proteus_b: so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.


No they aren't. they are promising to properly defend themselves from the mentally deranged. I though the ammosexuals support self defense?
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: proteus_b: so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.

what goes around comes around.

/we learned from watching you


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: "As a concerned carry-permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within 6 feet of me or my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you."
...
The medical doctor who last year ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state House seat that became vacant when Republican Fred Keller was elected to Congress on Monday issued this statement: "I would like to publicly apologize to anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns."

That's a spectacular non-apology apology.

Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns.


Incorrect, she's complaining about people that walk around with guns "for safety" and refuse to wear masks.

Probably because those other people are filth poors.

This brings up a good point, anyone that is collecting welfare or disability shouldn't be able to spend any money on guns or ammo.
 
sniderman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If these idiots aren't wearing a mask, then they must believe themselves to be bulletproof too. I say fire away.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: This might be the first D in a while to embrace using a non-liberal solution to a liberal problem.


It's rural PA, everyone has a gun.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

probesport: Giant Clown Shoe: proteus_b: so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.

what goes around comes around.

/we learned from watching you

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


I am the liquor
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Giant Clown Shoe: This text is now purple: "As a concerned carry-permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within 6 feet of me or my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you."
...
The medical doctor who last year ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state House seat that became vacant when Republican Fred Keller was elected to Congress on Monday issued this statement: "I would like to publicly apologize to anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns."

That's a spectacular non-apology apology.

Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns. Probably because those other people are filth poors.

[Fark user image 297x283]

red-hats can sure dish it out but are remarkably bad at taking it. curious.

Is your argument that you're better, or just angry about a different end of the scale?

Regardless, hers is a terrible argument politically, in that it will catch heat from both sides of the aisle and gain her nothing. It's both tactically and strategically disastrous.

Which is why it's so popular with pol tab.


Following the rules when your opponent refuses is a recipe for losing.

Also, fark them.

/turn your cheek twice and all that remains is your throat
//bullies only respond to strength
///up yours
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Graffito: This text is now purple: Of course, she's also complaining about people walking around with guns while she herself walks around with guns. Probably because those other people are filth poors.

It seems like you missed her point:  the maskless plague-rats aren't the only ones with guns.


You thought there was a point in that expression of emotional lashing out?

I would have had some concern for admitting to violations of 18 Pa.C.S. § 912.
https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/​l​egis/LI/consCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&ttl=​18&div=0&chpt=9&sctn=12&subsctn=0
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

proteus_b: so now the libs are threatening to shoot normal people. great.


Sorry, we forgot that that's only acceptable to conservatives if you take over a public building/public land with an armed force, or if the target is black.  We'll do better next time.
 
sniderman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And these same offended pearl-clutching individuals were probably fine with their ilk protesting the masks and stay-at-home orders while fully locked-and-loaded.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/fark them ever so hard
 
amindtat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She was simply speaking to the Covidiots in a language they understand.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I posted that over a month ago on Fark. Comedians are always stealing my material.
 
JNowe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, we might actually be coming to the shooting part of this country's collapse.  I'd better check the popcorn supply.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, the Fark libs Karens have turned into violent extremists.
 
Decorus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like her thought process, but I'm not sure the law would be on her side unless she has one or more of those Covid 19 will probably kill you boxes checked. Don't shoot people who come within 6 feet of you if they aren't wearing a mask no matter how much you feel threatened by it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I posted that over a month ago on Fark. Comedians are always stealing my material.


And you stole that material from Steve Allen.

/too obscure?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wow, the Fark libs Karens have turned into violent extremists.


concern troll is concerned.
 
sniderman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wow, the Fark libs Karens have turned into violent extremists.


Fight (gun) fire with (gun) fire.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Decorus: I like her thought process, but I'm not sure the law would be on her side unless she has one or more of those Covid 19 will probably kill you boxes checked. Don't shoot people who come within 6 feet of you if they aren't wearing a mask no matter how much you feel threatened by it.


Legally it probably doesn't hold any weight. But it does use the right's own arguments against them.
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Hero tag too busy making dank memes about Trump taking unapproved medications?


That depends on your definition of approved or requirements of who does the approving. I--not a doctor but a man who loves his country and wants it to remain a country I recognize-- approve of his taking the Hydro, and would likewise approve of his following it up with bleach or Lysol if he likes. I wouldn't even mind if he takes whatever home-brewed snake oils his crazy fans are surely sending him. (What a dangerous time to work in the always-dangerous White House mail room.)
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Third Man: This text is now purple: I have to admit, this isn't an argument I expected to see in Selinsgrove.

No, definitely more of a Shamokin Dam argument.


I was thinking Centralia.

Although Selinsgrove does have that big-ass traffic trap where every road but US-15 has priority...
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really, can't you people sort simple issues without shooting?
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.