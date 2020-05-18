 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Every car tire is equipped with a miniature 5G transmitter that sends all your travel info, bank statements, family tree, food purchases, laundry detergent preference, and countless other personal data to Big Brother. REMOVE THEM IMMEDIATELY (PIC)
23
    More: Obvious, shot  
Original Tweet:
 
I have a laundry detergent preference?
 
I thought this was going to be nonsense about TPMS, but this is even better.
 
colinspooky: I have a laundry detergent preference?


Yes, and based on info I just downloaded about you, you buy the cheap shiat that doesn't get poop stains out!
 
The same people that worry about shiat like that also post all the same information on their social media and in their rambling blogs.

With the same password for everything.
 
...and no concern about what Twitter does with his information.

/The people to Once again, proving why they named it Twitter.
//Wikipedia:
Dorsey has explained the origin of the "Twitter" title:
...we came across the word 'twitter', and it was just perfect. The definition was 'a short burst of inconsequential information,' and 'chirps from birds'. And that's exactly what the product was."
 
I do not want what she is on.

I'm just going to stick with alcohol, some weed and a little black tar.

OH Good Lordy.

Or as the Scotts say, Somebody is having a bit of a piss up.
 
This would be a great public service to those hard working anti-mask - fake virus - mah rights are being violated protestors.

Imagine how surprised and grateful they'd all be to have those pesky antennas removed after a hard day of civil disobedience.
 
That's my sick headache 33,998 for the day from Trump and his jackass minions.
 
ElPrimitivo: The same people that worry about shiat like that also post all the same information on their social media and in their rambling blogs.

With the same password for everything.


JesusLuvsU69
 
Ha ha ha ha ha.  Just watch all the Q anon idiots snip the valve stems off of their tires.  Morons.
 
maxandgrinch: This would be a great public service to those hard working anti-mask - fake virus - mah rights are being violated protestors.

Imagine how surprised and grateful they'd all be to have those pesky antennas removed after a hard day of civil disobedience.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ha!  The joke is on him!  That "leather" pattern on the airbag in the middle of the steering wheel?  It's like a fingerprint, and every pattern is unique to each vehicle!   Busted!   The HaXXors have got you, bud!

//I'm kidding, but happy to put one more conspiracy theory out into the world because, hey, why not?
 
She does it in the butt.
 
We're greenlighting old memes on the main page now?
 
Devolving_Spud: Ha!  The joke is on him!  That "leather" pattern on the airbag in the middle of the steering wheel?  It's like a fingerprint, and every pattern is unique to each vehicle!   Busted!   The HaXXors have got you, bud!

//I'm kidding, but happy to put one more conspiracy theory out into the world because, hey, why not?


...  damn, that one isn't bad!

You need to flesh it out a bit more... auto scanner checking your health, maybe hacking your phone...
 
markie_farkie: colinspooky: I have a laundry detergent preference?

Yes, and based on info I just downloaded about you, you buy the cheap shiat that doesn't get poop stains out!


I haven't even commented and yet I thought you were writing about me.
 
Y'all laugh but Fisker requires you to enter the current mileage into the app registration as a poor-man's 2FA.

Also, where do you think the TPMS data comes from?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
So long as they don't figure out my love for clown porn, I'm good.
 
theathletescloud.caView Full Size
 
GrogSmash: Devolving_Spud: Ha!  The joke is on him!  That "leather" pattern on the airbag in the middle of the steering wheel?  It's like a fingerprint, and every pattern is unique to each vehicle!   Busted!   The HaXXors have got you, bud!

//I'm kidding, but happy to put one more conspiracy theory out into the world because, hey, why not?

...  damn, that one isn't bad!

You need to flesh it out a bit more... auto scanner checking your health, maybe hacking your phone...


Sunroof/moonroof is just there to let more contrails in.
 
Listen I'm gonna get to that ASAP but I'm really struggling here. Anyone got any tips for downin the rest of this bleach to keep me COVID free?
 
