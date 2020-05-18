 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Do you like fun and adventure? Don't let the boring facade of this 3 bedroom and one bath listing in Pittsburgh fool you, take a look at the batshiat insanity hidden inside   (zillow.com) divider line
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanna party with the people who own/buy that house*.

* and probably get violently murdered during my visit
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it isn't cookie cutter, it must be horrible. Right subs?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yuck.  Plum Boro?  No thanks.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda want. Odd the kitchen was drab and one room seemed totally undecorated. I figured that kind of crazy completely permeated.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who lived there, these guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like the tiki bar room
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would buy this in a heartbeat. Well... a heartbeat after the home inspection, of course.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Yuck.  Plum Boro?  No thanks.


Yeah...a rich man's Penn Hills.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

rotsky: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Yuck.  Plum Boro?  No thanks.

Yeah...a rich man's Penn Hills.


And Penn Hills is a rich man's Wilkinsburg.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can tell this real estate agent is probably out of farks to give and sick of dealing with these owners, LOL.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I legit have cried from laughing at this. That space mural....
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just *call* it an "Orgy House".
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that was the selling price in Colorado, I'd take it without an inspection.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they run a swingers club from there or film porn there? Or both?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this isn't just a Meow Wolf installation?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤔🤔
I could legit afford that...and its far  enough away from the parents in West Mifflin.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone wanted to make the living room into their own Tudor-style area...then there was a Star Trek office...then a beachy getaway...then a hippie flop house...

Meanwhile the kitchen is simple. Gotta keep it straight and to the point when you're cooking Totinos Pizza Rolls and Hot Pockets. Cuz those people are likely major dorks
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I like the tiki bar room


Sigh. My wife won't let me have a tiki bar in the basement.

/we don't have a basement.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy it were I single and interested in PA.

Life's too short to worry about resale value, make your space your own and enjoy it.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Kinda want. Odd the kitchen was drab and one room seemed totally undecorated. I figured that kind of crazy completely permeated.


Don't forget Ozzy's other daughter (Aimee) who was normal.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A floor full of sand! Clearly not cat people.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture in the bedroom with a Life, High Times and Mad magazine laid out neatly explains much.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this photo and the accompanying magazines are all you need to know about the owners.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: A floor full of sand! Clearly not cat people.


I'm not gonna rule it out. I could smell that house through my laptop, and there was definitely cat pee and mildew throughout.

/Looks like a house owned by some truly epic nerds who then let their kids decorate however they wanted.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They got a LOT of use out of that 1k sq footage.  If something completely outrageous like a global pandemic were to occur, that looks like a fun place to be stick for a month or three...

/I liked the maces & flails within reach of the front door so that you were prepared to repel boarders
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the type of thing that seems like it would really be fun and cool to own, but once you moved in you'd get bored with the novelty after about a week and then come to the realization that keeping the place maintained is ridiculously expensive.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Might be easier to burn it down for the insurance money than try to sell it. Except they'd probably suspect attempted fraud when they found the space ship room.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: rotsky: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Yuck.  Plum Boro?  No thanks.

Yeah...a rich man's Penn Hills.

And Penn Hills is a rich man's Wilkinsburg.


Having lived in both Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg in my life, I concur.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

How could you possibly live in a house with such a hideous brick fireplace? Pass.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: Why don't they just *call* it an "Orgy House".


That house screams 'questionably consensual sex'
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: I think this photo and the accompanying magazines are all you need to know about the owners.


[Fark user image 800x600]


That stereo and the rest RIGHT out of a 70's time capsule.
 
powhound
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's .... oh wow. That's something all right. Definitely would consider except Pennsylvania. I'm never living in the east again. Have to say I've been contemplating turning the back patio into a tiki bar kind of thing
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Kinda want. Odd the kitchen was drab and one room seemed totally undecorated. I figured that kind of crazy completely permeated.


I actually let out a little disappointed "awww" when I got to the
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it has a beach! sold!
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
oh my.  Any new buyer should sell tour tickets and charge to view it during the month before they move in
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: dammit just give me a login: Kinda want. Odd the kitchen was drab and one room seemed totally undecorated. I figured that kind of crazy completely permeated.

I actually let out a little disappointed "awww" when I got to the


got to the kitchen. Ugh, stupid fingers
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


There are so many ways for that eye-level oven to cause severe pain.  I'd like to hear the homeowners' top 5 oven injury stories. "We completely stopped using the oven after the lasagna-over-the-head incident of '98"
 
0z79
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a dwelling fit for a king.. if that king is Lord British. Love the melding of space and medieval stuff.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: I think this photo and the accompanying magazines are all you need to know about the owners.


[Fark user image 800x600]


Fun fact - if you crank that mother up, it'll make your records skip!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's the biggest litter box I've ever seen.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would like a spiral staircase like that.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unless I missed it, that house is lacking a Pittsburgh Potty.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

raerae1980: 🤔🤔
I could legit afford that...and its far  enough away from the parents in West Mifflin.


Are any Carnegie divisions in the are hiring?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
looks like something you'd see in an episode of SVU
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The last owners probably liked their own house while they lived there more than everyone diligently putting shiplap and subway tiles in the bathroom ever like where they live.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was this house a set for a Rocky Horror Picture reboot?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I would like a spiral staircase like that.


I always thought they look kinda neat, but would be a pain to actually have.

I couldn't imagining carrying a mattress up one, for instance.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What is their Fark handle?
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Kinda want. Odd the kitchen was drab and one room seemed totally undecorated. I figured that kind of crazy completely permeated.


It's a work in progress. Insanity is never truly finished.
 
