 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Hobby Lobby's Hammurabi robbing hobby doesn't pay off, as they're forced to give back more illicit Mesopotamian artifacts   (nbcnews.com) divider line
38
    More: News, Iraq, Hobby Lobby, Supreme Court of the United States, Fertile Crescent, forfeiture Monday of an ancient tablet, Federal authorities, Supreme Court case, Museum of the Bible  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 9:01 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With a hefty "rental" charge, I hope.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm no law talking guy, but in a perfect world there would be a lot of women getting their health coverage restored based on the immorality of the folks who went to court to take that coverage away for moral reasons.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At what point does the Iraqi government file charges against them?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After the 2017 settlement, Green called the purchases a "regrettable" mistake and said the company should have "exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled."

Yeah, I don't believe you. It's only regrettable because, and hear me out...
You.
Got.
Caught.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here to praise Subby's headline. It gave me a sensible chuckle first thing in the morning after my disappointment that the Mango Moron once again failed to snuff it in the night. Thanks, Subby!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people work because they get satisfaction from a job well done.


I think other people work just to feed their crack habit.


These assholes are the former, only their crack is another civilizations precious artifacts. You just KNOW these pricks are the sort of people who give out (Plague!) blankets just so they can get that sweet, sweet, immortality.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: I'm here to praise Subby's headline. It gave me a sensible chuckle first thing in the morning after my disappointment that the Mango Moron once again failed to snuff it in the night. Thanks, Subby!


Very fine head line.
 
radbaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: After the 2017 settlement, Green called the purchases a "regrettable" mistake and said the company should have "exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled."

Yeah, I don't believe you. It's only regrettable because, and hear me out...
You.
Got.
Caught.


WWJD????

steal and lie.... that's what
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Without forgeries and plunder, what does the Museum of the Bible have left?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are giving an eye for an eye?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

radbaron: Unobtanium: After the 2017 settlement, Green called the purchases a "regrettable" mistake and said the company should have "exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled."

Yeah, I don't believe you. It's only regrettable because, and hear me out...
You.
Got.
Caught.

WWJD????

steal and lie.... that's what


Jesus also got caught.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Green with the tablet at Hobby Lobby.  His grift exposed.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When translated, does it tell the tale in allegory of Picard and Darmok at Tenagra?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: After the 2017 settlement, Green called the purchases a "regrettable" mistake and said the company should have "exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled."

Yeah, I don't believe you. It's only regrettable because, and hear me out...
You.
Got.
Caught.


How else do you get historic artifacts like that?

Even the British Museum got some of theirs through illicit means.

Either the guy is really that naive and stupid (possible but not likely), or he's just lying and upset he got caught.
 
Conthan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Obligatory Behind the Bastards episode on how the Green family that owns Hobby Lobby stole artifacts and funded terrorism.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, Christianity is just a cargo cult isn't it?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So why is Iraq involved if it originally was looted from Kuwait?  Seems like it should go back there.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
someone didn't fill out the proper cuneiform at customs
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The documents say Hobby Lobby bought it from an unidentified auction house, which told the company the piece was acquired in San Francisco "well before" 1981.

Maybe I read over that too fast but is there some significance to that year? Some new law about stealing antiquities?

Court documents filed Monday assert that the cuneiform tablet - one of 12 inscribed with the Gilgamesh tale - was discovered in 1853 in Assyrian ruins in northern Iraq.

A lawsuit cited by The Times alleged that the official, Ghassan Rihani, sold items plundered by Iraqi soldiers during their occupation of Kuwait in 1991.

How did these things end up in Kuwait?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've got a friend who works at this "museum." I can not fathom WHY he works there.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Man, Christianity is just a cargo cult isn't it?


Isn't any religion that hypervalues objects, buildings and locations?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I've got a friend who works at this "museum." I can not fathom WHY he works there.


Do they pay him?
Betting the actual labor is minimal and airconditioned.
 
ongbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: After the 2017 settlement, Green called the purchases a "regrettable" mistake and said the company should have "exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled."

Yeah, I don't believe you. It's only regrettable because, and hear me out...
You.
Got.
Caught.


When you are rich and white, it is always a regrettable mistake when you are caught.

"I did not know I couldn't do that"
 
Elzar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
/ I ain't no student of ancient culture...
// Something, Something 3rd pyramid

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Man, Christianity is just a cargo cult isn't it?


That's not really what cargo cult means.  They're just assholes.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: When translated, does it tell the tale in allegory of Picard and Darmok at Tenagra?


Not, it's Darmok and Jalad at Tenagra, and the allegory developed from that episode of TNG is Picard and Dathon at El-Adrel.

/
Fark user imageView Full Size

//silly concept anyway, a species who can only communicate in tangential references to old stories.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Conthan: Obligatory Behind the Bastards episode on how the Green family that owns Hobby Lobby stole artifacts and funded terrorism.


They are deeply religious people who are in communion with God, and God tells them that cutting employee health services and stealing international relics are things they should do the same way God told you when you were six years old that you should take that candy bar from the store and put it in your pocket.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Man, Christianity is just a cargo cult isn't it?


Nah, this is straight-up hoarding, with a side of Christian supremacy (to take these artifacts from their context and make it all about how awesome Christ is).

// and the untouchableness that comes from being a well-connected co-religionist to the governments doing the enforcing
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too late stupid feds. You caught them *after* they had already used one of the artifacts to release the horseman of pestilence and broken a few other seals to get the apocalypse moving.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Weird. Shouldn't the CEO's wife have had a vision from god warning them of this? I guess god only gives out visions of abusing your workers and maximizing profit at their expense.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: The documents say Hobby Lobby bought it from an unidentified auction house, which told the company the piece was acquired in San Francisco "well before" 1981.

Maybe I read over that too fast but is there some significance to that year? Some new law about stealing antiquities?

Court documents filed Monday assert that the cuneiform tablet - one of 12 inscribed with the Gilgamesh tale - was discovered in 1853 in Assyrian ruins in northern Iraq.

A lawsuit cited by The Times alleged that the official, Ghassan Rihani, sold items plundered by Iraqi soldiers during their occupation of Kuwait in 1991.

How did these things end up in Kuwait?


Yeah, I was questioning that also.

Did Kuwait have legal possession of these items, and Iraqi soldiers 'liberated' them during the invasion?

I would think maybe it should be decided who actually should have these items returned to them.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TwoHead: I'm no law talking guy, but in a perfect world there would be a lot of women getting their health coverage restored based on the immorality of the folks who went to court to take that coverage away for moral reasons.


Problem is, the basis was "religious belief".  Religious belief does not have to be moral to be religious belief.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish I knew where they had their yarn made and if that company sold it under another label. It is the only decent thing they make there. Bastids.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My local target is actually enforcing safety policies so I have been shopping there more than Target which is a shiat show. Usually I avoid Wal-Mart more so it's surprising to me how seriously they're taking it.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Man, Christianity is just a cargo cult isn't it?


My piece of the true cross says otherwise, pal!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Yellow Beard: When translated, does it tell the tale in allegory of Picard and Darmok at Tenagra?

Not, it's Darmok and Jalad at Tenagra, and the allegory developed from that episode of TNG is Picard and Dathon at El-Adrel.

/[Fark user image image 300x265]
//silly concept anyway, a species who can only communicate in tangential references to old stories.


Have you seen two teenagers communicate using just memes?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.