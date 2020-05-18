 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   The French find out the hard way that kids are not the best at keeping themselves clean   (thestar.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Who wants to play with me?"
Fark user imageView Full Size

^ COVID cloud
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Especially French kids!

/amirite?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [media1.tenor.com image 498x339]


(You can tell she's French from the "Norte Dame" shirt.)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Especially French kids!

/amirite?


"Je l'ai appris de toi, Papa!"
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this really a surprise to anyone with common sense? Kids are messy and germy, and when they get together at school they are convenient vectors for spreading diseases between families.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Children. Nature's hidden little disease vectors.

You gotta love 'em.

Because it is illegal to dump them on the street.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

40 degree day: [Fark user image 425x318]


Chinese + pigs, geese and bats. Why humanity can't have nice things. But outside of China, and even if it never existed, we'd still be in trouble because of bad reality show actors, dogs, cats and children.

Which reminds me of a great W.C Fields quotation.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: phrawgh: Especially French kids!

/amirite?

"Je l'ai appris de toi, Papa!"


Perfect. I have been out-Frenched by a Farker.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

40 degree day: [Fark user image 425x318]



Ah I remember that from the last pandemic, the one where we had a President that didn't ignore the problem until it was too late
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't sleep in the subway, Baby. And don't lick anything while in the subway, including cellophane-wrapped candy.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Madman drummers bummers: phrawgh: Especially French kids!

/amirite?

"Je l'ai appris de toi, Papa!"

Perfect. I have been out-Frenched by a Farker.


Whaddya know ... Fark just might be your personal erotica site after all.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
70 cases for an entire nation doesn't seem that bad.

/equips X-01 Power Armor.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Parents clamoring for schools to reopen because they perceive their own children as burdens, deserve to get Covid-19.
 
schubie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My kid chews his toenails. No lie. At first I was I impressed by his flexibility. Then repulsed.
 
