Pastor who exposed 180 congregants to coronavirus speaks out: "the brainwashing won't stick if we can't get you into a room"
posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 2:59 PM



Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Pharisee.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have a virtual mass online allowing people to still meet and talk or maybe gone door to door and talked to each of of the members of your congregation in person (6ft away of course) but you had to be seen praying and as it is stated in the bible you have received your reward.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's having the same problem "i'm Eric" Pointed out. Of course Nazis and Klansmen may need a little less brain washin' since they got less material to work with than most groups.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.


And in a small room in your home, and don't wail and shout on the street corner and pray for all manner of things but rather pray this simple prayer.

/that's.it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Horrible man
 
Serious Black
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ten bucks says none of the congregants wore a mask during services on Mother's Day or practiced physical distancing from each other.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you can't come in, just send your wallet in your place.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.


It's much more profitable to have people guilted into putting cash in the donation plate where everyone can see how much you added.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's much harder to pressure people into giving you money if you're not right in front of them.  This is his job.  This is how he makes his boat payments.  People have to get sick to maintain his standard of living.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.


Actually one person and a God.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.


Then do drive in church or intertubes church.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I really wish there were some kind of laws these plague rat pastors could be charged under.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a Butte-head...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah but they put the collection plate on the end of a long stick.
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i was told God was everywhere.   Butte county is full of hillbillies.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Our brains are naturally programmed to go along with the crowd. Religion doesn't work without a crowd.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Marcus Aurelius: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.

Actually one person and a God.


I use sourdough starter to make my Jesuses
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Marcus Aurelius: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.

It's much more profitable to have people guilted into putting cash in the donation plate where everyone can see how much you added.


You know if you were really good at slide of hand, I bet you could make it look like you were piling $20s into that plate, when you were really taking them out.  Good thing for him Penn and Teller have ethics and would not be caught dead inside a church.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems like a good place for this: https://www.erinbromage.com/pos​t/the-r​isks-know-them-avoid-them
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jacobsen, who with his wife has led the pentecostal church since 2008, said in the post that he would "never with knowledge put anyone in harms [sic] way."

Fark you asshole, you damn well knew the harm was real and you did it any ways.  Worthless POS cult leader.  I hope you're tried for man slaughter for every one of your cult that you convinced to die for your profits.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"For 7 weeks we have been kept out of our church and away from our church family," Jacobsen wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

Coward. Own the fact you needed to be seen showing us how pious you were and this is how your congregation is rewarded.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Jacobsen, who with his wife has led the pentecostal church since 2008, said in the post that he would "never with knowledge put anyone in harms [sic] way."

Fark you asshole, you damn well knew the harm was real and you did it any ways.  Worthless POS cult leader.  I hope you're tried for man slaughter for every one of your cult that you convinced to die for your profits.


Counterpoint:  maybe he really IS that stupid?

/brain as smooth as a billiard ball
 
China White Tea
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The penalty for holding religious services in violation of distancing orders should be the seizure of the church, which is subsequently converted into a taxpayer funded abortion clinic.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He doesn't really seem to care, we're supposed to feel bad that he wasn't able to get anyone sick for 7 weeks.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Jacobsen said it's important for Palermo Bible's many young, new believers to be supported in their fledgling faith - and part of that is being able to attend church in person. He compared the act of depriving these congregants of in-person worship to taking "an infant out of the arms of its mother."

It is utterly important to thoroughly brainwash children into believing  in a magic invisible sky god before they learn something called "logic" and are able to consider it and the proposal.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pastors know they're in a market for faith, and stand to lose market share to others with a better and/or safer and/or more interesting/engaging online presence if they can't get butts in seats.

He's probably getting frantic hearing 2nd-hand about former congregants of his live-streaming services from other churches in Helena or Missoula.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Like others have said, it's harder to lean on parishioners for tithes if they're not right in front of you. So of course he and others of his ilk want "services" to resume.

Just get used to things like weddings, funerals, church, daycare, group facilities of all kinds (prisons, schools, hospitals) being "hot zones" for the next several years. I guess we can add sporting events and concerts. And obviously, cruise ships and airplanes.

The idea that, before a viable vaccine (which ain't happening soon), we'll be able to resume all those things and not see a dramatic increase in COVID transmission is fantasy. So, you know, go ahead and start going back to church and make sure the "prayer chain" is kept updated, because you'll be using it a lot. If there are any old, fragile people you're fond of, maybe start telling them so now, while you have the chance.

It would be nice if COVID managed to break the literal death grip religion has on too many people, but I'm not that optimistic.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "I am fully aware that some people may not understand that for our church it is essential to be together in fellowship."

He must have a different brand of Jesus where he is.  Around here it only takes 2 people to make a complete Jesus.


It takes five to make a Voltron.
 
