 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ric Romero Labs has discovered that the longer you frolic among the coronavirus, the more likely you are to contract the coronavirus   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Infection, Infectious disease, infected person's sneeze, Transmission and infection of H5N1, infected person, case studies of Covid-19 outbreaks, much stronger effect, four-hour fitness instructor workshop  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 9:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
joker420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Duh.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, that's.. probably something you have to explain to some people...
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does this property also apply to puppies? Because I'd like to contract a case of puppies.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Man, RR has been working his ass off lately
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's about Time
It's about space
It's about three men in the same general space
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, there appears to be a viral load part of the equation.  This is what makes bars and church so dangerous.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.