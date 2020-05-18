 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank goes back to Old Time Radio tonight (8PM EDT). Featured are the first episode of Our Miss Brooks, then continue where we left off with My Favorite Husband and a 3-part Superman   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
There is a new website for the station now.

You can get to the Chatango chat and our new Discord chat from there and get info about the other shows.

Show will be a little short tonight because Superman is only a 3-parter (instead of 6).
 
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
For those who listened to the "license going away party" last Wednesday, here are the playlists as best as I can figure out.  First, Kenny's from Noon to 4

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
Mine from around 4ish to 8ish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
And Adam's from 8ish until I shut my PC down at midnight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
For some reason, the stream is not working on Alexa's version of TuneIn.  Works fine on phones, PCs and Roku.
 
jasonvatch
52 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
BlueBox
17 minutes ago  
Thanks for posting those playlists
 
wooden_badger
11 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Thanks for posting those playlists


Fortunately, the server keeps track of the last time a song was played (I assume for adhering to license requirements), so I just downloaded the server log.
 
Skeezix
3 minutes ago  
Good evening!

wooden_badger: For some reason, the stream is not working on Alexa's version of TuneIn.  Works fine on phones, PCs and Roku.


I've been trying to connect for several minutes; I keep getting the message, "An error has occurred, please try again." :(
 
wooden_badger
3 minutes ago  

Skeezix: Good evening!

wooden_badger: For some reason, the stream is not working on Alexa's version of TuneIn.  Works fine on phones, PCs and Roku.

I've been trying to connect for several minutes; I keep getting the message, "An error has occurred, please try again." :(


Are you using Chrome?
 
