(CBS Philadelphia)   Guess what happens when you receive a prophecy from God to throw bricks at white men?   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Catholic Church, Catholic school, PITTSBURGH, Roman Catholic Church, Christian school, Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Fox  
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um, a white man gets a brick to the head, and you go to heaven?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, it's me again. I've got a joke. Stop me if you're heard this one. There's this guy. He's a bricklayer. He's real good at it. He's a master at his craft. Because he's precise. Every brick has its place. Anyway, the guy has a daughter, and he's going to teach her to be a bricklayer because, after all, all a man has is his legacy. So Dad decides to build a BBQ in the back yard. He does the math. He figures out everything he needs. And he shows the daughter everything. Step by step. And when he finishes, it's a beauty. It's a perfect BBQ. Just the way he drew it in the blue prints. Only one problem - there's a brick left over. One single brick. The guy freaks out. He must have done something wrong. He's gonna to have to start all over again. So he picks up the sledgehammer to knock the thing to pieces and suddenly his daughter says "Daddy, wait. I have an idea. She picks up the orphan brick and she throws it up in the air as high as she can. And... and... and then... shiat. I messed it up. Ok, I... forget that joke, can I tell you another one?"
"Ok, forget the brick. New joke. Three heroes die and they all show up at the pearly gates. God's there to decide what their eternal fate will be - heaven, or hell? Our first hero was dressed up like a big owl. And God says "I gifted you the ability to make fantastic inventions. What did you do with this amazing talent?" And Owl Guy says "I made this really awesome flying ship and lots of cool outfits and weapons so I could bring peace to the city." And God asks "so how many people did you kill?" Owl Guy seems offended, "zero," he says. I didn't take a single life." God frowned, "Sorry, Owl Guy, your heart's in the right place, but you're just too soft." God snaps his fingers, and the hero goes to hell."
"Where was I? Oh, right. The pearly gates await our next hero in line for almighty judgment. Our hero number 2 is confident he can game this out because that's his God-given talent - smarts. Some might even say he was the smartest man in the world. "So what'd you do with that big brain I gave you?" asks God. "Well, as a matter of fact, I saved humanity," says Smartypants. "Well how'd you do that?" asks God. "Well, I dropped a giant alien squid on New York, and everyone was so afraid of it, they stopped being afraid of each other." "Okay..." says God. "Um, how many people did you kill?" Smartypants smiles, "Three million. Give or take, but you can't make an omelet without breaking a couple of eggs." "Christ," God says. "You're a farking monster." "Am not," says Smartypants. God snaps his fingers, the hero goes to hell.
Okay, we're down to the nitty-gritty now. God cracks his knuckles, ready to administer the reckoning. Now, hero number three is pretty much a God himself, so for the sake of telling them apart, he's blue and he likes to stroll around with his dick hanging out. He can teleport, he can teleport, he can see into the future, he can blow shiat up, he's got actual superpower. So, God asks Blue God "what'd you do with these gifts?" and Blue God says "um, I fell in love with a woman, then I walked across the sun, then I fell in love with another woman, then I won the Vietnam war, but mostly I just don't give a shiat about humanity. God sighs, "do I even need to ask how many people you killed?" Blue God shrugs, "a live body and a dead body have the same number of particles, so it doesn't matter. And it doesn't matter how I answer your question because I know you're sending me to hell." "How do you know that?" asks God. And Blue God sounds very sad when he says "because I'm already there." And so, a mere piston in the inevitable machinery of time and space and God does what he did and what he will do, God snaps his finger and the hero goes to hell.
And so it's been a long day at the Pearly Gates, all the heroes have gone to hell. His work done, God's packing up to go home. And then he notices someone waiting, but it's not a hero, it's just a woman. "Where did you come from?" asks God. "Oh I was standing behind those other guys the whole time, you just didn't see me." "Did I give you a talent?" God asks. "Nope, none to speak of" says the woman. God gives her a good, long look, "I'm so sorry, I'm embarrassed, seriously, this almost never happens, but... I don't know who you are..." And the woman looks at God and she quietly says "I'm the little girl who threw the brick in the air." And a sound from above. Something falling - the brick. God looks up, but it's too late. God never saw him coming. It hits so hard his brains shoot out his nose. Game over. He's dead. And where does God go when he dies? He goes to hell. Roll on snare drum. Curtains. Good joke.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ignatz, please.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Baker Act?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to TAG she's homeless; how many bricks did she manage to get her hands on?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Persecuting believers again are we?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bravo!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Something much worse than what happens when white people receive a prophecy to fire bullets at non-whites?
 
zang
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bravo!


Thing of beauty.  Thank you.
 
autofire372 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Something much worse than what happens when white people receive a prophecy to fire bullets at non-whites?


Might've been the case if the perp wasn't white herself.

/I RTFA
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Bravo!


The classic Brick Joke.

...it even has an actual brick!
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The amazing and long brick joke made me forget what this thread was about.

I seem to recall something about people with schizophrenia shouldn't just be dropped in jail?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Fox, who is white, was charged with propulsion of missiles"

No wonder Raytheon and the like are so cozy with Congress - they'd be screwed without protection from their powerful friends.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This is the opposite of a haiku, in form and in impact.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Fox, who is white, was charged with propulsion of missiles"

No wonder Raytheon and the like are so cozy with Congress - they'd be screwed without protection from their powerful friends.


If I ever get arrested I want to be charged with propulsion of missiles, even if it's really impersonating a meter maid.

/Rita
//yoyodyne
///not my damn planet
 
varmitydog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So a farkette took a break from the politics tab and got some exercise, then?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Naido: According to TAG she's homeless; how many bricks did she manage to get her hands on?


Good point. If she had enough bricks she wouldn't be homeless.

//And she'd be safe from the big bad wolf.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They fix the plumbing?

ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
+3 to hit?
 
