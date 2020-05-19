 Skip to content
(AP News) Old news: Outside prosecutor brought in to consider charges against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery . New News: and also, an outside JUDGE to hear the case
    Followup, Judge, local district attorney, Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael, Court documents, Assault, Jury, defense attorneys  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It sounds like the local judges correctly recused themselves. This isn't a huge deal.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We could stop these endless cycle of tragedies if we acted like adults and had a mandatory government buy back of all firearms.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It sounds like the local judges correctly recused themselves. This isn't a huge deal.


Correct, but probably unusual that it's come to this.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why was an old white guy picked? Did they finish purging the black judges?

nyseattitude
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: It sounds like the local judges correctly recused themselves. This isn't a huge deal.


Are you suggesting it's common place for five judges to recuse themselves in the same case?
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's just ask that they not use their outside voices when discussing the case.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

agent00pi: iheartscotch: It sounds like the local judges correctly recused themselves. This isn't a huge deal.

Correct, but probably unusual that it's come to this.


