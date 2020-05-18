 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   You didn't really think NJ would let drivers to keep using their toll roads without paying cash tolls forever, did you? Oh you sweet innocent child of spring   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When the workers clock back in, they'll be wearing gloves, masks, and face shields as protection.

Gloves?  God damn people really are dialing the stupid up to 11.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This headline is bad and whoever wrote it should feel bad.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone who still uses the spring child analogy needs to stop. It's not funny or clever, it never has been. It's stupid and it makes you sound like an asshole.

And I'm a fall child.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Happening right before Memorial Day Weekend, as all the maniacs travel to the NJ shore?

Special Guest
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"let drivers to keep..."
Blech
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: This headline is bad and whoever wrote it should feel bad.


This.

Summer, subby. Summer is the season you were looking for.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Stretchy Cat: This headline is bad and whoever wrote it should feel bad.

This.

Summer, subby. Summer is the season you were looking for.


Unless there are dragons, it's still stupid.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: When the workers clock back in, they'll be wearing gloves, masks, and face shields as protection.

Gloves?  God damn people really are dialing the stupid up to 11.


You think wearing gloves while accepting cash from hundreds of people a day is stupid?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who charges cash for tolls? Why not electric billing? The privacy-minded are avoiding toll roads entirely, so they're not an issue.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Florida to my knowledge still hasn't put toll takers back in the booths.  It's sun pass or if you don't have one they will send you a paper bill with a handy convenience fee that is sometimes as much or more than the toll itself.  Some of the newer toll roads never had actual toll takers.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Who charges cash for tolls? Why not electric billing?


Because NJ government is crooked as fark, and any cash business is an opportunity for shady financial shiat.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, don't you hate when a road just appears out of nowhere and the evil gubbiment puts toll booths on them

At least....I think that's what the headline is trying to say? I think Ryan Seacrest may have submitted it post stroke
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Who charges cash for tolls? Why not electric billing? The privacy-minded are avoiding toll roads entirely, so they're not an issue.


NJ is famous fot their tens of thousands of ghost employees.
 
zang
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vern: Anyone who still uses the spring child analogy needs to stop. It's not funny or clever, it never has been. It's stupid and it makes you sound like an asshole.

And I'm a fall child.


Oh you sweeeeet summer child.

[Fans my Gold Bond Powder crusted cracks.]
 
