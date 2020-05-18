 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   BLM plans to spend one billion dollars to slaughter, remove 220,000 wild horses and burros from US public lands   (wildhoofbeats.com) divider line
80
    More: Asinine, Wild horse, Livestock, Bureau of Land Management, Horse, America's Wild Horses, set limit, Term, Management  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 5:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, that Black Lives Matter movement is out of control.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will nobody think of the dog food companies?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No wonder Golden Corral started advertising a new "steak" buffet.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.


Equines evolved in NA.  They then spread to the Old World.  They may not have been in NA for a few million years, but they are not invasive like, say, a cane toad in Australia is.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.

Equines evolved in NA.  They then spread to the Old World.  They may not have been in NA for a few million years, but they are not invasive like, say, a cane toad in Australia is.


Just like it would totally make sense to let some African elephants loose, because we used to have mammoths. Except they only died out a few thousand years ago.

The ecosystem shifted significantly in those millions of years. There are contemporary native species that are harmed by the presence of introduced horses and burros.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Neigh.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a big asshole to bury them burros.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Will nobody think of the dog food companies?
---


Sadly, that was my first thought too, since it would be a waste to just let them go to a landfill, etc.

/ the dog we had during my childhood *loved* her cans of horsemeat.
//  and being a kid I never connected her doggie food with actual big cute horses.
 
KatanaD [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
will that be the meat in those food boxes ivanka is making?
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they do it right they could make few bucks in the dog food and gels markets.....
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could somebody tell the BLM about the  cattle destructively overgrazing public lands in Nevada? There are a lot of hungry puppies that could use the food.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.


They'd kill you and your whole family if given the chance.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Am I the only one unable to find anything about slaughter in TFA?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are not wild. They are descendents of domesticated animals that have returned to the wild. Therefore they are feral. Like those cats that kill the birds.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.


It would only probably cost half a million if they weren't horses. Shooting is a lot cheaper than relocating.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
BURRO LIVES MATTER!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Couldn't you drag them away?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: They are not wild. They are descendents of domesticated animals that have returned to the wild. Therefore they are feral. Like those cats that kill the birds.


You need to be care about threatening the kitties; I got death threats and verbal whippings when I discussed my dislike of feral cats.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 475x541]


Reminded me of an old John Wayne photo

1.api.artsmia.orgView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: No wonder Golden Corral started advertising a new "steak" buffet.


IKEA must be partnering with Golden Corral!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BRB, investing in Oscar Meyer stock.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So Taco Bell will be set with meat for a good long time
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Will nobody think of the dog food companies?


They can also be turned into leather jackets, and hot hide glue. More useful items in my book than living horses. If so many Americans weren't so irrationally attached to the pieces of shiat, we could eat them, too. Especially the wild ones, since there's little risk that veterinarians have drugged them to the eyeballs with gawd knows what.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, farko, we like to call it interspecies erotica
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.


Here's a better idea.

Slaughter and remove 220,000 Branch Covideans and Donald Dildonians from US Public Lands, where they have become a plague and a menace to the sustainable environment, the sustainable economy, and liberal, democratic, tolerant, and generous people of all kinds.

Libert-Aryans are an invasive species like kudzo and the zebra mussel. They destroy sustainability and sanity wherever they infest the public lands and virtual spaces. Take a lesson from March of the Morons and fire them into the Sun under the pretext of giving them free land, great wealth and their own peculiar idea of freedom in the Space Colonies of Venus.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1979
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

forgotmydamnusername: They can also be turned into leather jackets.


CSB:
i have a sweet Schott horsehide jacket,
love it.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: So Taco Bell will be set with meat for a good long time


Mmm, Burroito
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brantgoose: JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.

Here's a better idea.

Slaughter and remove 220,000 Branch Covideans and Donald Dildonians from US Public Lands, where they have become a plague and a menace to the sustainable environment, the sustainable economy, and liberal, democratic, tolerant, and generous people of all kinds.

Libert-Aryans are an invasive species like kudzo and the zebra mussel. They destroy sustainability and sanity wherever they infest the public lands and virtual spaces. Take a lesson from March of the Morons and fire them into the Sun under the pretext of giving them free land, great wealth and their own peculiar idea of freedom in the Space Colonies of Venus.


Porque no los dos?
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Couldn't you drag them away?


Maybe, but then I'm not Mick Jagger.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So....does anyone have an actual link that ISN'T a Google Doc that can be faked or a link to another blatantly horse-friendly site?

Or is Fark turning into Facebook by posting blogs that have no credible sources?
 
Siskabush
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I googled burro as I was curious as to what the word meant. Got too much information back

Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I now know how burros are made.
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even though they're trying to adhere to the corona mask policy, this is what happens.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
$4,545.45 per horse seems high. I bet if they just offered $1000 a head and issued licenses they could cut that price down and solve the problem in about 20 days. Of course we'd also solve every cow, deer, buffalo, VW bus, rock, tree, drifter, and everything else that walks, crawls or flies in the process.

Never mind.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't we recently stop the exportation of these horses to countries willing to pay for them, because we were outraged they would be turned into food?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Irascible: If they do it right they could make few bucks in the dog food and gels markets.....


It will be contracted out. Taxpayers will pay to get rid of them and the guy who wins the contract will make mroe money on selling them t whoever for meat. Entrepreneurs in action.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remove them and allow their slaughter.  Horse meat is delicious.  We need to get over this ridiculous cultural taboo.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.


Technically they are a reintroduced species. Horses evolved here.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's acceptable to eat horse meat in many cultures.The federal ban is purely for sentimental and romantic reasons. Horse/burro overpopulation is terrible for the environment. Let's open it up again.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Could somebody tell the BLM about the  cattle destructively overgrazing public lands in Nevada? There are a lot of hungry puppies that could use the food.


That;s just what the puppies want you to think. "You just ate ten minutes ago" is not considered a valid reason not to feed them.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.

Technically they are a reintroduced species. Horses evolved here.


yes millions of years ago.  The ecosystem substantially changed in that period of time.  They are invasive.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
jenandchris.comView Full Size


Obligatory.

/ window seat please
 
ukexpat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nanim: Porkbelly: Will nobody think of the dog food companies?
---

Sadly, that was my first thought too, since it would be a waste to just let them go to a landfill, etc.

/ the dog we had during my childhood *loved* her cans of horsemeat.
//  and being a kid I never connected her doggie food with actual big cute horses.


Well, there's always the glue factories.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.


We're an invasive species.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Robinfro: So....does anyone have an actual link that ISN'T a Google Doc that can be faked or a link to another blatantly horse-friendly site?

Or is Fark turning into Facebook by posting blogs that have no credible sources?


This is a known thing that happens every year. Look up the BLM mustang roundup.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.

Technically they are a reintroduced species. Horses evolved here.


Did the species of horse that is domesticated horse evolve here?  Or is that reintroducing three toed tree sloths to the american south west because we used to have sloths roaming the south west.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hoblit: JesseL: They're invasive species. Nobody would give a fark if it weren't for the facts that they're cute and over romanticized.

We're an invasive species.


Remove your mask, go for a stroll
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.