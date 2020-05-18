 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   You can forget pool noodle hats, bumper tables are the social distancing device   (wtop.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Restaurant, Fish Tales Bar, popular waterfront restaurant, Take-out, bumper tables, Ocean City, Outdoor dining, Donna Harman  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 12:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That made me laugh so hard
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With those wheels I predict AMAZING bumper cars as the night gets later.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they just need to have a Hula Night....
 
rcain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is there no love for human hamster balls?
Bubble boy is disappoint

Fark user imageView Full Size
/ what a disappointed bubble boy might look like
 
awruk!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was that the inspiration?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BACK TO NORMAL!
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

psykick dancehall: BACK TO NORMAL!


Do you also yell at toast, demanding it return to being regular old bread?
Or loom like a wrathful giant over the toilet bowl, commanding the turds to jump back up your butt?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

awruk!: Was that the inspiration?

[Fark user image image 283x283]


Nah, half the fun of watching drunk people is how the force of gravity operates at an angle to the Earth's surface. What good is getting falling-down drunk if you can't fall down?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.