(WAVY Virginia)   Chincoteague's famous pony swim canceled for first time since World War II; pony auction to be conducted online   (wavy.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I read the comments from the CVFC's Facebook page and... they're overwhelmingly positive. Sad this has to happen but it is the right choice and I'm really glad that the community is supportive of this decision. This will be the first year we don't take our annual family vacation to the island. Upsetting but necessary. I'm really gonna miss getting my hands dirty cracking crabs at Steamers and riding bikes on the Assateague trails. I was hoping to at least be able to order some Pony Tails salt water taffy from their website but they're closed until further notice.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pony thread?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Keep 'em out of the water until the  swamp Cancer diminishes
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not getting Misty in here
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Misty inconsolable.
 
Explodo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was there last year, but for work.  It was so nice to see the ocean and real trees again after so many years in Colorado.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: I read the comments from the CVFC's Facebook page and... they're overwhelmingly positive. Sad this has to happen but it is the right choice and I'm really glad that the community is supportive of this decision. This will be the first year we don't take our annual family vacation to the island. Upsetting but necessary. I'm really gonna miss getting my hands dirty cracking crabs at Steamers and riding bikes on the Assateague trails. I was hoping to at least be able to order some Pony Tails salt water taffy from their website but they're closed until further notice.


It is a great place to visit, especially off season. Took Mrs Alt there for her first trip a few years ago. Been going since I was about 7. Crabs, crabs and more crabs.
 
