(Twitter) Coronavirus decreased traffic is encouraging migrating families to cross potentially deadly freeways while making their way North to the land of plenty across the US border
675 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 9:54 PM (1 hour ago)



‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?


Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddamn Canadians
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?


'Cause they're good eatin'!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?


If I'm going to be goosed it will be on my terms, but enough about Fark being my personal erotica site.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Terry Pratchett SS about chickens trying to cross the road
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha:

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph


Fark user imageView Full Size


While not a car:
Bird Strike Goose Crashes Through Airplane Windshield
Youtube wVq3dfDDFKY


The plane results video, sorta yucky ducky

Motorcyclists goosed at 100+mph.

They're dangerous to Canadian motorcycle officers too.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph


I saw a jackass in a raised jeep veer onto the shoulder to hit a buzzard, totally ripped the wheel well off. Me and my passengers laughed our ass off as we drove by.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph

I saw a jackass in a raised jeep veer onto the shoulder to hit a buzzard, totally ripped the wheel well off. Me and my passengers laughed our ass off as we drove by.


You have to slow down, roll down the windows, and laugh Jim-Carrey like at a guy like that. Then speed off after taking a bunch of pictures.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Harry Wagstaff: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph

I saw a jackass in a raised jeep veer onto the shoulder to hit a buzzard, totally ripped the wheel well off. Me and my passengers laughed our ass off as we drove by.

You have to slow down, roll down the windows, and laugh Jim-Carrey like at a guy like that. Then speed off after taking a bunch of pictures.


I'm betting a run over buzzard smells about as bad as a run over skunk. I'll keep my windows up for either.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: ecmoRandomNumbers: Harry Wagstaff: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph

I saw a jackass in a raised jeep veer onto the shoulder to hit a buzzard, totally ripped the wheel well off. Me and my passengers laughed our ass off as we drove by.

You have to slow down, roll down the windows, and laugh Jim-Carrey like at a guy like that. Then speed off after taking a bunch of pictures.

I'm betting a run over buzzard smells about as bad as a run over skunk. I'll keep my windows up for either.


Buzzards ain't bad. They're just ugly. They're pretty damn smart, too. Not as smart as crows, but still...
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Harry Wagstaff: ecmoRandomNumbers: Harry Wagstaff: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph

I saw a jackass in a raised jeep veer onto the shoulder to hit a buzzard, totally ripped the wheel well off. Me and my passengers laughed our ass off as we drove by.

You have to slow down, roll down the windows, and laugh Jim-Carrey like at a guy like that. Then speed off after taking a bunch of pictures.

I'm betting a run over buzzard smells about as bad as a run over skunk. I'll keep my windows up for either.

Buzzards ain't bad. They're just ugly. They're pretty damn smart, too. Not as smart as crows, but still...


I had some nest in a barn at my land we don't live at. They stink.
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geese are jerks!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph


That's why you aim for the little ones.

/sorry
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

'Cause they're good eatin'!


Original: Original Tweet:


Because we have universal healthcare and we don't give a fark, it's all paid for.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph


Much less than what I do to a goose at the same speed
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The geese are playing chicken? I didn't know they were into cosplay!
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Harry Wagstaff: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph

I saw a jackass in a raised jeep veer onto the shoulder to hit a buzzard, totally ripped the wheel well off. Me and my passengers laughed our ass off as we drove by.

You have to slow down, roll down the windows, and laugh Jim-Carrey like at a guy like that. Then speed off after taking a bunch of pictures.


Then post them on Fark.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Murflette: Why are we blocking traffic and protecting what is pretty much a nuisance invasive species?

Feel free to find out what goose does to the front end of your car at 60mph

Much less than what I do to a goose at the same speed


Mathematically incorrect.

The force you apply to the goose is equal to the force the goose applies to you.

Fark user image

/the only problem is the force on the goose causes it to blow up while your windshield is designed to fracture
 
ftroop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why are the geese crossing the road?


Because they have warrants.


Thank you, I'll be here all night, remember to wash your hands.
 
