 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Widespread coronavirus infections linked to lockdown protesters, in the next issue of Duh magazine. And who is that on the front cover? You guessed it. Frank Stallone   (theguardian.com) divider line
5
    More: Murica, 1945, 1983, Protest, 1974, State, 1967, 1947, Civil disobedience  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 10:48 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If there wasn't a lockdown, then there wouldn't have been a lockdown protest by which the virus would have spread. CheckMERS
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Scientists and Epidemiologists: "This has an R0 of 5.7. You can infect up to six people. Who in turn can infect six people, and so on."

Normal people: "Jesus Christ! Let's break the chain of infection, so that this thing dies!"

New Zealand: Does that, kills off the virus by denying it hosts. 

America: 

images.csmonitor.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If only someone could have predicted this.
Dammit magic 8 ball! Why'd you let us down!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.