(CNN)   Trump administration likely to extend border closures and travel restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, which at this point is akin to a leper colony trying to stop people from entering   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but it will appeal to the folks who don't like them furrinners taking our jorbs and they'll make Stevie Miller feel better about all those mean brown girls who told him no in high school and college.

Chexmix, Smitty. Not feeling so book-lernin' smart now, are you?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like this whole thing of Republicans extending restrictions at the federal level while forcing them to be lifted entirely at the state level
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stange way to spell "because he's a bigoted racist" subby.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, in October, other countries are going to ban US travelers.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His reasoning may be suspect, but honestly it's still a good idea.  That's one of the tools Europe used to get a handle on things.  While it doesn't seem like it can, the US would also have been better off shutting down some inter-state borders to no essential traffic.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, in October, other countries are going to ban US travelers.


What about those seeking asylum when Trump wins in November?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Rapmaster2000: So, in October, other countries are going to ban US travelers.

What about those seeking asylum when Trump wins in November?


No one wants those people.  They should have acted sooner.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Jump in the ovens for rich people's yacht" - but don't cross state lines.

This isn't about the virus, this is about preventing himself from getting literally and physically lynched this summer.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many dual Canadian-US Citizens are there?

A lot.

And you can't stop them going back and forth. At this point, there's no point keeping our borders closed with Canada.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Rapmaster2000: So, in October, other countries are going to ban US travelers.

What about those seeking asylum when Trump wins in November?


I'm not worried. I'm good at math. Other countries will take me.
 
Elzar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We should put checkpoints at each state line and force citizens to produce papers...
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Rapmaster2000: So, in October, other countries are going to ban US travelers.

What about those seeking asylum when Trump wins in November?


First of all, odds are pretty small he gets reelected.  Secondly, even if he did, much like in 2016, these supposed asylum seekers found out that it is quite difficult to emigrate to the wealthy countries that they are willing to go to.  And the countries that would take them, well, they all seem to have sharp knees.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: His reasoning may be suspect, but honestly it's still a good idea.  That's one of the tools Europe used to get a handle on things.  While it doesn't seem like it can, the US would also have been better off shutting down some inter-state borders to no essential traffic.


What, so open borders isn't a good thing now?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No other sane country wants any US travel right now, so its essentially just saying 'well we didnt WANT travel to/from you anyway so nerner'
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heck, at this point, letting in people from just about any other country would dilute the caseload.

But hey... Gotta have the malls and beaches open by Memorial Day!
 
advex101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: His reasoning may be suspect, but honestly it's still a good idea.  That's one of the tools Europe used to get a handle on things.  While it doesn't seem like it can, the US would also have been better off shutting down some inter-state borders to no essential traffic.


papers please.
 
OMFG Help Us [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And soon people anyone traveling outside the US to ANY other country on a US passport will be required to quarantine in a guarded facility at their expense or outright denied entry.

Payback is a biatch.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most of Trump's counterparts are probably saying "Nah, we're not opening anytime soon" and this announcement is an attempt to make it look like it is his choice.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: First of all, odds are pretty small he gets reelected.


you're cute :)
 
NEDM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: And soon people anyone traveling outside the US to ANY other country on a US passport will be required to quarantine in a guarded facility at their expense or outright denied entry.

Payback is a biatch.


You know that's a universal thing, right?  If their borders aren't closed, all travelers have to self-quarantine.

There's nothing to "pay back".  Farking everyone has put travel restrictions in place.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

advex101: BafflerMeal: His reasoning may be suspect, but honestly it's still a good idea.  That's one of the tools Europe used to get a handle on things.  While it doesn't seem like it can, the US would also have been better off shutting down some inter-state borders to no essential traffic.

papers please.


Also, we're no longer issuing passports.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I like this whole thing of Republicans extending restrictions at the federal level while forcing them to be lifted entirely at the state level


This hoax is working out for him in so many ways, isn't it?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Would it help if all Americans went around yelling "unclean!" in ports and airports?
 
