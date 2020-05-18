 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   Another sign that things are slowly returning to normal, NYC may have it's first pedestrian death in two months   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
    More: Sad, New York City, NEW YORK, pedestrian death, longest period, English-language films, box truck, coronavirus outbreak, Queens Monday morning  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You forgot the apostrophes on "things" and "months," subby. Also, remember that "Another" should actually be written as two separate words: A nother. If it was only one word, people wouldn't be able to correctly use the expression, "a whole nother."
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the number of people I saw running stop signs yesterday, DC is about to become the motor vehicle murder capital of the US. That was ridiculous.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There had been no pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle in the city since the coronavirus outbreak, making it the longest period without a pedestrian death the city began tracking those deaths in 1983.

Run-on sentence about people getting run over.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is the kind of good news that will unite us all.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did the pedestrian announce that they were walking there?  Because, otherwise, the driver is not culpable.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Mafia goes back to work.
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
you mean vehicular covid?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ugh. That death is so pedestrian.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since it happened during de Blasio's administration, it means it's his fault, right?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Feeling run down and it's not Corona?
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You forgot the apostrophes on "things" and "months," subby. Also, remember that "Another" should actually be written as two separate words: A nother. If it was only one word, people wouldn't be able to correctly use the expression, "a whole nother."


As a non-prescriptivist, I can only begin to describe the joy that I have in that phrase's entry into the lexicon.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


First!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

darth_badger: [media-amazon.com image 500x500]

First!


Looks like they shot him in the groin, too. Talk about adding insult to injury.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To solve this problem we need to ban pedestrians and cars from NYC.  That way, if a person decides to walk or drive illegally, there is less of a chance they encounter a person doing the other activity.  We need to lock everybody in their homes, for their own safety.  If it saves one life, it is worth it.
 
