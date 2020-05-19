 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Don't drag a chain behind your vehicle during wildfire season   (abc4.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Or ever, really.
 
Cheron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dragging a chain intefers with speed radar. Easy way to avoid tickets.

/Heard this once
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the leather ones are a bad choice.

dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone please explain how they can pinpoint this as the cause.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What if I want to listen to the wind blow? Watch the sun rise?
 
Jgok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Someone please explain how they can pinpoint this as the cause.


Trace the fire to its origin point, then notice chain-dragging marks on the road?

No idea, really, but it was probably something like that.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dragging a chain.
Is this from some farkwit who doesn't know how to hook a trailer correctly, or is it a marvelous new way to kill bikers that I'm not aware of?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of course you have to drag a chain , did you ever try to push one ..
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Dragging a chain.
Is this from some farkwit who doesn't know how to hook a trailer correctly, or is it a marvelous new way to kill bikers that I'm not aware of?


I'm going to go with A.
There was a fire near me one year where a guy had his trailer wheel bearing overheat, pulled over on the shoulder, burned the forest down.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Dragging a chain.
Is this from some farkwit who doesn't know how to hook a trailer correctly, or is it a marvelous new way to kill bikers that I'm not aware of?


There's a small chance that it was some farkwit who thought he needed to electrically ground his vehicle for some reason.
 
baorao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Someone please explain how they can pinpoint this as the cause.


at the origin site they observed evidence of five individual fires, consistent with something sparking.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You must be joking
I think it's smoking
That's a midnight Toqueing
 
darth_badger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: What if I want to listen to the wind blow? Watch the sun rise?


Eat purple flowers.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't Jasper TX
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And keep your catalytic converter out of the tall grass
 
bigfire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Someone please explain how they can pinpoint this as the cause.


Dragging chains usually start more than one fire.  Typically there are fires all along the path of travel.  The chain will spark, throwing hot metal shards into the receptive fuel bed.  These shards, typically ferrous, are able to be picked up by a magnet at the origin.  Determining origin is relatively easy by analyzing burn patterns and knowing what the weather conditions were for the day.  Add witness statements and you have a solid case.

Origin cause and determination is part of the investigative process on all wildland fires.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So I'm driving through Stockton CA on the crosstown 4.

I come up on this beautiful 1970 something 4 door monster of a car. You could stand up in this car. It was big.

Anyway, I notice that on the driver's side rear door there was a chain hanging out and it was dragging and bouncing up and hitting the side of this beauty.
So I get up next to it, put down my passenger window and go to tell the driver about the chain.

When I look in there were 4 very serous looking latin young men, completely vato'd out, scarves, prison tats, the works. They were right out of central casting.

I make eye contact with the driver, who honestly seemed surprised that a portly middle aged white guy driving a small Ford hybrid SUV would want to get acquainted with him and his friends.

I yell out "You're dragging a chain on the driver's rear door!"

A good 6-8 ticks of the clock go by where they just seemed to be thinking "what the fark does this a-hole want?"

Then, the driver's face lit up, he looked back and said something to the guy riding behind him. That guy opened his door and pulled in the chain.

They all gave me big smiles and the diver yelled "thanks!"

I yell out "beautiful car man!"

And we both went different directions at the I-5 split.

It was a real feel-good moment.

I don't really have anything to add, but that's never stopped me from posting before.
 
