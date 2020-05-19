 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   People are having 'COVID-19 parties' to build up immunity.
67
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't care, had sex?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh that makes sense. I'm sure that won't backfire at all.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nurse practitioner with Novant Health confirmed these "COVID-19 parties" are happening in the Triad


see trump said it was all the chinese's fault - they have their gangs spreading it now!
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no science on prior infected being able to transmit the virus. Yes you may have the antibodies and may be immune but we don't if you can also be a transmitter.

Therefore you may be intentionally harming others. There hasn't been enough time to research these things.

/ I blame lack of scientific knowledge.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of them will die from this? Death is the ultimate immunity, after all.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as long as they stay faaaaaaaar away from me (and the rest of us sane folk) and isolate amongst each other, we can just let Darwin sort this out.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: There is no science on prior infected being able to transmit the virus. Yes you may have the antibodies and may be immune but we don't if you can also be a transmitter.

Therefore you may be intentionally harming others. There hasn't been enough time to research these things.

/ I blame lack of scientific knowledge.


I blame antipathy towards scientific knowledge.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's just like measles, murder hornet measles.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Getting it once doesn't cure you. Ask the Navy.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every last one of them needs to be executed in a humane way.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have Trump-humping relatives in NC - I hope they got to attend.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: There is no science on prior infected being able to transmit the virus. Yes you may have the antibodies and may be immune but we don't if you can also be a transmitter.

Therefore you may be intentionally harming others. There hasn't been enough time to research these things.

/ I blame lack of scientific knowledge.


Came here for this, leaving dejectedly.

Because of assholes like those having "COVID-19 parties," the measures and hardship we've gone through for the last three months is largely wasted. I'm going to have to stay home for months past this, because assholes couldn't stay home when they were asked.

I know I'm not supposed to feel like this, but, by all that's good in the world, I'm starting to hate people in general.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a classic anti-vaxx trope. Measles parties are old and busted, Covid-19 parties the new hotness.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x685]


not sure what has to do with thread?

and to the image... well good thing bily bob cant bring his cool guns over the atlantic.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Look around you.  For one of the 50 people in this room, this will be their last party."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: There is no science on prior infected being able to transmit the virus. Yes you may have the antibodies and may be immune but we don't if you can also be a transmitter.

Therefore you may be intentionally harming others. There hasn't been enough time to research these things.

/ I blame lack of scientific knowledge.


Actually, I think the data is in on that, just not via a fully controlled study.
There's been enough people who tested positive, got sick and recovered running around in the world that if there was no protection we'd have lots of examples of people getting hit a second time.

The real question, is what percentage of people who get infected can get sick a second time. So far, within the timeframe we are able to examine, the answer is that it must be a small percentage.

Now there are examples of people showing positive PCR tests again after they had multiple negative PCR tests. So far, in the cases where this was followed up on, these people were not infectious and the PCR was likely detecting dead virus that was being shed from damaged lung tissue. That's the good and bad of the PCR test, it's very sensitive and able to detect both living and dead viruses. (for definitions of "alive" that mean a virus that can infect a  cell and reproduce)
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
what do you call 90,000 dead americans from covid?

a good start.

badum tssh.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's a link presumably to the same content that works in the EU.

People are having 'COVID-19 parties' to build up immunity. Experts say they are putting lives at ris
Youtube 6voxGELQ-OQ
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Getting it once doesn't cure you. Ask the Navy.


There's a very significant portion of this country, including many people here on Fark, who are absolutely convinced that if you get over a viral infection immunity is guaranteed, permanent, and means you can no longer be a carrier and spread it.

None of those things are inherently true. That's a kindergarten-level view of the concept and it's terrifying that so many people apparently stopped learning about biology in grade school.

You may not gain any immunity at all.

If you do gain immunity, it is extremely unlikely to be permanent, and we don't know yet how long it will last (smart money is on 6 to 12 months based on similar viruses).

Any immunity you gain does not guarantee you cannot become an asymptomatic carrier. It is entirely possible to be able to sufficiently fight it yourself that you don't get sick, but still have a dense enough infection to spread it around.

And, of course, none of this takes into account that you can get sick and wind up spreading a mutated version nobody is immune to yet no matter how strong an immunity you develop to the original strain.

People are farkkng stupid though, so... party on, morons.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's the best use of the lockdown.  If these people are unemployed they're guaranteed a sweet extra 600 dollars a week until july.  Even if they react poorly and have one of these illnesses that lasts a month, they'll be able to recuperate, at home, with no need to go to work until the infection is over.  After that they'll have some form of immunity, which is our only hope at the moment.

Imagine you spend two months in lockdown, you don't get it, the lockdown ends, you have to go back to work, and THEN you get it.  Now wouldn't you see those two months in lockdown as having been poorly spent?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: There is no science on prior infected being able to transmit the virus. Yes you may have the antibodies and may be immune but we don't if you can also be a transmitter.

Therefore you may be intentionally harming others. There hasn't been enough time to research these things.

/ I blame lack of scientific knowledge.


Yeah, that reminds me of the time that Empress Maria Theresa visited the coffin of her daughter-in-law who had just died of smallpox, and forced several of her daughters to accompany her.  And then some of the daughters caught smallpox from that exposure, and some of them died, and some of them lived but were so facially disfigured from the pox that no one would marry them.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x685]


Did that jackass put his Bible on the ground?
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/op​i​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/opi​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html


This is parody, right?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x685]

Did that jackass put his Bible on the ground?


Damn. Now he has to burn it where it lay.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/opi​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html


Told you so...
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Tommy Moo: Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/opi​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html

This is parody, right?


No, just an older idiot with no understanding of how viruses work.  Look at his reference to chicken pox parties.
 
rippley5150
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czx2p​-​GHBhk
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Getting it once doesn't cure you. Ask the Navy.


It absolutely dramatically increases your resistance, if not conferring at least total temporary immunity. There are almost 5 million cases worldwide to date. That's one out of every 1,500 people. Assuming that a person who has already had it is as likely as anyone else to get it, that means we should statistically expect 5,000,000/1,500 = 3,333 people to have caught it twice. There have, at most, been a few anecdotes of people catching it twice, and even those are thought to likely have been false positives because the tests were detecting old viral matter from the previous infection.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/opi​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html


Except the fact that scientists aren't certain that that having Covid antibodies make you immune. There is some evidence to the contrary, that several people who have tested positive again after having had Covid. Covid parties are a bad idea.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you've had it, you're no longer shedding virus. If you've had a serious case, you were in no shape to party. Catch-19.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I know I'm not supposed to feel like this, but, by all that's good in the world, I'm starting to hate people in general.


I've always been misanthropic. 2016 merely sealed it.
 
huntercr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tommy Moo: [...]. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

All of the boomers and Gen Xers who will be getting shingles later in life remember the chicken pox parties
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x685]

not sure what has to do with thread?

and to the image... well good thing bily bob cant bring his cool guns over the atlantic.


That pretty much sums up the mentality of every MAGA Hat wearing Ammosexual in America thoughts on what the world thinks of them.

The same people who are having Coronavirus Parties are the same type of people that pic represents.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: This is a classic anti-vaxx trope. Measles parties are old and busted, Covid-19 parties the new hotness.


We have a vaccine for measles. All bets are off for this shiat. Ben Franklin had an opportunity to expose his son to smallpox when he was a boy, but he chose not to because it was risky. His son later died of smallpox:

"In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the smallpox taken in the common way. I long regretted bitterly and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation. This I mention for the sake of the parents who omit that operation, on the supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a child died under it; my example showing that the regret may be the same either way, and that, therefore, the safer should be chosen."

The fact is that we aren't guaranteed to get a successful vaccine for COVID-19, not this year, not ever. It might well be reckless and causing more harm than good for people to attempt to build their immunity to it, but it's not malicious or even unprecedented behavior. If you could be exposed to the virus at a level that was somehow guaranteed not to progress to a full symptomatic infection and leave you with immunity afterward, wouldn't you take that opportunity? There are risks either way.
 
aukie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skozlaw: LarryDan43: Getting it once doesn't cure you. Ask the Navy.

There's a very significant portion of this country, including many people here on Fark, who are absolutely convinced that if you get over a viral infection immunity is guaranteed, permanent, and means you can no longer be a carrier and spread it.

None of those things are inherently true. That's a kindergarten-level view of the concept and it's terrifying that so many people apparently stopped learning about biology in grade school.

You may not gain any immunity at all.

If you do gain immunity, it is extremely unlikely to be permanent, and we don't know yet how long it will last (smart money is on 6 to 12 months based on similar viruses).

Any immunity you gain does not guarantee you cannot become an asymptomatic carrier. It is entirely possible to be able to sufficiently fight it yourself that you don't get sick, but still have a dense enough infection to spread it around.

And, of course, none of this takes into account that you can get sick and wind up spreading a mutated version nobody is immune to yet no matter how strong an immunity you develop to the original strain.

People are farkkng stupid though, so... party on, morons.


I have just recovered, having tested positive 4/22 and tested negative yesterday. I work at an intensely busy co-op grocery store and will be returning to work in a day or so.

I fully agree with you, I have no idea how "immune" I am at this point and if so, for how long. I do know that, having tested negative, I am not carrying it. I simply no longer have it.

It was a 3 week ordeal, no hospital needed, but it was no picnic. I waited 8 days with no symptoms before testing negative. I will turn 55 in June and am a former lifetime smoker, (I vape now).

I still can't believe what idiots some people are; you do not want this thing.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/opi​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html


The virus is self-replecating and there's no way to predict what someones threshold is prior to exposure. A low viral load can easily turn into a full blown critical case in a couple weeks. The only sure thing that intentional exposure would accomplish is to help spread the virus faster.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I have a party during covid 19, but it is just for shenanigans, is that a covid party, or is that just for parties with the intent to catch covid?
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: No, just an older idiot with no understanding of how viruses work. Look at his reference to chicken pox parties.


AKA literally a virus. I'm here providing sources and historical citations. What's your f_c%king plan, to sit home jacking off for months and then catch the virus in the fall when someone coughs in your face? This isn't going away just because we "sheltered in place" for a few months. It's going to be there, waiting for you, when you emerge. And you will emerge someday.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God, now I'm rooting for Covid-19 to continue to
mutate all Freiza like, "you haven't yet seen my
final form", all summer and fall.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: jso2897: Tommy Moo: Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/opi​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html

This is parody, right?

No, just an older idiot with no understanding of how viruses work.  Look at his reference to chicken pox parties.


Yea but chicken pox pies are delicious
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Except the fact that scientists aren't certain that that having Covid antibodies make you immune. There is some evidence to the contrary, that several people who have tested positive again after having had Covid. Covid parties are a bad idea.


If COVID antibodies didn't confer immunity, there would be literally thousands of documented cases of people getting the virus twice. There have been, at most, a few anecdotes, with several of them possibly being due to false positive tests. There is no way that SARS-COV-2 is suddenly the first magical virus in our billion year history with viruses to not engender any immunity from future infections.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: jso2897: Tommy Moo: Before you rush to judgment, consider that there might be something to this. It depends on how they are going about it. Back in the 19th century this was how they inoculated for smallpox. They intentionally exposed people to levels of the virus that the body could fight off. Why are some people getting very sick while others have virtually no symptoms? It has to do with viral load. If you get fewer than 1000 viral particles, such as one might be exposed to when just breathing the same air with an infected person for a few minutes, then it doesn't progress to a runaway infection in most people, but you still build antibodies which can then protect you from higher levels of exposure in the future. Of course, it's very hard to control exposure levels in an ad hoc setting, and the FDA isn't going to approve this type of therapy, but it's not like these people are doing something completely out of left field here. Does anyone else remember their parents bringing them to chicken pox parties when they were kids?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/01/opi​nion/coronavirus-viral-dose.html

This is parody, right?

No, just an older idiot with no understanding of how viruses work.  Look at his reference to chicken pox parties.


A)  It's small pox, you uneducated dolt.

B)  That was how it was done.  Read a book.

C)  Yes, the viral load was the key part of it.  Before the vaccine was invented, doctors would take smallpox scabs, powder them, and blow a small portion up the patient's nose.  Fatality rate was 3-5%.  Which is much better than smallpox's normal 30-50% mortality rate.  And the only difference was the viral load.

D)  These small pox scabs are still floating around after all these years.  They're usually kept in small boxes and wrapped in tissue.  Man, it's fun to see the hazmat guys scramble every few years when one of these is found.

/reading is fun
//but i guess hard for some people.

eddie_irvine: There is some evidence to the contrary, that several people who have tested positive again after having had Covid.


No, that's not evidence.  You have anecdotes from a single country - south korea - about maybe a dozen people out of millions who retested positive.  And the general consensus is those people had a malingering infection the whole time.  Considering this was only seen in a single country it highly suggests a flaw in their methods and nothing more.
 
