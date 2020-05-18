 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Miami-area Indian casino reopens figuring Floridians will be willing to gamble with their money and their health   (local10.com) divider line
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kaejer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to drive out into the middle of the Everglades in midsummer to gamble at a questionable casino out on Krome with a K Avenue???  Where the odds are better you'll catch COVID-19 than draw to a 21?

Hey don't all come out here at once now!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Who wants to drive out into the middle of the Everglades in midsummer to gamble at a questionable casino out on Krome with a K Avenue???  Where the odds are better you'll catch COVID-19 than draw to a 21?

Hey don't all come out here at once now!


Considering that close to 100% of the economy of the Miccosukee Nation is based on that casino and the other tourist traps they own along the Tamiami Trail, it's no surprise they're in a hurry to reopen back up.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Usually a smoker-friendly casino, there is no smoking inside

.
That doesn't fit the definition of a casino then. Cigarettes are paramount to the experience.

And most hard core gamblers are either drunks or tweekers or otherwise miserable, so health considerations (speaking to TFHL) are way down on the list for them.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks, Jim Billie!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A curious game;  The only winning move is not to play.
 
fehk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't gamble but got bored and went out there to try out the buffet once. Only time in my life i ever asked for my money back at a restaurant
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do you feel lucky, punk?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People visiting casinos are bad at estimating odds and make poor life choices. Film at eleven.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Should be considered preying on the disabled and grounds for summary execution.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Worst case scenario the employees of the casino all catch COVID-19 from the patrons and they have to hire the illegals being held at CBP's Krome Detention Center and Miami-Dade County's Juvenile Detention Center out there as temporary replacements.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: The only winning move is not to play.


I hope I break even today, because I could sure use the money.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we still calling them "Indians"?

/sheesh
//progression goes so very slow
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Are we still calling them "Indians"?

/sheesh
//progression goes so very slow


Worked on the Navajo reservation for years. They call themselves Indians. It's not a big deal.
 
