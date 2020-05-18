 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Jersey 101.5)   Protestors who look like they haven't seen the inside of a gym since 11th grade come out to support opening of gym despite government orders to stay closed   (nj1015.com) divider line
76
    More: Obvious, Opening, New Jersey, The Entrance, New South Wales, Monday, Hope That We Can Be Together Soon, According to Jim, Co-owners Ian Smith, Atilis Gym  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 2:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"11th grade"

Not even 12th grade. Kudos, Subby.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How empty and devoid of meaning their lives must be.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The national guard should force them to use the gym.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the fatso in the middle, none of them look like they have a particularly unhealthy body.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Healthy at any weighttm
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat shaming!!!! BAD SUBBY!!!!!!
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.


I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?


Blame Fox News and OAN.

They've destroyed this country, and no amount of evidence you can provide to Trumpers will convince them to leave their death cult.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?


Free press.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.


The fark are you babbling about?  Are you on helium or something?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?


Fark user imageView Full Size

It is in your nature to destroy yourselves.

I blame the religions of the god of Abraham.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "11th grade"

Not even 12th grade. Kudos, Subby.


They didn't make it to 12th grade.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the gym was taking reasonable precautions (assuming they were requiring all equipment to be completely wiped down by a CDC approved disinfectant after each user), but it sure doesn't look like the majority of the 200 protesters were, no social distancing and very few masks. That's why we can't reopen, people are idiots by and large. It's like the pictures from Wisconsin after the court ruling, bars packed shoulder to shoulder with 10-20% mask useage.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "11th grade"

Not even 12th grade. Kudos, Subby.


The weight gain starts when football season is over senior year.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

The fark are you babbling about?  Are you on helium or something?


It's called jenkem
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.


My cat buries his little smelly babies in his own private beach. I know its a bit off topic... but I enjoy telling people that I call cat turds "smelly babies" at every opportunity I can.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
talksport.comView Full Size


RIP MURPHY GYM
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near the boarder of an open state, in a closed state. My roommate just left to go to a branch of her gym in the open state

I guess all my preventative measures and efforts to minimize my actions are moot at this point. God know what she's going to expose me to
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when it becomes a hot spot for a resurgence, they'll cry "Who could have anticipated this?!?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admittedly I stopped reading the article, but I got to the point where someone was whining about Target or Walmart being less safe than this gym. I keep seeing this argument being repeated when compared to <insert random place>. It infuriates me.... nobody is saying Target or your grocer are "safe", but until your gym sells food, medicine, and diapers STFU!

I genuinely feel bad for owners and workers for these places and I don't claim to have the answers but can we all agree on science and facts as a baseline before entering discussions?!?!?!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?

Blame Fox News and OAN.

They've destroyed this country, and no amount of evidence you can provide to Trumpers will convince them to leave their death cult.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: DippityDoo: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.

My cat buries his little smelly babies in his own private beach. I know its a bit off topic... but I enjoy telling people that I call cat turds "smelly babies" at every opportunity I can.


Wait...does the beach have to be private to do that?  I've made...mistakes.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sardonicobserver: Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?

Free press.


Prove that the other countries are censoring content.

We'll wait.  A long time.

Because you're full of crap.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: I live near the boarder of an open state, in a closed state. My roommate just left to go to a branch of her gym in the open state

I guess all my preventative measures and efforts to minimize my actions are moot at this point. God know what she's going to expose me to


That would be a nightmare. So glad I just live with my family. Not that this will help your situation, but I would be freaking out if I was you. Can you leave and go stay with anybody sane?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?


There are some far right dickheads protesting in Germany but they are fewer and they are not armed.

They also are not carrying signs with Nazi slogans or flying racist flags because that shiat is illegal pretty much everywhere except Freedumbland.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "11th grade"

Not even 12th grade. Kudos, Subby.

They didn't make it to 12th grade.


I got it.

It's quite good.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: DippityDoo: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.

My cat buries his little smelly babies in his own private beach. I know its a bit off topic... but I enjoy telling people that I call cat turds "smelly babies" at every opportunity I can.

Wait...does the beach have to be private to do that?  I've made...mistakes.


The only requirement is the "beach" doesn't end up on my living room area rug.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x534]


Sadly the photoshopped signs aren't any stupider than the actual signs
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: DippityDoo: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.

My cat buries his little smelly babies in his own private beach. I know its a bit off topic... but I enjoy telling people that I call cat turds "smelly babies" at every opportunity I can.

Wait...does the beach have to be private to do that?  I've made...mistakes.

The only requirement is the "beach" doesn't end up on my living room area rug.


I assume Chewy takes care of any "babies" that miss the beach, as well.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: So the gym was taking reasonable precautions (assuming they were requiring all equipment to be completely wiped down by a CDC approved disinfectant after each user), but it sure doesn't look like the majority of the 200 protesters were, no social distancing and very few masks. That's why we can't reopen, people are idiots by and large. It's like the pictures from Wisconsin after the court ruling, bars packed shoulder to shoulder with 10-20% mask useage.


How the fark do you drink a beer and wear a mask?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: sardonicobserver: Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?

Free press.

Prove that the other countries are censoring content.

We'll wait.  A long time.

Because you're full of crap.


100%
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: DippityDoo: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.

My cat buries his little smelly babies in his own private beach. I know its a bit off topic... but I enjoy telling people that I call cat turds "smelly babies" at every opportunity I can.

Wait...does the beach have to be private to do that?  I've made...mistakes.


I'm guessing most of your smelly babies get a burial at sea...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: robodog: So the gym was taking reasonable precautions (assuming they were requiring all equipment to be completely wiped down by a CDC approved disinfectant after each user), but it sure doesn't look like the majority of the 200 protesters were, no social distancing and very few masks. That's why we can't reopen, people are idiots by and large. It's like the pictures from Wisconsin after the court ruling, bars packed shoulder to shoulder with 10-20% mask useage.

How the fark do you drink a beer and wear a mask?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: DippityDoo: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.

My cat buries his little smelly babies in his own private beach. I know its a bit off topic... but I enjoy telling people that I call cat turds "smelly babies" at every opportunity I can.

Wait...does the beach have to be private to do that?  I've made...mistakes.

The only requirement is the "beach" doesn't end up on my living room area rug.

I assume Chewy takes care of any "babies" that miss the beach, as well.


O_O  How did you know?  He's the only dog out of 3 that eats the sprinkled cat made dog treats.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x534]


I live southern California,
And let me tell you I thank the universe EVERY DAY for yoga pants.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sun's out
Dumb's out
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: DippityDoo: Kangaroo_Ralph: Subby probably thinks 100% of the people who support Planned Parenthood have had abortions, including the men.

I have to abort my butt babies on a pretty regular basis.

My cat buries his little smelly babies in his own private beach. I know its a bit off topic... but I enjoy telling people that I call cat turds "smelly babies" at every opportunity I can.

Wait...does the beach have to be private to do that?  I've made...mistakes.

I'm guessing most of your smelly babies get a burial at sea...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 700x525] [View Full Size image _x_]


I like to think of it less as a burial, and more like "bon voyage, my noble sphincteral offspring".  It's the beginning of an Odyssey-like adventure...but with poop.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: And when it becomes a hot spot for a resurgence, they'll cry "Who could have anticipated this?!?"


The lawsuits will be easy when they could not even follow the government directives.

Covid19 lawyer infomercials are the future.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Except for the fatso in the middle, none of them look like they have a particularly unhealthy body.


Except for the one guy to the left of Blackshirt Pillsbury Doughboy, no obvious gym rats, either. The rest of them could be the people who just do cardio, I suppose. If that's what you use a gym for, go buy a farking bicycle. In the long run it will be cheaper, and less boring. Although I suppose if you live somewhere with harsh winters, the advice is only applicable between now and the end of October.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?

[Fark user image 850x489]


That shiat makes no sense.  Is the implication that this protester wants everyone calling the cops on kids playing at an empty park?  Or are people pulling a "fake news" and redefining what Karen means?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sardonicobserver: Ragin' Asian: I read and listen to news outlets around the world and I'm not seeing any of this stupidity in any other country. There's a bit of grumbling from the Barcelona government due to Spain ordering it to continue locking down, but no incidents of citizens actively trying to infect their neighbors. What the hell is going on in the US?

Free press.


Twitter and Facebook.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: I live near the boarder of an open state, in a closed state. My roommate just left to go to a branch of her gym in the open state

I guess all my preventative measures and efforts to minimize my actions are moot at this point. God know what she's going to expose me to


Change the locks on the door while she's out and put her stuff on the curb.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

guestguy: Jeebus Saves: robodog: So the gym was taking reasonable precautions (assuming they were requiring all equipment to be completely wiped down by a CDC approved disinfectant after each user), but it sure doesn't look like the majority of the 200 protesters were, no social distancing and very few masks. That's why we can't reopen, people are idiots by and large. It's like the pictures from Wisconsin after the court ruling, bars packed shoulder to shoulder with 10-20% mask useage.

How the fark do you drink a beer and wear a mask?

[i.pinimg.com image 720x406]


what is that from?
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: guestguy: Jeebus Saves: robodog: So the gym was taking reasonable precautions (assuming they were requiring all equipment to be completely wiped down by a CDC approved disinfectant after each user), but it sure doesn't look like the majority of the 200 protesters were, no social distancing and very few masks. That's why we can't reopen, people are idiots by and large. It's like the pictures from Wisconsin after the court ruling, bars packed shoulder to shoulder with 10-20% mask useage.

How the fark do you drink a beer and wear a mask?

[i.pinimg.com image 720x406]

what is that from?


It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If trunts want to Zoomba, that's fine by me.  Just make sure that owners and participants area liable for the secondary and ternary spread that results.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.news​.​com.au/lifestyle/fitness/exercise/coro​navirus-fitness-class-outbreak-of-covi​d19-in-south-korea/news-story/22a1a3b6​b7445db118c662bdac2268d3
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.