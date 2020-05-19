 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hull Daily Mail)   In the next module of your home-schooling work book, in your own words, define these five categories of pornography   (hulldailymail.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Hardcore pornography, Female genital cutting, 11-year-old daughter's school work, Pornography, Erotica, Circumcision, Mrs Taylor, Softcore pornography  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 10:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The 34-year-old said: "My daughter is still very much a child, we've still got magic elves, her bedroom is done in My Little Pony. She is very innocent and naive.

No.  If she's searched for "My Little Pony" with safe search accidentally turned off, no she's not.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not the categories I thought of at first, but those would be legitimately useful things to know.

That 'mum' looks awfully young in that picture, though.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Catholic school was teaching this?
Somebody was cybergrooming
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tame, lame, meh, boring, and square.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.


Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mom looks like she's been around. Probably doesn't want the same life for her daughter. Can't really diss her for that.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: naughtyrev: Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.

Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"


Flattening. Penis flattening.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The best porn is at zombo.com
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this the Dracula teaching method?
It's backwards
/One! one ironed breast! Two! Two ironed breasts
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ironic that Mrs Taylor looks like she works in porn herself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"She was only in primary school last year living her best life..."

- Billy Madison
 
Elzar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Walker: naughtyrev: Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.

Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"

Flattening. Penis flattening.


Cleveland Steamering? Rusty Tromboning?

/ This is how you get homework sourced from Urban Dictionary
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image 425x558]
Is this the Dracula teaching method?
It's backwards
/One! one ironed breast! Two! Two ironed breasts


sorry, it's the OCD in me.. I hate backwards things unless its the guitar solos from some I'm Only Sleeping by the Beatles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Walker: naughtyrev: Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.

Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"

Flattening. Penis flattening.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"


I had my balls ironed to take the wrinkles out.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That lady is 32 and she needs that much filtering for her picture?
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ironic that Mrs Taylor looks like she works in porn herself.


She was probably concerned that her kids googling pornography would result in seeing her work.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.


Yeah. No way I'm having that in my browser history or firewall logs.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Walker: Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"

I had my balls ironed to take the wrinkles out.


But no starch, right? Because that would be weird.

And itchy.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Walker: Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"

I had my balls ironed to take the wrinkles out.


I had mine steamed by Gwyneth Paltrow herself. I'm special.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dothemath: Walker: Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"

I had my balls ironed to take the wrinkles out.

I had mine steamed by Gwyneth Paltrow herself. I'm special.


steam...steam gets the wrinkles out....
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$20 says mom is a CHAV.

I doubt having the Mom try to look like Barbie is doing the daughter any good as well.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I kind of agree with Karen. That is a bit much.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't the official legal position "I know it when I see it"?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. It works for porn, too.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was eleven years old, I was into Ninja Turtles and masturbating like a rubber jackhammer every second that I did not have otherwise pressing engagements. I've got bad news for mum.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: kittyhas1000legs: Walker: naughtyrev: Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.

Could be worse. It could be "penis ironing"

Flattening. Penis flattening.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Thank you, I couldn't remember where I heard the term first.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ftfa: '11-year-old daughter's school work which asked children to define hardcore pornography - among other "inappropriate" topics.'

Why is 'inappropriate' in quotes? - those ARE inappropriate topics for kids.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only 5?
I got that many subdirectories just under "midget"
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pfft...could you categorize a sunset, or the way the wind blows through the wildflowers?
 
GodComplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: naughtyrev: Breast ironing? I don't even want to know.

Yeah. No way I'm having that in my browser history or firewall logs.


It's an attempt to make girls in stone age countries appear less attractive by making them look less feminine so the roving gangs of savages don't get them.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.