 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Pennsylvania opens up and goes code yellow. Let's see how tha.... Ow. That's not good   (wjactv.com) divider line
20
    More: Sick, additional COVID-19 cases, new deaths  
•       •       •

1310 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 May 2020 at 11:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"MORE BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That map is almost all red. That's a good thing, right?
 
semiotix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somerset, Centre and Elk counties each removed a death.

Hey, that's progress!
 
shaggai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never has there been a more appropriate headline "DOH"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

semiotix: Somerset, Centre and Elk counties each removed a death.

Hey, that's progress!


They removed those deaths into the morgue.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are they being honest with these death numbers?  NY is saying their numbers are on the too-heavy side.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GDubDub
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cute that you farklibs think that the effects of reopening impact the numbers in a day or two.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Are they being honest with these death numbers?  NY is saying their numbers are on the too-heavy side.


Doubt that very much. Already with excess death we know we're already at 110-120 000 dead easy
 
NihilismKat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GDubDub: Cute that you farklibs think that the effects of reopening impact the numbers in a day or two.


Technically all the counties that watch WJAC opened 2 weeks ago not Friday.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

semiotix: Somerset, Centre and Elk counties each removed a death.

Hey, that's progress!


Fark user imageView Full Size


-or-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm really sick and tired of media coverage throwing out numbers in a vacuum.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NihilismKat: GDubDub: Cute that you farklibs think that the effects of reopening impact the numbers in a day or two.

Technically all the counties that watch WJAC opened 2 weeks ago not Friday.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is statewide, not in any yellow-only sort of way. We won't really know how the opening is going for a week or so since the places that went yellow with any sort of population only opened Friday
 
HeadLever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
822 new cases?

That appears to be just about equal to the last 7 day average which is 825 by my calculation.  I don't think that there was a day in April where PA had a daily case number under 822.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: This is statewide, not in any yellow-only sort of way. We won't really know how the opening is going for a week or so since the places that went yellow with any sort of population only opened Friday


Pittsburgh will be interesting to watch because, so far, they've done pretty well in terms of controlling things for a relatively big city
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I'm really sick and tired of media coverage throwing out numbers in a vacuum.


Sure, the numbers have no context, but we can still react to the news.  Not sure what the official Fark position will be.  Are we supposed to praise the action by the Democratic governor because he's with the blue team?  Or are we supposed to boo the lifting of restrictions because we need to stiggit to everyone we don't like?  This could go either way.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dr Jack Badofsky: Are they being honest with these death numbers?  NY is saying their numbers are on the too-heavy side.

Doubt that very much. Already with excess death we know we're already at 110-120 000 dead easy


Worse, excess deaths sets the bottom limit because the shutdowns inherently would have greatly reduced transport related and workplace fatalities.

Oh, and if you're taking measures that successfully stop the spread of covid? You've shut every other transmissible respiratory illness down stone cold.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I really like how the article doesn't compare any numbers to their past confirmed cases at all.  And then subby decides all on his own super data crunching brain to submit a headline that makes this seem like it's a byproduct of "opening up".  Top notch work for all the idiots.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I'm really sick and tired of media coverage throwing out numbers in a vacuum.

Sure, the numbers have no context, but we can still react to the news.  Not sure what the official Fark position will be.  Are we supposed to praise the action by the Democratic governor because he's with the blue team?  Or are we supposed to boo the lifting of restrictions because we need to stiggit to everyone we don't like?  This could go either way.


I don't know about you, but I'm rooting for Coronavirus zombies... I mean a couple cases have already been "removed" from the dead list, so there is a chance.

As far as the politics, viruses don't ask your political affiliation.  If it's too soon to open, it'll soon be too late to fix.  This is why you get virus experts to run the numbers and tell you what is best.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.