 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   John Wick was apparently arrested in Denver over the weekend   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, Police, Vice President of the United States, Seven Denver Sheriff's deputies, assault of a police officer, Constable, Michael Britton, end of this melee, Denver Sheriff Department  
•       •       •

1082 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

U wot m8?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked on that link expecting to read about someone being killed with a pencil.  Leaving very, very disappointed.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven officers still alive. Not John Wick. May have been Neo instead.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last seen running down Arapahoe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deport him.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is not my friend
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Short fuse?
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
43,781 people were killed in Denver over the weekend?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mollari: 43,781 people were killed in Denver over the weekend?


And yet housing prices still keep going up.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Last seen running down Arapahoe

[Fark user image image 277x203]


That was amazing.  Greased up Deaf Guy?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Seven officers still alive. Not John Wick. May have been Neo instead.


Cyberdyne Systems model T101.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.