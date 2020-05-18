 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Plastic face shields only protect the wearer and no one else
33
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they protect me if I wear one, so I shouldn't wear one.  Same logic as the masks in March.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, and?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are for eye protection most of all. They are additional to a regular mask over nose and mouth, not a substitue.

Where did this dumb idea come from??
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I'm not to the face shield phase yet, but as there are a bunch of defiant idiots running around, I'd have no problem "only protecting the wearer", me.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And wearing a helmet on a motorcycle only protects the rider.  Your point?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty obvious though, they shields are for (mostly medical) workers to stop them being splattered with everyone's crap all day.

Masks are for keeping your sickness in.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would eyeglasses be sufficient? Probably not.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave them for the hospital workers and first responders. Unless you are swabbing someone for a COVID test or intubating someone so that they can go on a ventilator that face shield is overkill.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And? If it gives me that much more protection from people that go out in public sick so be it. After some of the stories about idiots having their tantrums giving me that extra bit of protection is nice.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mask that's she's wearing, they SUCK. My mom got some like that from China labeled N95, they might be made from the same or similar material to real N95 masks but the fit is so terrible the might as well be N0. My wife made some pleated homemade masks from fleece material for me and they're easily 10x more effective as all of the air goes through filtering material instead of around it. I hope 3M really ups their game like they're projecting because the real N95 masks are what people need if they're in a chronic exposure environment like essential retail.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. The shield primarily protects the person wearing it and the mask primarily protects other people from the person wearing it. That's why nurses and doctors and whatnot wear both, as shown in the picture in TFA.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I start back up work in a few weeks(state got a set date of June 1st for my type of retail).  and I been told I have to wear one of these.  I mean ya I work at a second hand store and am the one taking donations in the back.  but seem strange to me.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump should look into giving this Linda Bauld a Noble Prize for her grande epiphany.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jumac: I start back up work in a few weeks(state got a set date of June 1st for my type of retail).  and I been told I have to wear one of these.  I mean ya I work at a second hand store and am the one taking donations in the back.  but seem strange to me.


take all the precautions you can. wear gloves. protect yourself.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's ironic about this?
 
crinz83
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i can't believe the first upgrade is just a face shield. i wanted full riot gear
 
i ignore u
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Next up, seatbelts only protect drivers using them.  Motorcycle helmets only protect riders wearing them.  Condoms only protect people using them while farking.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jumac: I start back up work in a few weeks(state got a set date of June 1st for my type of retail).  and I been told I have to wear one of these.  I mean ya I work at a second hand store and am the one taking donations in the back.  but seem strange to me.


Be glad of it it might save you or someone else's life
 
i ignore u
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

crinz83: i can't believe the first upgrade is just a face shield. i wanted full riot gear


You're going to have to do like 30 annoying side quests or buy some in-game currency to exchange for those upgrades.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
has the guardian always been this bad?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: That mask that's she's wearing, they SUCK. My mom got some like that from China labeled N95, they might be made from the same or similar material to real N95 masks but the fit is so terrible the might as well be N0.


The useless rubbish ones look the same as real effective ones, thats why they are so dangerous.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, this time the goggles do something?

/team let's all dress like vigilantes
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: What's ironic about this?


It's like ten thousand spoons on your wedding day.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Insurgent: has the guardian always been this bad?


No. But their readership was down, and there are Daily Mail readers who can use two syllable words, so....
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So you wear the plastic shield to protect yourself, and the surgical or cloth mask to protect others.  Works for me.
 
alienated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pic related. not the first, but you can find it easily.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Ok, and?


And this is why you want your nurses to have proper PPE.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, seeing how the freaking word 'shield' refers to defense, of course it is an item that works one way.  It is a splash guard, designed to protect the wearer and only the wearer.

When someone using a welding torch is wearing a huge, heavy face guard, no one is shocked.  Protecting one's face and eyes from fire is important.  Same concept when dealing with microscopic vermin.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gaspode: robodog: That mask that's she's wearing, they SUCK. My mom got some like that from China labeled N95, they might be made from the same or similar material to real N95 masks but the fit is so terrible the might as well be N0.

The useless rubbish ones look the same as real effective ones, thats why they are so dangerous.


It wasn't so much whether I believed the filter material was effective, it was that the loose surgical looking style without the details that actually make a surgical mask work suck. If you compare that style to a real N95 mask it's a world of difference, in the real N95 mask all the air goes through filter material instead of blowing up into your glasses and in past your cheeks. If I was in a setting where I thought a face shield was warranted I'd certainly want a real formed mask instead of a piece of poorly fitting cloth and some rubber bands.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: What's ironic about this?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"It's like having 10 000 faceshields when all you need is a mask"
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The article is about the fact that a face visor - on it's own - doesn't prevent the spread of the virus.

The accompanying photograph is of a nurse wearing a visor and a mask.

If I thought I had the virus, I wouldn't be sitting on a bus coughing and spluttering and when everyone got mad, point at my visor and, "it's ok... I'm wearing a visor".

A visor on top of a mask is just reducing the risk, as water droplets can get into your eyes.

But a visor is not a reliable alternative to a mask.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: The article is about the fact that a face visor - on it's own - doesn't prevent the spread of the virus.


If I don't have the virus, and it has protective capabilities for me, how doesn't is that not preventing the spread?
 
