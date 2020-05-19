 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Hong Kong used masks to stop Coronavirus, and yet Americans are upset at the inconvenience   (vox.com) divider line
31
    More: Fail, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Mainland China, face mask, New York City, China, Masks  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell hath no fury like a middle class white person mildly inconvenienced.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it. The mask is a visible reminder of our thorough failure to handle this properly. But, that's what happened.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First:

"New York City, with a population of about 8.4 million, has had over 28,000 coronavirus deaths as of May 18. "

Wow, I had not seen those statistics.

Second, why do people find this so hard? Even I kind of resisted it, and to appoint still do. I don't wear a mask when I'm outside, but I put something on every time I walk into a store, which is rare.

I rant posted about it if you are the times, because I am flabbergasted and incredulous. Here in Toronto, we're pretending like we've been good about our response, but hardly anybody is masked. People working in stores are not maskef. People serving food and take-out restaurants are not masked. WTF?

So much difference could be made by people taking relatively minor precautions, instead people are pushing against the boundaries of social distancing while pretending to do it, and ignoring the idea that wearing a mask is important.

Gods damned infuriating
 
Night Train to Wakanda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had dealt with it like a first world nation reacting to protect everyone and not just the wealthiest 10%.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China


Yeah, but what is your excuse for not wearing a mask in public?
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China


Nothing you can make the imaginary people in your head say will make you appear to be any less of a fool.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China


This guy created his account six weeks ago specifically to post corona virus misinformation and shiat posts. Just report him and be done with it.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

uttertosh: mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China

Yeah, but what is your excuse for not wearing a mask in public?


I use the World Health Organizations guidance that they do not recommend non medical mask be worn by the general public. How about you, what health experts are you subscribed to?
 
Super_pope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chawco: First:

"New York City, with a population of about 8.4 million, has had over 28,000 coronavirus deaths as of May 18. "

Wow, I had not seen those statistics.

Second, why do people find this so hard? Even I kind of resisted it, and to appoint still do. I don't wear a mask when I'm outside, but I put something on every time I walk into a store, which is rare.

I rant posted about it if you are the times, because I am flabbergasted and incredulous. Here in Toronto, we're pretending like we've been good about our response, but hardly anybody is masked. People working in stores are not maskef. People serving food and take-out restaurants are not masked. WTF?

So much difference could be made by people taking relatively minor precautions, instead people are pushing against the boundaries of social distancing while pretending to do it, and ignoring the idea that wearing a mask is important.

Gods damned infuriating


There's a number the CDC tracks called excess deaths.  It's basically how many people historical averages predict would die at this time.  It's compiled by collecting death certificates so there's no interpretation of what killed them.

We are like 60k higher on excess deaths than the official covid numbers
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chawco: I rant posted about it if you are the times, because I am flabbergasted and incredulous. Here in Toronto, we're pretending like we've been good about our response, but hardly anybody is masked. People working in stores are not maskef. People serving food and take-out restaurants are not masked. WTF?

So much difference could be made by people taking relatively minor precautions, instead people are pushing against the boundaries of social distancing while pretending to do it, and ignoring the idea that wearing a mask is important.


At the moment the scientific evidence, as reflected by WHO advice, does not support wearing masks unless you are coughing or sneezing, or unless you are actually looking after someone with COVID-19. There is some evidence that cloth masks - as opposed to the disposable paper ones in those VOX pictures of Hong Kong - may actually increase transmission rates.

So, nice as it would be to have a quick, easy and not-at-all-inconvenient (compared to staying the hell away from people) fix for this, wearing masks doesn't seem to be the answer. This science may yet change, of course.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mayochamp: uttertosh: mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China

Yeah, but what is your excuse for not wearing a mask in public?

I use the World Health Organizations guidance that they do not recommend non medical mask be worn by the general public. How about you, what health experts are you subscribed to?


The strawman didn't work, so now he pivots to the Argument from Authority.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Super_pope: There's a number the CDC tracks called excess deaths. It's basically how many people historical averages predict would die at this time. It's compiled by collecting death certificates so there's no interpretation of what killed them.

We are like 60k higher on excess deaths than the official covid numbers


Much the same here (UK) - excess deaths are running at about 160% of certified COVID-19 deaths.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: The strawman didn't work, so now he pivots to the Argument from Authority.


Unless you are an anti-vaxxer, arguments from medical authority are worth heeding.
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

orbister: chawco: I rant posted about it if you are the times, because I am flabbergasted and incredulous. Here in Toronto, we're pretending like we've been good about our response, but hardly anybody is masked. People working in stores are not maskef. People serving food and take-out restaurants are not masked. WTF?

So much difference could be made by people taking relatively minor precautions, instead people are pushing against the boundaries of social distancing while pretending to do it, and ignoring the idea that wearing a mask is important.

At the moment the scientific evidence, as reflected by WHO advice, does not support wearing masks unless you are coughing or sneezing, or unless you are actually looking after someone with COVID-19. There is some evidence that cloth masks - as opposed to the disposable paper ones in those VOX pictures of Hong Kong - may actually increase transmission rates.

So, nice as it would be to have a quick, easy and not-at-all-inconvenient (compared to staying the hell away from people) fix for this, wearing masks doesn't seem to be the answer. This science may yet change, of course.


I am not sure I entirely agree with the who advice here. They are not of course the final arbiters of science and safety, although their advice is certainly worth listening to.

But there is some reasonable evidence that countries that have enacted widespread mask use have shown a reduction in spread, sometimes dramatically.

and while it's true of mask does nothing if you don't have covid, maybe the point of widespread mask use is that everybody with covid-19 cluding those who are asymptomatic, has a mask on. From that perspective it is almost guaranteed to reduce the spread, potentially substantially.

at the very least, I think it would be prudent to have people working in the food service industry taking extra precautions, especially as many of them are younger and may be more inclined towards being asymptomatic, or ignoring mild symptoms.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

orbister: jso2897: The strawman didn't work, so now he pivots to the Argument from Authority.

Unless you are an anti-vaxxer, arguments from medical authority are worth heeding.


Yep - and the CDC says wear a mask, as does my state and local government.
And that authority has correct and accurate arguments on their side, as opposed to the two months old statement from WHO, which does not say people shouldn't wear masks - only that hey didn't have the hard data to recommend it at that time.
So - wear one, whether you think it's a good idea or not. You aren't being asked - you're being told.
Do it.
 
BonzaiBondra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder why Trump and his team are so eagerly writing the playbook for how to bring down America with an act of bioterrorism? Clearly he has undermined, no, brainwashed 40-50% of the population's beliefs in our doctors and researchers and the CDC... al-Qaeda must be licking it's chops.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mayochamp: uttertosh: mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China

Yeah, but what is your excuse for not wearing a mask in public?

I use the World Health Organizations guidance that they do not recommend non medical mask be worn by the general public. How about you, what health experts are you subscribed to?


Nice post hoc caveat!

Fine, what's your excuse for not wearing a medical mask in public places during a national lockdown caused by an incredibly infectious virus that is, point of fact, 10 times more deadly than the flu, and can be spread asymptomatically for 14 days before the first symptoms?

There are lengthy studies already done about how face coverings limit spread of plenty of airborne virus/bacterial infections, by up to 80%

Pretending that your precious rights are being infringed because of this is so moronic and selfish, I really want to biatchslap you right now.


/4th day of 38.5C temp here. Doubled my asthma meds on the 2nd day. I may need hospital if my breathing doesn't get better soon.
//wore masks and gloves since February
///YOU may already be infected, and your refusal to mask up may have already doomed some folks to ventilator intubation. Good work!!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
China has a long history (going back a couple thousand years) of duty to the community.

America's prevailing attitude has always been one of "fark you.  I do what I want"
 
WithinReason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image image 425x304]


Is one of them my dead grandmother? Cause if she's there I'm gonna start wondering how my face mask will protect me from the living dead.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China


Us vs. them! The ages old game!

MY monkey team better than YOUR monkey team!

NO, MY monkey team EVEN MORE BETTER than yours!

<<<MONKEY WAR>>>
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's because Americans like me have huge noses, so it's difficult to keep a mask on.  The Chinese have cute little noses, so it isn't as much of a struggle.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: China has a long history (going back a couple thousand years) of duty to the community.

America's prevailing attitude has always been one of "fark you.  I do what I want"


This - and it is proving to be our enemies' most effective weapon against us.
We are spoiled children, suddenly faced with an adult problem that cannot be whined out of.
Our greed and intellectual laziness got us into this, and now we are going to have to do things and be inconvenienced and make sacrifices  to get out of it.
AND WE DON"T WANNA!! WAAAAAAAH!!
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China


And it won't be long before countries are calling for investigations into the lies of the US government. (The president--that ran on "law and order"--keeps firing Americans that look into his and his people's lies and misdeeds.) Regardless, it's responsible to wear masks, wash and socially distance.
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China


Yes, there were way more deaths than reported, and the CCP is responsible for many deaths worldwide.

But the advice against wearing masks early on by experts was incredibly foolish and goes against common sense.  The combination of wearing cloth masks and keeping distance is more effective.
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimjays: mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China

And it won't be long before countries are calling for investigations into the lies of the US government. (The president--that ran on "law and order"--keeps firing Americans that look into his and his people's lies and misdeeds.) Regardless, it's responsible to wear masks, wash and socially distance.


So....you're suggesting that Trump is personally responsible for the virus worldwide, because why??

I hope the PLA pays you well to spread such bullshiat.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: mayochamp: Haha, this is all predicated on believing China, who has now over 100 countries calling for an investigation  into thier lies surrounding the virus in thier country.  As usual Fark is on the side of China

This guy created his account six weeks ago specifically to post corona virus misinformation and shiat posts. Just report him and be done with it.


Also in yesterday's news, another lockdown is in progress is taking place with 100 MILLION Chinese after a second outbreak is occurring.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Viruses live on solid objects, your constantly adjusting your mask and touching your face and picking up viruses with your hands.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I bet you would science better without the paper bag...

On a serious note, tho, masks aren't made from paper bags. They are porous enough to allow airflow. Which is why surgeons use them without dying of hypoxia!

/be less lame
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Deep Contact: Viruses live on solid objects, your constantly adjusting your mask and touching your face and picking up viruses with your hands.


The mask isn't to protect YOU.

It's to protect others from your ignorance.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.