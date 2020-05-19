 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Finally some good news: A large group of Americans is already immune to coronavirus. Hooray. We have done it, now we can safely re-ope...excuse me, I skipped a word there: they are immune to EVIDENCE on coronavirus. Sorry, my bad   (propublica.org) divider line
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If we conquer this virus, it will not be through science or strategic planning or any kind of intelligent, tactical decision-making, but through blunt brute force.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...


Man. I wish I had your optimism.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll also be the first in line for health care when it hits, and would knock over your grandmother to get the vaccine.

Mark my words, when a treatment becomes available, they'll be biatching about why they didn't get it first.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turd Immunity.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 850x755]


"We're no hand hugs, open masks shakes very to the allowed OK OK truth"?
 
Champion of the Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich and the powerful are staying at home and telling the poor to go back to work.  All the proof I ever needed.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A prevailing opinion making the rounds in my own personal facebook feed at this point:  "Nobody ever seriously thought the coronavirus was a hoax. It was all the media attention that was the hoax. Now let's talk about #Obamagate... "
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Wow, Liz Phair is talking to ME!
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Conspiracies aside, there are people less prone to severe COVID-19. It goes by blood type:

https://www.newsweek.com/blood-type-c​o​ronavirus-covid-19-1492890

It is legit as far as I can tell and there are plenty of legit news sites carrying this info.

After that, males are hit harder. So there you go. A large group of Americans may not be immune to it, but there are large groups with a lot better odds than some.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x755]


I wonder if those sign makers realize they are advocating eugenics.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x755]

I wonder if those sign makers realize they are advocating eugenics.


I'm more disturbed by the shop owner's hugging fetish.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some % of the population has cognitive issues. I saw a Facebook argument the other day about masks. The 5% opposed had no reasoning that could be thought of as coherent. One rambles about a police state, the other was "I have the right do to what I want...and it's a ploy..."
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: outtatowner: Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x755]

I wonder if those sign makers realize they are advocating eugenics.

I'm more disturbed by the shop owner's hugging fetish.


He's just a Doors fan.

jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...


Say goodbye to that - it's gone, dude - like car keys in lava or tears in rain.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: The 5% opposed had no reasoning that could be thought of as coherent. One rambles about a police state, the other was "I have the right do to what I want...and it's a ploy..."


This was the argument put forth against Occupy Wall Street.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These people have always been around. It the internet makes them more visible. Back in the mid 00s I had a friend at the local paper whose junior job was dealing with letters to the editor and she knew all the conspiracy theories. Now these folks commiserate on the internet. Facebook is great for finding out who in your social circle is actually a real weirdo.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: A prevailing opinion making the rounds in my own personal facebook feed at this point:  "Nobody ever seriously thought the coronavirus was a hoax. It was all the media attention that was the hoax. Now let's talk about #Obamagate... "


I know I've said that on a thread or two around here - the people calling it hoax and hype will pretend they never done so rather than admit to being wrong about it and reflecting that fact.

You learn valuable lessons from being incorrect about things by admitting to being wrong and modifying your behavior or thought.  It's bad enough that these people act like they never held the blatantly incorrect opinion that literally led to people dying.  But I think what is way worse is the people who are supportive of that line of thinking because it is on their "side" politically yet they *know* it is wrong from the start.  You can actually see such here on Fark - there were loads of pre-lockdown/stay-at-home threads and almost all the most prominent right-leaning posters here were strangely absent from from them.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...


I don't share this optimism.  I was worried that stupidity would kill the American (rather, US-ian) people and it looks like it might just happen before we exhaust every other possibility.  Especially since one of those other possibilities is to depose a president and a senate who are both too corrupt to do their #1 job of basic protection of the people.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: hubiestubert: Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...

Say goodbye to that - it's gone, dude - like car keys in lava or tears in rain.


What kind of lava?

d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: These people have always been around. It the internet makes them more visible. Back in the mid 00s I had a friend at the local paper whose junior job was dealing with letters to the editor and she knew all the conspiracy theories. Now these folks commiserate on the internet. Facebook is great for finding out who in your social circle is actually a real weirdo.


We used to marginalize crackpots and put them in places where we didn't have to give them our time.  The Internet made that impossible.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: These people have always been around. It the internet makes them more visible. Back in the mid 00s I had a friend at the local paper whose junior job was dealing with letters to the editor and she knew all the conspiracy theories. Now these folks commiserate on the internet. Facebook is great for finding out who in your social circle is actually a real weirdo.


And newspapers had enough sense (and legal incentive) to say "we're not going to print this," while Facebook and other internet publishers have zero legal or financial reason to discourage it.

We don't have more crazy people. . . we have less discretion publicizing the motherfarkers.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Focus your efforts on people who can hear evidence and think rationally. "

Which is why I don't waste my breath talking politics to any Trumpers. I've been around a bunch of decades and while political disagreements have always existed, I have never before seen the soul-burning stupid we have today.
 
Trucker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Build up that herd immunity with your deaths. I can wait. Thanks! Do it. It's just the flu. There is a cure! Don't trust doctors, they could be Dems. You should have a 'rona party to spread it around and get it over with.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: hubiestubert: Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x354]


Fark handle checks out.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: hubiestubert: Americans will do the right and intelligent thing, as a collective whole, only after they've exhausted every other possibility. It is one of our national traits, and has been for well over a century and a half...

Say goodbye to that - it's gone, dude - like car keys in lava or tears in rain.


Or attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion.
 
ongbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: A prevailing opinion making the rounds in my own personal facebook feed at this point:  "Nobody ever seriously thought the coronavirus was a hoax. It was all the media attention that was the hoax. Now let's talk about #Obamagate... "


I have heard people saying this also, and for the life of me, I don't understand.

If you have a virus that is real and extremely deadly, which they admit is true and always knew was true by their own admission, how could media coverage be a hoax? Is the media not supposed to cover it? Are they not supposed to question our leadership on their handling of it? I have questioned a few people when they said the media coverage was the hoax and they all just walked off without giving me an answer
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: Singleballtheory: A prevailing opinion making the rounds in my own personal facebook feed at this point:  "Nobody ever seriously thought the coronavirus was a hoax. It was all the media attention that was the hoax. Now let's talk about #Obamagate... "

I know I've said that on a thread or two around here - the people calling it hoax and hype will pretend they never done so rather than admit to being wrong about it and reflecting that fact.

You learn valuable lessons from being incorrect about things by admitting to being wrong and modifying your behavior or thought.  It's bad enough that these people act like they never held the blatantly incorrect opinion that literally led to people dying.  But I think what is way worse is the people who are supportive of that line of thinking because it is on their "side" politically yet they *know* it is wrong from the start.  You can actually see such here on Fark - there were loads of pre-lockdown/stay-at-home threads and almost all the most prominent right-leaning posters here were strangely absent from from them.


And even when their Facebook friends post "I went to the group hug rally, and now I got the covid. It's horrible! I feel like I'm gonna die! You don't want this!"
They just shake their heads and say "Well, looks like the liberals got him. He's one of them now. Unfriend." These are the same people who say "Well no one *I* know has it, so it's a hoax"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: Singleballtheory: A prevailing opinion making the rounds in my own personal facebook feed at this point:  "Nobody ever seriously thought the coronavirus was a hoax. It was all the media attention that was the hoax. Now let's talk about #Obamagate... "

I know I've said that on a thread or two around here - the people calling it hoax and hype will pretend they never done so rather than admit to being wrong about it and reflecting that fact.

You learn valuable lessons from being incorrect about things by admitting to being wrong and modifying your behavior or thought.  It's bad enough that these people act like they never held the blatantly incorrect opinion that literally led to people dying.  But I think what is way worse is the people who are supportive of that line of thinking because it is on their "side" politically yet they *know* it is wrong from the start.  You can actually see such here on Fark - there were loads of pre-lockdown/stay-at-home threads and almost all the most prominent right-leaning posters here were strangely absent from from them.


I think the silence from the right at the beginning of this is because they didn't get their talking points yet.

For as "independent" as they claim to be, it's funny when you can notice when those talking points get distributed because they all start to say the exact same stuff over and over again.

It's also funny because they are apparently clueless and aimless without someone on the right telling them what to say and how to think.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: "Focus your efforts on people who can hear evidence and think rationally. "

Which is why I don't waste my breath talking politics to any Trumpers. I've been around a bunch of decades and while political disagreements have always existed, I have never before seen the soul-burning stupid we have today.


I basically am to the point I just block them from my accounts as irrational people.  What hurts, though, is when otherwise rational people pick up parts of irrational arguments.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

d23: TheDirtyNacho: These people have always been around. It the internet makes them more visible. Back in the mid 00s I had a friend at the local paper whose junior job was dealing with letters to the editor and she knew all the conspiracy theories. Now these folks commiserate on the internet. Facebook is great for finding out who in your social circle is actually a real weirdo.

We used to marginalize crackpots and put them in places where we didn't have to give them our time.  The Internet made that impossible.


Whatever happened to large, human sized nets and men in white coats, anyhow?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: Singleballtheory: A prevailing opinion making the rounds in my own personal facebook feed at this point:  "Nobody ever seriously thought the coronavirus was a hoax. It was all the media attention that was the hoax. Now let's talk about #Obamagate... "

I know I've said that on a thread or two around here - the people calling it hoax and hype will pretend they never done so rather than admit to being wrong about it and reflecting that fact.


I only know of one person who did that - some of his FB posts early on were "this is a cold, it's nothing."  He runs for minor local government roles (and sometimes wins) so that comment mysteriously disappeared.

I worked for the guy back at the end of the 90s.  Him being a deceptive little weasel comes as no surprise.

Having said that, a friend's NYC father died from Covid and antibody tests came back for the people who live in the house - his wife, their son, and his wife.  All tested positive.  The wife was really sick in February.  The daughter-in-law was sick in February and March.  The son had zero symptoms.  All tested positive.

I was at a doctor yesterday and he was telling me that they had a shiatload of people presenting Flu symptoms from December onward that tested negative for Flu.

I am convinced that a couple years from now the 20/20 hindsight will show it was here in the US a helluva lot earlier and a helluva lot more widespread than is currently being reported.  The "first case" is listed as late February when it's known tissue samples from a woman who died in Cali on 2/5 tested positive.  That was 3 weeks before the Washing ton State nursing home OMFG incident.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ongbok: If you have a virus that is real and extremely deadly, which they admit is true and always knew was true by their own admission, how could media coverage be a hoax? Is the media not supposed to cover it? Are they not supposed to question our leadership on their handling of it? I have questioned a few people when they said the media coverage was the hoax and they all just walked off without giving me an answer


This could be an evolution of a long time Right wing problem.  A lot of people on the Right confuse the presentation of facts with bias.  I was told incessantly when I was growing up that the media had a bias to Left but I never have seen it.  The complaint is really related to presenting facts that show a position from the Right in a bad light. Presenting fact that show a Left wing position in a bad light, of course, is NOT bias according to the same people.

Now presenting facts that are scary, like about COVID or about racism is "stirring the pot" and, somehow, if the media didn't present the facts surrounding the problem, the problem would magically go away.  It's related to the above and it's magically thinking along thrown into the mix of the perpetual victimhood that the Right has adopted.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We need scientists studying these people.
Because there is something seriously wrong with these people where they are basically subhuman

We need to know, is there some congenital mental deficiency, or is this a condition brought on via brainwashing by church and/or news outlets such as FOX and OANN

Whatever the cause, we need to understand it so we can fight it and hopefully wipe it out
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: TheDirtyNacho: These people have always been around. It the internet makes them more visible. Back in the mid 00s I had a friend at the local paper whose junior job was dealing with letters to the editor and she knew all the conspiracy theories. Now these folks commiserate on the internet. Facebook is great for finding out who in your social circle is actually a real weirdo.

And newspapers had enough sense (and legal incentive) to say "we're not going to print this," while Facebook and other internet publishers have zero legal or financial reason to discourage it.

We don't have more crazy people. . . we have less discretion publicizing the motherfarkers.


Yes, and, frankly, the same goes for a lot of self-produced social-media entertainment. It used to be that we had a sort of system to curate all this stuff...
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've always had fools living among us. Now social media allows them to unite behind a core delusional ideology.

I'm not sure what kind of solution there could be. Maybe if Twitter and Facebook could somehow be made legally liable for the harm they facilitate they could be bothered to police misinformation. As it stands they make a ton of money from user engagement driven by lies and conspiracy, and so will not change until there are severe consequences.
 
