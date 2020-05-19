 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   No sir, giving your toddler marijuana will not help the child's autism   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Rape, John Yurasits, Mount Holly Springs Borough man, Crimes, Sexual intercourse, indecent assault, sexual intercourse, child's autism  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same general area as the Demon Burning guy?

/ and we make fun of Florida Man
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Mount Holly Springs Borough man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana and raping a woman.

Probably should have put that in the reverse order and said "after allegedly raping a woman and admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana" as the way you put it makes it seem like the toddler might have been raping the woman.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, thats just like your opinion, man.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, when I burn one down I feel like it puts me ON the spectrum.  Sounds like this kid is smoking ditch weed.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, what a glorious education system we have. No adult left behind.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A Mount Holly Springs Borough man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana and raping a woman.

Probably should have put that in the reverse order and said "after allegedly raping a woman and admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana" as the way you put it makes it seem like the toddler might have been raping the woman.


Yeah....but you know, priorities or something.
 
johnphantom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Walker: A Mount Holly Springs Borough man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana and raping a woman.

Probably should have put that in the reverse order and said "after allegedly raping a woman and admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana" as the way you put it makes it seem like the toddler might have been raping the woman.

Yeah....but you know, priorities or something.


That's a hell of a priority for a toddler.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He rose on Easter Sunday.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just feed said toddler plenty of fish tacos & pizza also

Gonna make a great surfer.
 
joker420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welp, a lot of people say it will, so....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Won't hurt
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why the hell do they point "including Easter Sunday" like rapists take a holiday or something or they are Christ-like?

Now, "including Flag Day" would be interesting.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Your headline is conclusive evidence that you are a bigoted anti-cannabis Reefer Madness prohibitionist, submitter.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ONN's Autistic Reporter
Youtube Kx5WJjXmuQI
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think that headline is the very definition of burying the lede.

I am sure someone will correct me.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Try toilet water.  It works on plants!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Dewey Fidalgo: Walker: A Mount Holly Springs Borough man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana and raping a woman.

Probably should have put that in the reverse order and said "after allegedly raping a woman and admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana" as the way you put it makes it seem like the toddler might have been raping the woman.

Yeah....but you know, priorities or something.

That's a hell of a priority for a toddler.


I'm sure the raped woman will just get over it.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Giving marijuanas to a child is totes bad, but lets gloss over the fact the he farking raped a woman.

Nah, the story here is totes the devils lettuce.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Ah, what a glorious education system we have. No adult left behind.



You talking the writer of that "article".

fark me, way to do research and explain what happened.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Technically it can help. 

The THC doesnt but the CBD does... MJ has both 

Probably be better off just using the CBD and not give your kid the munchies 

https://www.healthline.com/health-new​s​/parents-using-cbd-to-treat-kids-with-​autism
 
