(CNN)   Because 2020 isn't crappy enough, a new virus is wiping out rabbits   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twocent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation will be resolved quickly, as long as one breeding pair survives.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a whole lot of "stay at home" pregnancy tests.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Again?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Throw religion into the mix and you have yourself a hare raising situation!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Australia should look into getting some of this.
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
re-pete
 
darth_badger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.thetab.comView Full Size


Sure, it's a virus.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pinner: [Fark user image 425x318]


He's gone amok with his spear and magic helmet.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what it feels like to be in slow rolling mass extinction event. Cue the Bee Gees Staying Alive
/no really, somebody help me dance... I displaced my crutch
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is what you get for stealing the space modulator, earth creature.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What do rabbits eat? Hope it's not rats!
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Pinner: [Fark user image 425x318]

He's gone amok with his spear and magic helmet.


Spear & magic helmet?
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, use a condom. You sick bastard.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is somehow Trump's fault too, right?
 
db2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
only rabbits, hares and pikas, the diminutive cousin of rabbits, can spread it among each other, and humans can't become infected with it.

We'll see about that.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

proco: bluorangefyre: Pinner: [Fark user image 425x318]

He's gone amok with his spear and magic helmet.

Spear & magic helmet?


Spear and MAGIC HELMET!!!
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: proco: bluorangefyre: Pinner: [Fark user image 425x318]

He's gone amok with his spear and magic helmet.

Spear & magic helmet?

Spear and MAGIC HELMET!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: So, use a condom. You sick bastard.


So that's what Watership Down was about!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Duck season!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looney Tunes - Hare Tonic
Youtube tfyc_V6kWps
rabbititis?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

